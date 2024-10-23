Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-23-2024

Posted on October 23rd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 25, for a Wednesday, Oct. 30, publication.

Worship Together at Averett University

You are invited to an incredible Worship Service at Averett University. Join us for an uplifting time of praise, worship, and fellowship. Let us come together and celebrate in faith.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Carrington Gym

Hosted by Life Church, Danville Va. in collaboration with Averett University Spiritual Life, this will be a powerful gathering you won’t want to miss. We are saving a seat just for you. Bring your friends, and let’s make this a time to remember.

Thursday Prayer Service

In the midst of the week, find a moment of peace and renewal at our Thursday Prayer Service at Averett University. Let us come together in prayer and fellowship, lifting our hearts and voices in unity.

Every Thursday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Location: Blount Chapel

Whether you’re seeking strength, guidance, or a quiet time to connect with God, this service is the perfect space for you. Everyone is welcome to join—bring a friend, and let’s find comfort and community through prayer. We hope to see you there this Thursday. Stay connected with https://www.instagram.com/Averettspirituallife/ on Instagram for more details. Looking forward to worshipping with you all.

For further details, contact Sean Timmons – University Chaplain at [email protected]

Arts@Averett Presents Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! So, when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There’s a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook . . . or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. It will be performed Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium.

Tickets for Averett Players’ productions may be purchased in advance or on the night of the show online at averett.booktix.com or from the Pritchett Auditorium Box Office 434-791-5867.

Joel Nester Send-Off

Please join us this Friday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Welcome Center in Main Hall as we celebrate Joel Nester’s years of service to Averett University. Joel will be departing after 24 years at Averett. Come join all of us in wishing Joel the best in his new endeavor.

Registration Rodeo

Attention faculty & staff – please remind your students who may have issues with registration to come see us for the Registration Rodeo next week.

Drop by the Multipurpose Room (2nd Floor, Student Center) on your assigned class day (11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. each day) and “lasso” all things registration, enrollment, student success, financial aid, student accounts and more.

Monday, 10/28 – Seniors

Wednesday, 10/30 – Juniors

Friday, 11/1 – Sophomores

Monday, 11/4 – Freshmen

Hope to see you there.

Cyber Club Formation

Are you interested in all things computing? The Computer Science (CS) and Computer Information Systems (CIS) Department is having a meeting to form an Averett’s Computing Interest Club. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. in Blount Chapel. All students and faculty are welcome. The club is for ALL AVERETT STUDENTS, not just CS/CIS students. Topics can include:

3D printing

Raspberry Pi

Arduino

Microcontrollers

Classic Arcade Games

Robotics

Embedded systems

CyberSecurity

CnC working

Digitial Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

And more!

Let’s get this club started. At the first meeting, we will install an initial set of club officers and create a constitution for the club.

Fall Pops Concert

Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium

There is something for everyone on this concert full of popular tunes including music from The Lion King, Encanto, Black Adam, Avatar, a band piece with a Dubstep track, and more. Free admission, donations accepted.

First Fridays with Dr. Franks

All faculty and staff are welcome to join Dr. Franks virtually on the first Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. This is designed to be an opportunity for you to ask questions and express new ideas as we reimagine our academic transformation that aligns with the learners of today and the future and reframe how we recruit and support successful students.

If you would like to attend on Friday, Nov. 1, please contact Laura Agnor at [email protected] in the President’s Office to receive the meeting details.

Annual Engaged Showcase

It is time for our annual fall Engaged Showcase on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Carrington Recreation Center (see attached invitation). The Engaged Showcase is a time to celebrate our communities engaged learning accomplishments. If you are a community partner, taught a service-learning course, engaged in an internship or workplace experience or teach an IDS 110 class we would like to invite and encourage you to set up a table to showcase and celebrate this accomplishment.

Awards will be presented to our Engaged Student, Engaged Intern, Engaged Faculty Member and Engaged Community Partner. We will have light refreshments available. To sign-up for the fall Engaged Showcase, please click HERE. Please RSVP using this no later than Friday, Nov. 1.

2025 Medical, Vision and Dental Benefit Plans and Updates for 2025

Open Enrollment is your opportunity to review and make changes to your health benefit elections for the upcoming plan year January-December 2025. Open Enrollment is scheduled for Nov. 1-14, 2024.

If you are looking for additional information to prepare for Open Enrollment 2025, please refer to the 2025 benefits guide available at this link: https://cloud.3dissue.net/8688/8697/8701/119586/index.html?10564.

Contact Pam Paynter, [email protected], or Kathie Tune, [email protected], for answers to your questions.

Open Enrollment for 2025 Health Benefits Timeline Set

Each year, Averett University and other member institutions in the Virginia Private College Benefit Consortium (VPCBC) conduct an Open Enrollment process for benefits eligible faculty and staff. To learn more about the consortium, go to www.vpcbc.org.

Open Enrollment allows employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan(s) they elect for insurance coverage for the upcoming calendar year, including FSA and HSA options. The Empyrean health benefits enrollment portal will be open for the two-week enrollment window scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 14. An Open Enrollment letter will be sent to all benefits-eligible faculty and staff around mid-October.

Plan 8 is another option this year that offers the same coverage as Plans 4 and 7 but carries a lower premium for employees and employers. It is a High Deductible HMO plan that uses the HealthKeepers network of providers for Virginia and the PPO network for all other states. The Anthem HealthKeepers network flyer for out-of-state coverage is provided in this article. HealthKeepers PPO Wrap Flyer 04 24.

For a quick view of Plans 4, 7 and 8 and instructions to locating providers in Virginia and outside of Virginia, see the charts below. Questions concerning the upcoming Open Enrollment period? Connect with Pam Paynter, benefits coordinator, at [email protected] or Kathie Tune, chief HR officer, at [email protected].

Entrepreneurship: Gong Show Pitch Competition for Averett Students

The Department of Business Administration is sponsoring an entrepreneurship competition called the Gong Show Pitch Competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 14, 2024. The time will be 7 – 9 p.m. and it will be held in the multipurpose room in the Student Center.

Any student at Averett University may enter the competition and compete before three judges for cash prizes. It will be announced how students can register for the competition in posters throughout the campus and will be announced later in CoffeeBreak.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts or Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Contact MAS at your earliest convenience. You can also reach our Scheduling Team by filling out our scheduling form at the link below or by phone at (877) 435-2489 and select option 1.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=lW_N-j2obE-f7F6lqPswvpYzuaaokLdBt3Bjk0dpsyNURE9FRlVJVVBMSkI2REo5NFFRV1dIVzBCSCQlQCN0PWcu

Questions? You may also connect with Kathie Tune at [email protected] or (434) 791-7106

Spring 2025 Service-Learning Intent Form

If you are a faculty member that is interested in teaching a service-learning course in the spring, please fill out the Spring 2025 Service-Learning Intent form. This does not bind you to a service-learning course, but indicates that you would like more information. Please complete the form by Monday, Nov. 18.

Click HERE to access the form.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact April Love-Loveless at [email protected].

Multidisciplinary Course: Spring 2025

Dr. Catherine Clark is offering ENG444: Literary Modernism for the spring semester, which will be cross listed with WGS and AFAM. In addition, the course will connect its content to the Danville community through a service-learning component in collaboration with Dr. Nina Huff in Education. Please share widely with potential students.

For information on the WGS program, contact Dr. Slade Lellock at [email protected].

For information on the AFAM program, contact Dr. Tonitta McNeal at [email protected]

Halloween Lunch

The Admissions Office and Averett Central will host a Halloween Chili/Soup Lunch on Oct. 31, from noon – 2 p.m. for staff and faculty in the Main Hall Welcome Center. Dress up for Halloween for fun.

Important Links

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Health Roundup

October is a month full of health-motivated awareness efforts. Please enjoy this blog covering all of them to keep you aware of the many resources the month of October brings.

Healthy resource roundup, October 2024 – Health Advocate Blog

Have a great rest of your week.

-The Wellness Guy