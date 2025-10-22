Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-22-2025

Posted on October 22nd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, for a Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, publication.

Introducing Our Presidential Interns

Please join us in welcoming our new Presidential Interns for the 2025-26 academic year. This prestigious position provides students with hands-on professional experience, direct mentorship from the President and Vice President’s, and resume-building skills in administrative support, event planning and professional communication. Interns will represent the President’s Office at Averett events, assist with daily office operations and perform tasks that support the President’s schedule and engagements.

The first group of Presidential Interns are:

Elisa Battermann, a senior from Zeist, The Netherlands, majoring in criminal justice.

Siddhi “Sid” Khandelwal, a junior from Kendriya Vidyalaya, India, majoring in sports medicine.

Cayden Holdsworth, a junior from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, majoring in biomedical sciences.

To read more about this internship, please click HERE.

Important Safety Information

Please do not park on Mt. View Ave. between West Main St. and Frith Fine Arts Center (Pritchett Auditorium). Please be very aware when walking in this area. This area is being blocked off for removal of trees. Do not move cones or cross taped-off areas. Also, please stay out of the courtyard between Danville, Davenport and Main Halls until further notice. If you normally enter or exit doors leading into this area, please choose another access.

Faculty and Staff Parking Update

Please be advised that Averett will no longer be using the Ascension Lutheran Church parking lot for overflow parking. To support student commuter parking needs, a portion of the spaces in the Frith Lot will no longer be designated for just faculty and staff parking only. Past monitoring of usage indicates this should have little impact on parking availability for faculty and staff using that lot.

Faculty and staff may continue to park in the remaining designated spaces in the Frith Lot, any available “open” spaces (outside of designated handicap parking), or in the lower lot. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we adjust to this change and support our commuter students.

Safety Reminder: Use Designated Walkways on Woodland Drive

For your safety and the safety of others, please use the sidewalk and designated walkway along Woodland Drive. Do not walk directly in the road, as vehicle traffic can make this dangerous—especially during busy times of day.

Drivers are reminded to maintain a speed below 20 miles per hour and stay alert for pedestrians at all times.

Let’s all do our part to keep Woodland Drive safe for everyone—walk smart, drive slowly, and stay alert.

Your Support Needed

The Student Government Association is seeking candy donations to assist with supporting Trick or Treating on Main for local community kids. Please share in the fun and support the event with a bag (or two) of candy donations. Having donations by Wednesday, Oct. 29, will help us plan our resources but we will take donations at any time. Candy can be dropped off in on the 4th floor of the Student Center in Tammy Jackson’s office 417 or with Clarice LaBua in AU Central.

Symphonic Band Fall Pops Concert

On Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium, the Averett Symphonic Band will present its Fall Pops Concert. From hit movie scores to legendary pop music artists, this concert will represent decades of great music including music from How to Train Your Dragon, Wicked, Prince, Led Zeppelin, and more. Admission is free.

On Display from the Averett Archives

As we buckle down for the second half of a long semester, the archival display for this month is a historical reminder of the importance of support systems, down time, and communal behavior.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s – a time when support systems were as important as they have ever been – Mary Fugate, then the Dean of the college and History teacher, held an informal get-together for students every Sunday called “Story Hour.” At this gathering, pajama-clad young adults would have the opportunity to end the week with a little childlike pleasure in a family atmosphere. They would gather around to listen to Miss Fugate read a story and then enjoy some of her homemade snacks.

A small display about “Story Hour” will be available to view in Blount Library until mid-November and, as always, please read more about the history of Miss Fugate’s efforts on the LIBRARY BLOG.

Federal Reserve Conference: Small Businesses, Big Insights: What Local Businesses Can Tell Us About the Economy?

Small businesses are on the front lines of the economy every day, and their experiences and challenges can provide crucial insights into the bigger economic picture. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond recognizes the vital role small businesses play in our economy. We’ve found that smaller and younger businesses often feel economic shifts first and most intensely. That’s why we value their input as it helps us better understand and forecast economic trends.

Join the Federal Reserve for an eye-opening District Dialogues: This event is free to attend and all are welcome, but registration is required.

https://web.cvent.com/event/81a23b30-4d83-4d0d-84b6-5003a2f7c3a1/summary?RefId=cvent

Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

November 12, 2025

2:30 PM-5:00 PM

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

701 E Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219



Williams Take Part in Transportation Panel

On Friday, Oct. 17, Travis Williams, Averett University’s Chief Flight Instructor, was a member of a panel at the Joint Senate and House Transportation Committees Meeting at the Governor’s Transportation Conference at the Richmond Marriott Downtown. The panel was Aeronautical and Aviation Workforce Development and Williams was joined by Steven Brinly, Dean of Aeronautics at Liberty University and Dr. Terry Clower, Director of the Center for Regional Analysis, Professor of Public Policy, and Northern Virginia Chair in Local Government, George Mason University.

President Suite Football Games

Football games are Saturday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 15. Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action at the remaining football games as our AU Cougars face off against the Washington & Lee Generals and the Roanoke College Maroons. Space is limited to 120 people each game, and RSVPs are required. Send your RSVP for the game by emailing [email protected] or calling (434) 791-5675, no later than the Tuesday before the game you chose to attend.

Saturday, Nov. 1 – AU Cougars vs. Washington & Lee Generals 4 p.m. President’s Suite at Frank R. Campbell Stadium overlooking Daly Field. President’s Suite opens 60 minutes before kick-off. RSVP deadline Tuesday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Nov. 15 – AU Cougars vs. Roanoke College Maroons 1 p.m. President’s Suite at Frank R. Campbell Stadium overlooking Daly Field. President’s Suite opens 60 minutes before kick-off RSVP deadline Tuesday, Nov. 11

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts or Financial Planning?

You are invited to meet with Steve Fenner from HUB Investment Partners on Tuesday, Oct. 28 in Main Hall, Room 131.

To schedule an appointment, please click HERE.

To learn more about this event, click Averett Scheduling Announcement – (Steve Fenner In-Person) 10.2025

Do You Have Magazines You Can Share?

SGA is hosting a Vision Board event for our students and is in need of magazines of any type for the event. If you have magazines to share, please bring them to the International Student Services lounge on the 4th floor of the Student Center, office space #417, and place them on the sofa. Or for your convenience, send an email to [email protected] with your location, and we will have a student worker come pick them up. Magazines are needed before the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 27. We appreciate you supporting the visioneering of our students.

Averett Helps Take Back the Night

On Monday, Oct. 20, multiple Averett University groups participated in Take Back the Night, a march and rally held annually to raise awareness about and speak out against sexual violence in all its forms.

Final Week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

It’s all been leading up to this.

Our fourth and final level of battling treacherous cybersecurity villains brings all you’ve learned so far to bear. From reporting phishing emails to seeking help from IT, following our reporting policies when something seems off is one of the most important steps in helping to keep our organization cybersecure.

The last level culminates in an interactive training course on suspicious email links and attachments in which you’ll learn:

• The dangers behind suspicious links

• How to handle any unexpected links or attachments you receive

• Why reporting suspected phishing attacks is important

Be on the lookout for email instructions for how to access this content from our learning console.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to [email protected]. Thanks, and remember: Think before you click.

Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment will be held Monday, Nov. 3 through Monday, Nov. 17. Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please give Human Resources a call.

Red Cross Blood Drive

On Monday, Nov. 10, Averett University will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the MPR in the Student Center. Please scan the QR code on the flyer or use THIS LINK to find our blood drive using our zip code, 24541, to schedule your blood donation. For any questions, you may contact Eben P. Leigh @ [email protected], or Addison Stanfield, the CCECC Volunteerism Intern, @ [email protected]

The Tree Came Down

Last week, some much needed tree removal began on Main Campus. Thanks to Daniel Jones for this photo of Dr. Thomas Powell standing next to the stump of the tree removed on the corner of West Main St. and Mt. View Ave. Work continues on this project, primarily focused on the courtyard between Danville, Davenport and Main Halls. Please remain alert when in this area until the project is completed. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link HERE to purchase tickets at the discounted rate. The next race dates at Martinsville are Oct. 23-26, with playoff races in NASCAR’s top three circuits.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett WellnessxAverett10.22.25