Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-8-2025

Posted on October 8th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, for a Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, publication.

Averett to Host Virginia Natural History Society this Weekend

Averett University will host a meeting of the Virginia Natural History Society on Saturday, Oct. 11. The event will take place in Blount Chapel, the MPR and the Cougar Den, beginning at 10 a.m. Jason Gibson, professor of biology at Averett University, is the society’s vice president and is the host of this meeting.

Along with Gibson, two Averett students, Nicholas Breen and Aubrey Hendricksen Stanley will be presenting a research poster during the poster session which lasts from 12:45 – 1:30 p.m. in the MPR.

From Human Resources

Remote Policy

Averett University, being a private, mission and service based higher education institution, respects the value of its employees being present on the campus. Averett University’s staff and administration are considered on-site employees. Faculty, not assigned to the nursing (ABSN) or online academic program, are also considered on site employees.

Specific, temporary requests for exceptions for remote work may be made through your supervisor and must be approved by the respective Division Head through their sole discretion. Exceptions over twenty days must be made through the approval process and also authorized by the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Tuition Remission for Nursing

As a point of clarification, Averett University’s tuition remission program will include all academic programs, with the exception of the ABSN nursing program in Norfolk. As stated in the tuition remission policy, all eligible employees and their dependents may enroll in traditional or online programs with 100% of base tuition waived by the university. Any applicable fees will be the responsibility of the student. The tuition remission policy is the governing policy and remains in effect.

Volunteer Hours Change

During our time of recovery, the decision has been made to remove volunteer hours effective immediately. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Donna Hankins, Director of Human Resources.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Reminder

This month’s KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness materials are live.

Take a few minutes each week to explore the short videos, tips, and quizzes — they’re quick, practical, and can help protect you (and Averett) from real-world cyber threats.

Why it matters:

Most cyber incidents start with one click. Staying aware helps keep our data — and yours — safe.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts or Financial Planning?

You are invited to meet with Steve Fenner from HUB Investment Partners on Tuesday, Oct. 28 in Main Hall, Room 131.

To schedule an appointment, please click HERE.

To learn more about this event, click Averett Scheduling Announcement – (Steve Fenner In-Person) 10.2025

Health Services Update

As the semester gets into full swing, there has been a notable uptick in sickness across the campus.

Some common things to take note of if you become ill:

Onset of symptoms: Did the symptom(s) gradually get worse over a few days? Did the symptom(s) start abruptly? Do you have a fever? You will need a thermometer to check. Have you taken any medication for your symptoms? If not, try some over-the-counter medication for symptom relief. How long have the symptoms been present? Symptoms normally persist for 7-10 days for most viral illnesses.

Things you should do while feeling under the weather:

Get plenty of rest. Stay hydrated with water or electrolyte beverage. Maintain your nutritional status. Take over-the-counter medication for symptom improvement. Wash your hands and keep commonly touched surfaces disinfected. Supplies can be obtained in Health Services during clinic hours.

At Health Services, we are committed to supporting your health and well-being during this time. You are encouraged to visit Health Services during clinic hours for assessment and testing. Visits for AU students are free in the clinic, but due to the cost of testing supplies, there will now be a small fee applied to your student account for any test provided. These tests include Strep, Flu, Covid, Mono and pregnancy test.

Please note, the clinic DOES NOT give notes for missing class due to sickness and students should not be sent in requesting a note for class.

Our protocols adhere strictly to CDC guidelines for Fever/Flu/COVID. For detailed information, please refer to the AU guidelines [Fever/COVID/Flu Information].

Thank you for prioritizing your health and taking proactive measures to safeguard the well-being of our community.

Teresa Barker MSN, RN, Director of Health Services

Maud Gatewood Exhibit at the Museum

An art exhibit featuring the works of former Averett University professor Maud Gatewood, is currently running at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The exhibit, featuring hundreds of works by the Caswell County, N.C., native began on Saturday, Oct. 4 and run until Dec. 28 at the museum, located at 975 Main Street in Danville.

Free Fly Day and Airport Open House

On Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., a Free Fly Day and an Airport Open House will be held at the Danville Regional Airport.

Averett University’s flight instructors will complete free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17. Registration is not required to complete a plane ride. Flights will be completed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Airport Open House activities include tours of airport facilities including the Operations Tower. In addition, those attending can learn about Danville Public Schools new Aviation Sciences program, experience the Danville Science Center’s StarLab and enjoy a star-filled night and flight into space aboard the Orion Spacecraft.

There is no charge to attend the Open House, and free refreshments will be provided to the public. This event could be impacted by the weather. A rain date is scheduled for Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link HERE to purchase tickets at the discounted rate. The next race dates at Martinsville are Oct. 23-26, with playoff races in NASCAR’s top three circuits.

Averett Bookstore

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships this past summer? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of University Communications at [email protected].

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett WellnessXAverett10.8.25