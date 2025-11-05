Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-5-2025

Posted on November 5th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Open Enrollment is Here

It is that time of the year. Open Enrollment began on Monday, Nov. 3, and will close on Monday, Nov. 17. Please read 2026 Benefits Open Enrollment Letter with links to valuable information about your benefits choices. Also, 2026 required notices are attached. All benefits eligible employees should log into Compass and make their elections or waive coverage for 2026.

Also, plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please call or come by the HR office, lower-level Main Hall.

Averett University Health Services – Clinic Notice

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Please be advised that the Health Services Clinic will be closed beginning Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, and is expected to reopen on or about Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. The nurse will be on medical leave during this period.

Currently, the nurse is available by phone (434) 710-1006 or email [email protected] to assist students as much as possible while the clinic remains closed. Please check back frequently for updates regarding nurse availability and the clinic’s reopening date.

Available Medical Resources:

1. Providence Family Medicine

(434) 791-4110 (mention you are an AU student)

173 Executive Drive, Danville, VA

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Closed on Fridays)

2. Aetna Student Telehealth Services

All Averett University students have access to telehealth visits through Aetna (see graphic below). Scan the QR code provided to schedule an appointment.

3. SOVAH Mt. Hermon Urgent Care

(434) 835-0105

2767 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA

Monday – Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time. Thank you for helping us ensure the continued health and well-being of our campus community.

2025-26 Holiday Schedule

A reminder that Averett will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The university will also be closed Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 – Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, for the Winter Break. To see the full list of university holidays, please check the graphic below.

Important Safety Alert

Please continue to be very aware when walking on Mt. View Ave. this week. Work continues on the removal of trees. Please do not move cones or cross taped-off areas. Please stay out of the courtyard between Danville, Davenport and Main Halls and do not enter or exit doors leading into this area.

Friday is a Blue & Gold Spirit Day

This Friday, Nov. 7, is another Blue & Gold Spirit Day! In recognition of the men’s basketball home opener that night (6 p.m.) and the wrestling team’s home opener on Saturday (2 p.m.), everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold and support these home events!

President Suite Football Games

The final Averett home football game is Saturday, Nov. 15. Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action at that football game as our AU Cougars face off against the Roanoke College Maroons. Space is limited to 120 people each game, and RSVPs are required. Send your RSVP for the game by emailing [email protected] or calling (434) 791-5675, no later than Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Saturday, Nov. 15 – AU Cougars vs. Roanoke College Maroons 1 p.m. President’s Suite at Frank R. Campbell Stadium overlooking Daly Field. President’s Suite opens 60 minutes before kick-off RSVP deadline Tuesday, Nov. 11

Free Fly Day

Averett University’s Aviation Department were major contributors to the City of Danville’s Free Fly Day on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Danville Regional Airport. Averett flight instructors took local youth on free airplane rides.

Airport Open House activities included tours of airport facilities including the Operations Tower. In addition, those attending also learned about Danville Public Schools new Aviation Sciences program, experienced the Danville Science Center’s StarLab and enjoyed a star-filled night and flight into space aboard the Orion Spacecraft.

To view a photo gallery from the event, please click HERE.

Spooky De-Stressing

Last week, Dr. Doug Wohlstein’s Health Class did a how to reduce stress/mindfulness lab. During the stress lecture, they talked about different ways that can help reduce stress and how doing creative projects can help reduce stress. So, what better way to be creative on Halloween is to make Jack-O-Lanterns.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Wrap-Up

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to a close, remember that security is everyone’s responsibility — not just in October, but all year long. This month’s focus on staying safe online, recognizing phishing attempts, using strong passwords, and keeping software up to date reinforces the habits that protect our data and systems every day.

Let’s continue practicing what we’ve learned:

Think before you click – verify links and attachments.

Use strong, unique passwords – and enable multi-factor authentication.

Keep devices updated – install security patches promptly.

Report suspicious activity – when in doubt, speak up.

Thank you for your participation and commitment to a safer digital environment. Staying aware is the best defense — Be Aware. Stay Secure.

Red Cross Blood Drive

On Monday, Nov. 10, Averett University will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the MPR in the Student Center. Please scan the QR code on the flyer or use THIS LINK to find our blood drive using our zip code, 24541, to schedule your blood donation. For any questions, you may contact Eben P. Leigh @ [email protected], or Addison Stanfield, the CCECC Volunteerism Intern, @ [email protected]

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 11.5.25