Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-29-2025

Posted on October 29th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, for a Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, publication.

Averett University Health Services – Clinic Notice

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Please be advised that the Health Services Clinic will be closed beginning Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, and is expected to reopen on or about Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. The nurse will be on medical leave during this period.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, the nurse will be available by phone (434) 710-1006 or email [email protected] to assist students as much as possible while the clinic remains closed. Please check back frequently for updates regarding nurse availability and the clinic’s reopening date.

Available Medical Resources:

1. Providence Family Medicine

(434) 791-4110 (mention you are an AU student)

173 Executive Drive, Danville, VA

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Closed on Fridays)

2. Aetna Student Telehealth Services

All Averett University students have access to telehealth visits through Aetna (see graphic below). Scan the QR code provided to schedule an appointment.

3. SOVAH Mt. Hermon Urgent Care

(434) 835-0105

2767 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA

Monday – Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Thank you for helping us ensure the continued health and well-being of our campus community.

Important Safety Alert

Please be very aware when walking on Mt. View Ave. this week. Work continues on the removal of trees. Please do not move cones or cross taped-off areas. Please do not enter or exit doors leading into the courtyard between Danville, Davenport and Main Halls.

Parking Advisories

Please be advised the Danville Police are receiving complaints about cars parking too close to fire hydrants on Robertson Ave. This will be strictly enforced moving forward with City of Danville tickets. The concerned area is Robertson Ave. from Townes St. near the Student Center towards West Main St.

Also, for those who park in the West Main Baptist Church parking lot, please plan on vacating that parking lot no later than 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 29. The church will be holding a Trunk or Treat event and will need the parking spaces. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Friday is Blue & Gold Spirit Day

This Friday, Oct. 31, is another Blue & Gold Spirit Day! Everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Your Support Needed

The Student Government Association is seeking candy donations to assist with supporting Trick or Treating on Main for local community kids. Please share in the fun and support the event with a bag (or two) of candy donations. Having donations by Wednesday, Oct. 29, will help us plan our resources but we will take donations at any time. Candy can be dropped off in on the 4th floor of the Student Center in Tammy Jackson’s office 417 or with Clarice LaBua in AU Central.

Symphonic Band Fall Pops Concert

On Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium, the Averett Symphonic Band will present its Fall Pops Concert. From hit movie scores to legendary pop music artists, this concert will represent decades of great music including music from How to Train Your Dragon, Wicked, Prince, Led Zeppelin, and more. Admission is free.

On Display from the Averett Archives

As we buckle down for the second half of a long semester, the archival display for this month is a historical reminder of the importance of support systems, down time, and communal behavior.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s – a time when support systems were as important as they have ever been – Mary Fugate, then the Dean of the college and History teacher, held an informal get-together for students every Sunday called “Story Hour.” At this gathering, pajama-clad young adults would have the opportunity to end the week with a little childlike pleasure in a family atmosphere. They would gather around to listen to Miss Fugate read a story and then enjoy some of her homemade snacks.

A small display about “Story Hour” will be available to view in Blount Library until mid-November and, as always, please read more about the history of Miss Fugate’s efforts on the LIBRARY BLOG.

Federal Reserve Conference: Small Businesses, Big Insights: What Local Businesses Can Tell Us About the Economy?

Small businesses are on the front lines of the economy every day, and their experiences and challenges can provide crucial insights into the bigger economic picture. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond recognizes the vital role small businesses play in our economy. We’ve found that smaller and younger businesses often feel economic shifts first and most intensely. That’s why we value their input as it helps us better understand and forecast economic trends.

Join the Federal Reserve for an eye-opening District Dialogues: This event is free to attend and all are welcome, but registration is required.

https://web.cvent.com/event/81a23b30-4d83-4d0d-84b6-5003a2f7c3a1/summary?RefId=cvent

Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

November 12, 2025

2:30 PM-5:00 PM

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

701 E Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219



Williams Takes Part in Transportation Panel

On Friday, Oct. 17, Travis Williams, Averett University’s Chief Flight Instructor, was a member of a panel at the Joint Senate and House Transportation Committees Meeting at the Governor’s Transportation Conference at the Richmond Marriott Downtown. The panel was Aeronautical and Aviation Workforce Development and Williams was joined by Steven Brinly, Dean of Aeronautics at Liberty University and Dr. Terry Clower, Director of the Center for Regional Analysis, Professor of Public Policy, and Northern Virginia Chair in Local Government, George Mason University.

President Suite Football Games

The final Averett home football game is Saturday, Nov. 15. Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action at that football game as our AU Cougars face off against the Roanoke College Maroons. Space is limited to 120 people each game, and RSVPs are required. Send your RSVP for the game by emailing [email protected] or calling (434) 791-5675, no later than Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Averett will host Washington & Lee University this Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 – AU Cougars vs. Roanoke College Maroons 1 p.m. President’s Suite at Frank R. Campbell Stadium overlooking Daly Field. President’s Suite opens 60 minutes before kick-off RSVP deadline Tuesday, Nov. 11

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Wrap-Up

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to a close, remember that security is everyone’s responsibility — not just in October, but all year long. This month’s focus on staying safe online, recognizing phishing attempts, using strong passwords, and keeping software up to date reinforces the habits that protect our data and systems every day.

Let’s continue practicing what we’ve learned:

Think before you click – verify links and attachments.

Use strong, unique passwords – and enable multi-factor authentication.

Keep devices updated – install security patches promptly.

Report suspicious activity – when in doubt, speak up.

Thank you for your participation and commitment to a safer digital environment. Staying aware is the best defense — Be Aware. Stay Secure.

Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment will be held Monday, Nov. 3 through Monday, Nov. 17. Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please give Human Resources a call.

Red Cross Blood Drive

On Monday, Nov. 10, Averett University will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the MPR in the Student Center. Please scan the QR code on the flyer or use THIS LINK to find our blood drive using our zip code, 24541, to schedule your blood donation. For any questions, you may contact Eben P. Leigh @ [email protected], or Addison Stanfield, the CCECC Volunteerism Intern, @ [email protected]

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

