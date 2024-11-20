Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-20-2024

Posted on November 20th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 22, for a Wednesday, Nov. 27, publication.

Averett Christmas Spectacular

A musical collection of holiday classics sure to please the entire family and a visit from the jolly old elf himself. Running Nov. 21-23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Another Arts@Averett production.

Tickets for Averett Show Choir productions may be purchased in advance or on the night of the show online at averett.booktix.com or from the Pritchett Auditorium Box Office 434-791-5867.

Averett IDA Equestrian Event

Averett University Equestrian will host the Fall Intercollegiate Dressage show on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24. The competition will run 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Averett IDA team will be competing against riders from Wake Forest University and North Carolina State University.

The Averett University Equestrian Center is located at 1231 Gammon Road, Providence N.C. 27315.

Cyber Security Updates

Cyber Security Information

We want to bring to your attention recent security threats targeting our organization:

Impersonation Calls to the Help Desk

There have been two reported incidents in the last week where individuals pretended to be employees and requested password resets. These attempts were unsuccessful, but they highlight the need for vigilance. Increase in Phishing Emails

Numerous emails mimicking internal communications or external contacts have been identified. These emails attempt to trick recipients into revealing sensitive information or clicking malicious links.

How You Can Stay Safe:

Verify Identities: If you are contacted by someone claiming to need assistance or sensitive information, verify their identity through trusted channels.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to need assistance or sensitive information, verify their identity through trusted channels. Be Wary of Suspicious Emails Check the sender’s email address carefully. Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown or unexpected sources. Use the KnowBe4 Phish Alert Report Button to report any suspicious emails immediately.

Follow Help Desk Protocols: The Help Desk will never reset your password without verifying your identity through multiple steps.

Reminder:

If you suspect your credentials have been compromised, change your password immediately and inform IT Security.

Never share your password with anyone, including colleagues or IT staff.

Your awareness and quick action are vital in protecting our organization from these threats. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the IT Help Desk at [email protected].

Cybersecurity Awareness Training

As you all know, raising security awareness is important to the safety of our organization. I am excited to announce that we have partnered with KnowBe4.

Click here: https://support.knowbe4.com/hc/en-us/articles/7538468612371-Video-Welcome-to-KnowBe4-Security-Awareness-Training to watch a short 2-minute video explaining the KnowBe4 platform.

KnowBe4 is the worlds leading security awareness training organization. Their state-of-the-art platform includes security awareness training and simulated phishing attacks that will help us create a “human firewall” by training our employees to spot and report malicious emails.

We began employee security awareness training on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, with a small group of users and will continue to expand this across the University over the next 30-60 days.

To get started, everyone will take the 30-minute 2024 General Security Awareness Course. Then, a 4-minute video shows how to use Outlook’s Phish Report button. Click here: https://support.knowbe4.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000159887-Video-Getting-Started-with-KnowBe4-Security-Awareness-Training to watch a short 3-minute video on how to enroll and start.

The training is engaging and does not need to be completed in one sitting. Our end goal is to increase security awareness and decrease the number of clicks on malicious emails. We are excited to have this new security awareness program in place, and we welcome any questions or concerns.

December/Fall Graduation Application Deadline Extended

The application deadline for December/Fall Degree Conferral (Graduation) has been extended to Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.If you are registered to complete your degree and planning to have your degree conferred in December, do not forget to apply to graduate by Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Any applications received after this deadline will not be processed. All outstanding balances to the University must be paid no later than December 6, 2024 in order for your account to be cleared and for you to receive your diploma/credential. Students who have not cleared their balance by the extended payment deadline of Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, will not be able to receive their diploma/credential. If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

Empowering Men, Embracing Culture

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, as part of the celebration of International Men’s Day, Averett hosted a special luncheon, “Empowering Men, Embracing Culture: A Lunch with the Dean,” dedicated to fostering connection and cultural exchange among our male campus community.

A large turnout to this luncheon had a valuable opportunity for male students to engage in meaningful conversation with male campus partners. Together, the aim was to create an inclusive space where students can explore diverse perspectives, share experiences and build relationships supporting personal and academic growth.

Gong Show a Big Success

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the third Gong Show Pitch Competition presented by the Department of Business Administration and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation took place in the Student Center’s multipurpose room. There were 12 presentations on various small business ideas.

The winners were:

1st Place: Elias Lehmann and Amelie Schroeder

Presented “Sun Gum” – a business that makes and sells gum supplemented with Vitamin D

2nd Place: Maxime Gaudry

Presented “AU-Livery” – a business that works with Averett’s Dining Hall by delivering coffee to students on campus and surrounding community.

3rd Place: Jaeden Mukkaladyil

Presented “Bounce Back” – a business that developed a way to re-inflate tennis balls to extend the life of the tennis ball as it is used.

Judges were:

Gino Harris, (AU graduate and employed by Evend as E-commerce manager

Adam Jones, owner/operator of The Brick, Danville, Va.

Lori Jones, Dan River High School Faculty member, DECA sponsor

The following students made presentations:

Jarno Kelander, Colby Peel, Julius Bert, Zach Alway, Jaeden Mukkaladyil, Satwik Kollepalli, Lucia Sanchez Diez and Erika Lindstrom, Eduardo Jaraba, Louis de Lulio, Elias Lehmann and Amelie Schroeder, Jackson Higgins, Maxime Gaudry

Active Shooter Live Training

Averett is collaborating with the Danville Police Department to host their Active Shooter Live Training December 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 in the Student Center. As faculty and staff, you play a vital role in keeping our campus safe. Faculty, staff (and any students here over the break) are encouraged to volunteer as a participant for live active shooter training involving, police, fire and EMS response.

Sign up here: Active Shooter Live Training Volunteers

Why Volunteer in an Active Shooter Training?

Develop Critical Skills: Gain valuable insights into emergency protocols, sharpen your problem-solving and situational awareness, and become better prepared for emergencies. Learn basic combat casualty care you can use in emergencies that just might save a life (i.e. tourniquet application, using and making improvised tourniquets, wound packing for wounds in junction areas, creating air ways, applying chest seals, and preventing shock and hypothermia from blood loss).

Directly Impact Safety on Campus; Your participation will help law enforcement and first responders conduct more realistic, life-saving training.

Strengthen Campus Community; Be part of an initiative that unites our campus, working together to create a safer environment for everyone.

Exclusive Experience: Real life event participation will give you a direct understanding of how police, fire and EMS will respond.

Help us make our campus a safer place. Your involvement could make all the difference!

Tuition Remission Forms for Spring 2025 Registration

It’s that time of year again…registration for spring 2025 classes. If you or your dependents are planning to use the Tuition Remission (TR) benefit for spring coursework, make sure to complete (yes, one is required for each and every semester) the TR form for your respective division. The form links are on the AU Intranet SharePoint drive. For any business partner staff, please complete the form under the CFO division if you have access to the AU Intranet. If not, email Kathie Tune [email protected] and the form will be sent to you. If Averett faculty and staff need access to the SharePoint drive, please contact Katy Anderson, [email protected], in IT.

Tuition Exchange Applications are Available for 2025-26 Academic Year

Tuition Exchange (TE) and the Tuition Exchange Program (TEP) are reciprocal scholarship opportunities for eligible faculty and staff dependents at all 700+ individual TE and TEP member schools combined. TE Scholarships are available to eligible employees and qualifying dependents at TE member schools. The employee’s school defines what constitutes an eligible employee and what constitutes an eligible dependent. At Averett, a dependent includes the employee, spouse and the employee’s children. If deemed eligible by their employer, an employee and their eligible dependents may apply for Tuition Exchange Scholarships at other TE and/or TEP member schools.

For more information, connect with the Tuition Exchange member websites at tuitionexchange.org or cic.edu. Contact Kathie Tune to initiate the process for 2025-26.

From the Bookstore

Textbook Reminders

Please turn in all textbook rentals before leaving campus for the semester to avoid any non-returned rental fees.

Early Black Friday Sale

Early Black Friday sale at the Bookstore. 20% off Sideline, League, Legacy and fall rush brands in-store and online between Nov. 18-22.

ACA Employee Consent Forms (IRS Form 1095) Available

The site opened on Friday, Nov. 1. As you progress through the portal, please note that you may access electronic copies of your IRS Form 1095 from this enrollment site.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires employers to report health insurance coverage as well as health insurance offers provided to full time employees each year. IRS Form 1095 demonstrates the employer’s compliance with the ACA requirement. If you choose, you may also opt-out of receiving a mailed IRS Form 1095 via the electronic “consent” process.

You must submit your consent before Dec. 1 to opt out of receiving a mailed IRS Form 1095 for the current calendar year. Click the “Consent to Online Only Forms” button on the Empyrean website here for details.

On Display from the Averett Archives

In recent years, November has become the time of year when writers engage in “National Novel Writing Month” – challenging each other to write the entire first draft of a novel in a single calendar month. In honor of the aspiring novelists among us, the archival display in Blount Library for the month of November will be on the publication process, as seen through a collection of materials donated by alum Sam Patterson, Jr. (class of 1948).

In 1966, Patterson released his only published novel, “A Nickel’s Worth of Ice” – a story about a boy growing up in a small town in Virginia in the 1930s. Late in Patterson’s life, the remaining materials related to this experience were donated to the Averett Archives. On display until the end of the semester are numerous items from across Patterson’s publishing experience, including: rejection letters, revision requests, galley proofs, the final contract, and responses both from the press (reviews) and friends and acquaintances (private letters).

All staff and students are welcome to visit Blount Library during operating hours to view the display. You are always welcome to contact the archivist ([email protected]) if you would like to explore the collections further.

To access the Blount Library Blog, click HERE.

