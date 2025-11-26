Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-26-2025

Posted on November 26th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, for a Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, publication.

Averett University Health Services – Update

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

The Health Services Clinic has returned to regular hours and will be open for the remainder of the semester. We appreciate your understanding and patience during the past couple of weeks. Thank you for helping us ensure the continued health and well-being of our campus community.

Averett Celebrates Christmas

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center for an Arts@Averett classic, Averett Celebrates Christmas. Embrace the holiday and exam seasons with old and new favorites. This event is free and open to the public.

The Holidays (And the Criminals) Are Just Around the Corner

Averett University Property Reminder

Faculty and staff are asked to speak with their supervisors and department chairs before re-appropriating office furniture from other offices at the Main campus, North campus and Riverview campus. It is important that the university is aware of the location and use of all university property. This is in order for the university to use all property as effectively and efficiently as possible. This includes any and all office supplies and equipment, along with other holdings owned by the university. Requests from supervisors may then be made to Charles Hylton, the Director of Physical Plant, for all final decisions.

BBQ Showdown Draws a Big Crowd

That great smell that was wafting through campus on Wednesday, Nov. 19 was Averett’s Ultimate BBQ Showdown, held on the patio of the Student Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Showdown “pitted” prize-winning BBQ chefs from the area in a competition that provided the Averett Community with mouth-watering BBQ and sides that showcased each chef’s skill and creativeness.

The winners were:

1st Place – Averett’s Chef Cam – Best BBQ and Sauce (Cajun Smoked BBQ with a Peach BBQ Sauce)

2nd Place – Chef T! (Smoked Pulled Pork with Eastern BBQ Sauce)

To view a photo gallery from this event, please click HERE.

The Sydney App

Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please call or come by the HR office, lower-level Main Hall.

Please Remember to Submit All Event Requests to Brightly or to Lynnette Lawson

Dear Averett Family,

We are incredibly fortunate to have several long-term, kind, gracious, and considerate employees in our Physical Plant Department (HES). We are grateful to them every single day for the amazing work that they do for us.

That having been said, we are overwhelming them when we contact them directly with our individual needs.

This message is to serve as a reminder to use the Maintenance Ticket service for all Maintenance related activities but, more importantly for Events work, this message should serve as a reminder that it is absolutely vital that all Event Service requests (even for something as simple as one chair or table) come through the Brightly Calendaring system. This is how HES keeps track of their work and where their employees are located/working at any given time for safety purposes.

If you are not familiar with Brightly but have an urgent need (or a non-urgent need) please contact Lynnette directly. She will happily put the request into the system for you. From today on nobody in the university is to contact HES employees directly for work requests with the exceptions of HES employees Charles Hylton and Phillip Robinson.

If your need is related to an event, it should come directly to Lynnette. If you have questions regarding these instructions, please email ([email protected]) or text Lynnette for further explanation. Thank you for assisting us in keeping the maintenance and event pipelines as tidy and streamlined as possible.

Dr. Pegram Presented Research Paper and Served as Discussion Panel Chair at GLOBE 2025

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram presented his research paper entitled, “The Role of International Investment in Economic Development in Spain – The Spanish Economic Miracle” and served as Discussion Panel Chair at the 2025 Global Conference on Business and Economics (GLOBE), Nov. 11 – 13, 2025.

“I was honored to be selected to present my research paper on economic development and to be selected to serve as Discussion Panel Chair. GLOBE was an amazing conference to share my research, engage scholars, and being a discussion panel chair, to coordinate and facilitate Conference discussion…wonderful, fantastic experience, discussions.” Dr. Pegram said, “That with my conference paper presentation publication, I am one step further in completing publishing my book.” Congratulations to Dr. Pegram.

Happy Thanksgiving

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 11.26.25