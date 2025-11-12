Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-12-2025

Posted on November 12th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, for a Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, publication.

Open Enrollment is Here

It is that time of the year. Open Enrollment will close on Monday, Nov. 17. Please read 2026 Benefits Open Enrollment Letter with links to valuable information about your benefits choices. Also, 2026 required notices are attached. All benefits eligible employees should log into Compass and make their elections or waive coverage for 2026.

Also, plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please call or come by the HR office, lower-level Main Hall.

Averett University Health Services – Clinic Notice

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Please be advised that the Health Services Clinic will be closed until on or about Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. The nurse will be on medical leave during this period.

Currently, the nurse is available by phone (434) 710-1006 or email [email protected] to assist students as much as possible while the clinic remains closed. Please check back frequently for updates regarding nurse availability and the clinic’s reopening date.

Available Medical Resources:

1. Providence Family Medicine

(434) 791-4110 (mention you are an AU student)

173 Executive Drive, Danville, VA

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Closed on Fridays)

2. Aetna Student Telehealth Services

All Averett University students have access to telehealth visits through Aetna (see graphic below). Scan the QR code provided to schedule an appointment.

3. SOVAH Mt. Hermon Urgent Care

(434) 835-0105

2767 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA

Monday – Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Thank you for helping us ensure the continued health and well-being of our campus community.

2025-26 Holiday Schedule

A reminder that Averett will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The university will also be closed Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 – Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, for the Winter Break. To see the full list of university holidays, please check the graphic below.

BBQ Showdown

There will be a BBQ Showdown on Wednesday, Nov. 19 on the patio outside of Jut’s Café from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event will be a showcase of our local Averett Chef Kemarity White, battling against a prized Blue-Ribbon BBQ Champion from Gardner-Webb University, Chef Thomas Tessneer, Regional Culinarian of Innovation Chef Boeing Koo, and Chef Michael Flood. They will be competing for the best tasting BBQ and Best BBQ Sauce. If inclement weather, the event will move indoors to the Juts Café.

Friendsgiving

There will be a Friendsgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 20 in the Cougar Den from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be a Thanksgiving holiday meal for all the Averett Community to come in and enjoy. Meal swipes for those with meal plans and those without will be given the discounted meal for staff/faculty.

The Averett Christmas Extravaganza

Step into a world of festive wonder as we joyously welcome the holiday season with the enchanting Averett Show Choir. Get ready to be swept away by an exhilarating one-hour extravaganza, a seamless flow of musical brilliance that promises to elevate your spirits and fill your heart with joy.

The performances will be held in Pritchett Auditorium, Nov. 20-22 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Averett students are admitted free. Adult tickets are $15 and non-Averett students and senior citizens tickets are $12.

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as we bring you a special guest appearance by none other than the merry and jolly Santa Claus himself. His delightful presence will surely add an extra sprinkle of magic to this already fabulous celebration.

Free Fly Day

Averett University’s Aviation Department were major contributors to the City of Danville’s Free Fly Day on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Danville Regional Airport. Averett flight instructors took local youth on free airplane rides.

Airport Open House activities included tours of airport facilities including the Operations Tower. In addition, those attending also learned about Danville Public Schools new Aviation Sciences program, experienced the Danville Science Center’s StarLab and enjoyed a star-filled night and flight into space aboard the Orion Spacecraft.

To view a photo gallery from the event, please click HERE.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 11.12.25