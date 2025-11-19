Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-19-2025

Posted on November 19th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, for a Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, publication.

Averett University Health Services – Update

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

The Health Services Clinic has returned to regular hours and will be open for the remainder of the semester.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during the past couple of weeks. Thank you for helping us ensure the continued health and well-being of our campus community.

2025-26 Holiday Schedule

A reminder that Averett will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The university will also be closed Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 – Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, for the Winter Break.

BBQ Showdown

There will be a BBQ Showdown today, Wednesday, Nov. 19 on the patio outside of Jut’s Café from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event will be a showcase of our local Averett Chef Kemarity White, battling against a prized Blue-Ribbon BBQ Champion from Gardner-Webb University, Chef Thomas Tessneer, Regional Culinarian of Innovation Chef Boeing Koo, and Chef Michael Flood. They will be competing for the best tasting BBQ and Best BBQ Sauce. If inclement weather, the event will move indoors to the Juts Café.

Friendsgiving

There will be a Friendsgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 20 in the Cougar Den from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be a Thanksgiving holiday meal for all the Averett Community to come in and enjoy. Meal swipes for those with meal plans and those without will be given the discounted meal for staff/faculty.

Thursday is Blue & Gold Spirit Day

This Thursday, Nov. 20, is another Blue & Gold Spirit Day! In honor of the Show Choir Christmas Extravaganza this weekend, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

The Averett Christmas Extravaganza

Step into a world of festive wonder as we joyously welcome the holiday season with the enchanting Averett Show Choir. Get ready to be swept away by an exhilarating one-hour extravaganza, a seamless flow of musical brilliance that promises to elevate your spirits and fill your heart with joy.

The performances will be held in Pritchett Auditorium, Nov. 20-22 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Averett students are admitted free. Adult tickets are $15 and non-Averett students and senior citizens tickets are $12. Every faculty and staff member get two free tickets to the show. There is not cost for faculty and staff.

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as we bring you a special guest appearance by none other than the merry and jolly Santa Claus himself. His delightful presence will surely add an extra sprinkle of magic to this already fabulous celebration.

The Sydney App

Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please call or come by the HR office, lower-level Main Hall.

Please Remember to Submit All Event Requests to Brightly or to Lynnette Lawson

Dear Averett Family,

We are incredibly fortunate to have several long-term, kind, gracious, and considerate employees in our Physical Plant Department (HES). We are grateful to them every single day for the amazing work that they do for us.

That having been said, we are overwhelming them when we contact them directly with our individual needs.

This message is to serve as a reminder to use the Maintenance Ticket service for all Maintenance related activities but, more importantly for Events work, this message should serve as a reminder that it is absolutely vital that all Event Service requests (even for something as simple as one chair or table) come through the Brightly Calendaring system. This is how HES keeps track of their work and where their employees are located/working at any given time for safety purposes.

If you are not familiar with Brightly but have an urgent need (or a non-urgent need) please contact Lynnette directly. She will happily put the request into the system for you. From today on nobody in the university is to contact HES employees directly for work requests with the exceptions of HES employees Charles Hylton and Phillip Robinson.

If your need is related to an event, it should come directly to Lynnette. If you have questions regarding these instructions, please email ([email protected]) or text Lynnette for further explanation. Thank you for assisting us in keeping the maintenance and event pipelines as tidy and streamlined as possible.

Dr. Pegram Presented Research Paper and Served as Discussion Panel Chair at GLOBE 2025

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram presented his research paper entitled, “The Role of International Investment in Economic Development in Spain – The Spanish Economic Miracle” and served as Discussion Panel Chair at the 2025 Global Conference on Business and Economics (GLOBE), Nov. 11 – 13, 2025.

“I was honored to be selected to present my research paper on economic development and to be selected to serve as Discussion Panel Chair. GLOBE was an amazing conference to share my research, engage scholars, and being a discussion panel chair, to coordinate and facilitate Conference discussion…wonderful, fantastic experience, discussions.” Dr. Pegram said, “That with my conference paper presentation publication, I am one step further in completing publishing my book.” Congratulations to Dr. Pegram.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 11.19.25