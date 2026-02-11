Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-11-2026

Posted on February 11th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs Website Now Available

We are excited to announce that the Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs website landing page is now live. As we continue building our summer offerings, we are targeting Sunday, March 1 as the date to finalize all events with a complete schedule, including dates, times, and costs. The website features direct links to summer school courses, athletics camps, and new Learning Academies. You will also find a suggestion form, open to all faculty, staff, students, and community members, to propose summer programs they would like to see—ranging from workshops and day camps to weeklong or overnight camps and professional development opportunities. If you have an idea, we encourage you to submit it, and please feel free to share the link with others who may be interested. If you have any questions, please contact Patrick Henry, Director of Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs, at [email protected].

https://www.averett.edu/academics/summer/

On Display from the Averett Archives

How is a student body built? For some, Averett is the local school – the college they have planned to attend for years. For others, their parents or grandparents are alumni, and enrollment is family tradition. Some are encouraged to apply by high school guidance counselors. Others meet admissions staff or athletic coaches at a recruitment event. Still others see advertising either on billboards or printed matter and solicit further information themselves.

All of these things, and more, are tied to the school’s advertising and branding strategies, and many of these lines have been actively pursued by Averett and other colleges for longer than you might imagine.

For this month’s physical and digital exhibit, the archivist studied the early advertising efforts of Averett, all in the context of the development of ‘school advertising service’ in the advertising industry at the turn of the 20th century. A detailed digital essay and exhibit, discussing Averett’s advertising from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s, is also available now on the library blog.

A physical display will be available on the main floor of Blount Library. To visit the library’s blog, please click HERE.

Averett Presents “Almost, Maine”

The Arts@Averett series continues Feb. 19-21, in Pritchett Auditorium with a presentation of “Almost Maine”. The show will begin each night at 7 p.m.

Welcome to Almost, Maine. A place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States and almost is in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised and hearts are broken but the bruises heal and the hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Averett Students Serve

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Averett Bonner Leaders and Alpha Chi Honor Society members volunteered at the Danville Science Center’s Annual Corks and Forks. Pictured left to right: Emma Divinski, Bonner Leader; John Sherman, Alpha Chi member; and Unique Savage, Bonner Leader. Not Pictured: Elisa Batterman, Alpha Chi member; and Erica Lindstroem, Alpha Chi member.

Bookstore Appreciation Sale

Blue & Gold Spirit Day

The next Blue & Gold Spirit Day is Friday, Feb. 13. In honor of the of home openers for the softball and baseball teams (weather permitting), everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Support Averett Athletics

On Saturday, Feb. 14, baseball will host Hood College in a home opener doubleheader, beginning at noon (weather permitting) and the women’s basketball team will host the University of Lynchburg at 2 p.m. in the Grant Center for Senior Day.

The softball team will host Methodist University in a home opener doubleheader (weather permitting) beginning at noon at Cougar Field. Baseball will wrap up its series with Hood College, in a single game at noon.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Averett Equestrian Wins IDA Regional Championship

Averett University hosted the final doubleheader IDA show of the season, winning High Point Team and Team Regional Champion on Sunday, with many individuals also winning regional championships.

Averett Equestrian’s IHSA team will host a home event this Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Equestrian Center.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

