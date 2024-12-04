Averett University CoffeeBreak 12-4-2024

Posted on December 4th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Dec. 6, for a Wednesday, Dec. 11, publication.

Averett Celebrates Christmas

This Arts@Averett presentation embraces the holiday and exam seasons with old and new favorites. Please join us on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for this outstanding holiday tradition. Admission is free and everyone is invited.

Active Shooter Live Training

Averett is collaborating with the Danville Police Department to host their Active Shooter Live Training December 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 in the Student Center. As faculty and staff, you play a vital role in keeping our campus safe. Faculty, staff (and any students here over the break) are encouraged to volunteer as a participant for live active shooter training involving, police, fire and EMS response.

Sign up here: Active Shooter Live Training Volunteers

Why Volunteer in an Active Shooter Training?

Develop Critical Skills: Gain valuable insights into emergency protocols, sharpen your problem-solving and situational awareness, and become better prepared for emergencies. Learn basic combat casualty care you can use in emergencies that just might save a life (i.e. tourniquet application, using and making improvised tourniquets, wound packing for wounds in junction areas, creating air ways, applying chest seals, and preventing shock and hypothermia from blood loss).

Directly Impact Safety on Campus; Your participation will help law enforcement and first responders conduct more realistic, life-saving training.

Strengthen Campus Community; Be part of an initiative that unites our campus, working together to create a safer environment for everyone.

Exclusive Experience: Real life event participation will give you a direct understanding of how police, fire and EMS will respond.

Help us make our campus a safer place. Your involvement could make all the difference!

From the Bookstore

Please turn in all textbook rentals before leaving campus for the semester to avoid any non-returned rental fees.

Important Links

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Healthy Recipe

‘Tis the season for lots of comforting food, but who said comfort food can’t be healthy? Take a look at this peach-raspberry crisp recipe from Health Advocate. Quite simple and it also includes all the nutrition facts if you follow the recipe completely. Pretty convenient! There are tons of cool recipes like this in our wellness portal. Stay on the lookout for more health minded recipes that are great for the holiday gatherings. Have a great rest of your week.

Healthy Recipe for 12.4