Averett University CoffeeBreak 12-3-2025

Late Night Breakfast

The Student Government Association is gearing up to host the much-loved Late-Night Breakfast tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Cougar Den. This event allows students to relax, recharge, and enjoy a sense of community as they prepare for final exams. It’s not too late to volunteer to help with this outstanding event. If interested in helping out, please email Nakoa Goins at [email protected].

Averett Celebrates Christmas

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center for an Arts@Averett classic, Averett Celebrates Christmas. Embrace the holiday and exam seasons with old and new favorites. This event is free and open to the public.

Payroll Deadline for Dec. 26, 2025

Due to the upcoming holiday season, we will be completing the payroll for Dec. 26 on Friday, Dec. 19. Please ensure that all payroll is submitted and complete by 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 19.

Powell Recognized by Virginia Business

Averett University President, Dr. Thomas Powell, has been named one of the “100 People to Meet in 2026” by VirginiaBusiness.com. Virginia Business’ annual list highlights emerging leaders who actively contribute to the state’s vibrant community across business, education, science, the arts, and other sectors. Honorees are chosen by the editorial team for their significant achievements over the past year and their potential to make a lasting impact in the future.

Powell is one of eight individuals listed under “Educators” and the only university president honored this year. Powell is recognized for his work leading Averett University through a challenging time and moving the university forward and re-imagining the school’s place in the modern educational world.

Christmases Past at Averett

As we approach the holiday break, the Archives’ digital exhibit “Christmases Past at Averett” has been redecorated for its annual appearance. Containing numerous digital scans of images, art, and artifacts, the online exhibit provides a glimpse of Christmas festivities and observances of bygone years.

To view the exhibit, please click HERE.

The Holidays (And the Criminals) Are Just Around the Corner

Averett University Property Reminder

Faculty and staff are asked to speak with their supervisors and department chairs before re-appropriating office furniture from other offices at the Main campus, North campus and Riverview campus. It is important that the university is aware of the location and use of all university property. This is in order for the university to use all property as effectively and efficiently as possible. This includes any and all office supplies and equipment, along with other holdings owned by the university. Requests from supervisors may then be made to Charles Hylton, the Director of Physical Plant, for all final decisions.

The Sydney App

Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 12.3.25