Averett University CoffeeBreak 12-17-2025

Posted on December 17th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, for a Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, publication.

Wilson Assumes New Role at Averett

Drew Wilson has been named the Averett University’s director of marketing and communications, beginning in January. In his new role, Wilson will lead Averett’s Office of Marketing and Communications, overseeing and advancing the university’s marketing and communications strategy, leading efforts to strengthen its brand, elevate its visibility and support institutional goals.

Since 2008, he has led Averett’s athletics communications department and has served as assistant director of athletics for communications and administration since August 2024. As Wilson transitions to his new role, his assistant Dominik Pocrnja has been promoted to director of athletics communications.

Holiday Décor Appreciation

The President’s Office would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s campus Christmas decorations truly spectacular.

The beautiful archway is the impressive work of Josh Beckman and Daniel Jones, whose creativity and effort brought it to life. Our Presidential interns — Elisa Battermann, Cayden Holdsworth, and Siddhi Khandelwal — have also done an outstanding job preparing and assembling the many decorations displayed across campus. Their hard work and holiday spirit are evident in every detail.

We hope everyone takes a moment to enjoy the festive atmosphere they’ve created for us all. And if you have the chance, drive by between 4–6 p.m. to enjoy the Christmas music accompanying the display.

A special thank you as well to our Security Team for ensuring everything is set up each evening.

Warm holiday wishes to all!

Payroll Deadline for Dec. 26, 2025

Due to the upcoming holiday season, we will be completing the payroll for Dec. 26 on Friday, Dec. 19. Please ensure that all payroll is submitted and complete by 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 19.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Reminder for Those Needing Access During the Break

The university will be closed for two weeks beginning next week (Monday, Dec. 22) and all doors will remain locked down. Please ensure you have your building key and/or ID card to gain entry during this timeframe.

Winter-Spring Tuition Exchange Family Webinar Series

Dear faculty, staff, and their families,

As the fall semester winds down, we’d love your help getting the word out about our Winter–Spring TE Family Webinar Series.

We’re especially excited about our January session: Tuition Exchange Partner Spotlight: Colleges That Change Lives!

In this fast-paced webinar, families will:

Meet Ann Marano, Executive Director of Colleges That Change Lives, and Kristin Tichenor, President of The Tuition Exchange

Hear directly from admissions representatives at eight TE schools that are also CTCL members

Learn about standout academic programs, experiential learning opportunities, and what these colleges look for in future Tuition Exchange Scholars

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. (ET)

Families can register on our TE Family Webinar page

Please help us by sharing this webinar—and the full Winter–Spring TE Family Webinar Series—with your faculty and staff. It’s a great way to support your TE families and may even reduce the number of questions landing in your inbox.

Best wishes for a happy holiday season,

TE Central

Tuition Remission Form

As a friendly reminder, employees or eligible dependents, who are enrolled as students for the Spring 2026 semester, must submit a tuition remission form during the application filing period. The deadline for Spring forms is Monday, January 5, 2026.

Tuition remission forms can be found on SharePoint under Tuition Remission Forms. Please download the form prior to completion. Select the Tuition Remission Form which coincides with your Vice President (or Dependent/Spouse Form for all Dependents or Spouses of Faculty & Staff members) this will ensure the form is routed to the correct approving managers. If you have questions about the forms, please call or email [email protected]

Enjoy the Holiday Decorations in the Neighborhood

“At 310 Townes Street, the lights shine merry and bright.

The Loveless Home has crafted a true holiday delight!

Stop by, take in the sparkle, enjoy the festive scene,

And vote for Elf #4 as the brightest display you’ve ever seen!”

Christmases Past at Averett

As we approach the holiday break, the Archives’ digital exhibit “Christmases Past at Averett” has been redecorated for its annual appearance. Containing numerous digital scans of images, art, and artifacts, the online exhibit provides a glimpse of Christmas festivities and observances of bygone years.

Enjoy, and we hope you all have a restful holiday season.

To view the exhibit, please click HERE.

Holiday Break Publication Schedule

CoffeeBreak will not be published on Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 31. Following the holiday break, it will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Cougar Connection will resume publication on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication.

Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below.

The Sydney App

Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please call or come by the HR office, lower-level Main Hall.

Support Averett Athletics

A reminder to faculty and staff that several Averett Athletics team will have home contests over the holiday break. Averett teams will return to competition in the Grant Center beginning Jan. 7, as the men’s basketball team will host Randolph-Macon at 7 p.m. The following afternoon, wrestling will host Shenandoah at 5 p.m. for Senior Night. Please come out and support our Averett student-athletes.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: Wellness x Averett 12.17.25