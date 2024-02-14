Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-14-2024

Posted on February 14th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett Athletics Walden, Sears Reflect on Opportunity to Attend NCAA’s Emerging Leaders Seminar

Two Averett University Athletics graduate assistants were among the nearly 200 interns and graduate assistants who attended the NCAA’s 2024 Emerging Leaders Seminar held Feb. 6-8 at the NCAA’s headquarters in Indianapolis. A professional development event held in person for the first time since 2020, the Emerging Leaders Seminar gave attendees a chance to network and experience educational programming. Volleyball assistant coach Brayden Walden and athletics administration graduate assistant Lyndsey Sears were among those selected from across the country to attend this year’s ELS. Meg Stevens, Averett’s vice president, director of athletics and campus operations, also served as a speaker for the event.

Matters of the Heart

On this Valentine’s Day, during American Heart Month, Averett University announced recent grant funding that will bolster our heart health equipment and safety measures.

For the Averett Family, this is pretty personal. One year ago, Averett School of Nursing Associate Professor Karen Oaks suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while working at the Riverview Campus. Oaks’ School of Nursing colleagues Wendy Childress, Jay Hatfield and Kimberly Lott, jumped into immediate action by starting CPR and grabbing the AED placed just 17 steps away.

Worship @ Averett

Join students, faculty and staff for campus worship Thursday, Feb. 15, at 11:15 a.m. See you there.

Upcoming Athletics Events

Men’s Lacrosse White Out Game

Friday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Greensboro College

Gear sales & give-a-ways.

ODAC Wrestling Championships

Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. Finals begin 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

Women’s Lacrosse White Out Game

Saturday, Feb. 17, noon vs. Piedmont University

Gear sales & give-a-ways.

Softball White Out Games

Sunday, Feb. 18, noon and 2 p.m. vs. Pfeiffer University

Gear sales & give-a-ways.

TRUTH Talk | Health Disparities and You

Join us as we bring awareness to health disparities that marginalize African American communities and how it affects us all.

“Ain’t I A Woman”

Please join Arts@Averett Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for a performance of “Ain’t I A Woman.” The show is a small ensemble of musicians and a vocal soloist who portrays several prominent women in Black history.

A chamber music theatre work conceived and performed by THE CORE ENSEMBLE (cello, piano & percussion) and featuring Tiffany Terrell as ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter, and fervent civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer.

Belonging Webinar

Connections Are Everything: Fostering Campus Cultures of Learning, Belonging and Thriving

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2-3 p.m.

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3517059452437/WN_cpvqltuNSKGNTKOJLN9ikg#/registration

Description: For five decades, research has demonstrated that student connections with faculty, peers and staff are critical to learning, identity, persistence and success during and after college. This is doubly true for first-generation students and students of color. Drawing on hundreds of interviews with students, faculty and staff, speakers will illuminate how institutional leaders at all levels can 1) foster institutional cultures that prioritize relationship-building and 2) assist students in developing practical strategies to build the constellations of relationships that will help them learn, belong and thrive.

Expected Learning Outcomes…

Discover how networks of student relationships with faculty, staff and peers are essential to learning, belonging, identity, retention and thriving.

Identify strategies campuses are employing to foster a sustained institutional culture focused on relationships, which must be nurtured by both grassroots innovations and top leadership.

Learn about free, open-access resources to help students develop strategies for relationship building, which is too often a “hidden curriculum” for first-generation college attendees.

The DEIB team invites faculty and staff to this professional development opportunity designed to help us all discover ways to promote learning and belonging at Averett.

Blount Library Book Club

This month we will be discussing “Sula” by Toni Morrison. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5-6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Visit the link to learn more.

The Great Colleges to Work for Survey is Coming Soon, March 4

Thanks to our valuable 2022 survey respondents, our results yielded valuable information that has allowed us to identify opportunities and make informed strategic decisions. By participating again this year, we will be able to track our progress thus far and decide on appropriate next steps. Our participation allows us to receive invaluable data that will be helpful as we strive to create the best workplace possible.

The survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your invitation to take the survey will come by email with the subject line “Great Colleges to Work For 2024 Faculty/Staff Survey.” To log into the survey, we will all have the same usernames but unique passwords. For this reason, you should not forward your survey to any colleagues. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at (888) 684-4658 or at [email protected].

Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Please contact Kathie Tune, CHRO and survey coordinator, [email protected], or visit www.GreatCollegesProgram.com if you have any questions.

NEO is Only a few Weeks Away, March 6

Check your email to see if you have an invitation from Punchbowl if you were hired since the August 2023 NEO, or contact Kathie Tune, [email protected] for additional information. We are preparing the set ups including a break and lunch order so please respond as soon as possible. Questions? Connect with your supervisor or contact the HR office.

POO! Don’t Let Cancer Scare You

On Saturday, March 16, join the UVA Cancer Center and VCU Cancer Center for FREE brunch and real talk about colon cancer. This session will bring awareness, share the impact in the Danville area and share ways you can take care of your colon health.

The event is from 9 a.m.-noon at the Institute for Advance Learning and Research. We will leave the CCECC at 8:30 a.m. If you are interested in attending and need transportation, please complete the form HERE.

Counseling & Health Services Spring 2024 Events

Please share with your students! Counseling & Health Services has afternoon and evening programming tailored to the needs of Averett students. These events are educational and provide students useful tools for coping with stress, building confidence in social situations and their overall health and wellness. We also have a Health Fair and another Blood Drive in the works as well. Stay tuned for more details.

Announcing a Virginia529 Webinar Coming Soon

The new year is a great time to look at ways you can save for education.

Get to know Invest529 – a savings tool that helps you or a loved one prepare for the future. In this webinar, you’ll learn about the uses of an Invest529 account and the tax advantages that come with it. Join the HR team and Virginia529 for a special webinar on Feb. 22, at noon.

As a bonus just for attending the webinar, you’ll receive an exclusive offer – a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account. You’ll also have the chance to win a $50 Target gift card that will be given away at the end of the session.

** Sign up to reserve your spot **

The Virginia529 program may be used in conjunction with the tuition exchange for eligible employees. Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected] for additional information.

Bustard Award

Bustard Award applications are available in the VPAA’s office or by email.

The award is for students who plan on attending graduate school in the fall. The Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study scholarship is open for applicants to apply. Those interested in applying for this scholarship need to email Debbie Pike at [email protected] for an application.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 8 at noon.

Save the Date for ROAR 2024 – Updated Dates

Save the date for ROAR 2024. We are thrilled to announce the dates for our Registration, Orientation and Advising (ROAR) sessions. Mark your calendars and save the dates for these engaging and informative sessions that will set the stage for a successful 2024-2025 academic journey for our new students.

In-Person Sessions: Session I: Friday, May 17. Session II: Friday, June 28. Session III: Friday, July 19.

Virtual Sessions: Session I: Friday, May 10. Session II: Friday, July 26

For any questions or inquiries about ROAR, please reach out to Kameron Morris, assistant director of student involvement.

Counseling Services February Workshops

Counseling Services has a variety of fun mental health boosting programming for students this semester. Anna Hall, counselor intern, will be having a campus partner event and corresponding workshops each month on topics like self-love, healthy relationships, managing social anxiety and more. Check out the flyer for February workshops. All workshops will be on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

Also, keep an eye out for Torri Williams in the Cougar Den during lunch time this semester. She will be coordinating efforts with Anna as well as Teresa Barker in Health Services by having information and resources on related topics at a table near the check-in area. She will be in the Cougar Den on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from noon-1 p.m.

We plan to have therapy dogs again this semester, so be sure to send students to the Student Success Center on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, March 13, April 10 and during De-Stress Fest on Reading Day, April 24, between 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for more programming from Counseling & Health Services.

On Display from the Averett Archives

In honor of Black History Month, Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of archival displays with an exploration of “Integration at Averett.”

In 1968, after finally signed the “Assurance of Compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Averett admitted its first African American students. Over the next several years, dozens of Black students would enroll, slowly increasing their presence on campus one step at a time: integrating the classrooms, then the dorms, then student organizations, graduation ceremonies, sports and publications.

Faculty, staff and students are welcome to drop by any time during the month of February and look at the display on the main floor of Blount Library.

Please also visit the library blog to read more about the early days of integration at Averett.

https://averett.libguides.com/blog/Integration

The Averett Employee Assistance Plan (EAP) has a new name…TELUS Health One

The Employee Assistance Program provider for MetLife has changed its name to TELUS Health One. A total well-being platform (available at one.telushealth.com or with a mobile app) gives clients access to various articles, resources and toolkits about different life situations. A phone line for personal assistance (not for technical support) is available 24/7 at (888) 319-7819 (live chat with an agent is also available in TELUS Health One). Benefits eligible employees (full-time) have complete access to the resources offered by TELUS. Refer to the flyer by clicking on the image.

How to Locate your W-2 in Paylocity

On the Paylocity Website

Open Paylocity

Type in your Name

Go to Self-Service

Go to the Pay card (next to Announcements)

Check to see if you are signed up for a paperless version…see Paperless

Click More and in the drop-down box click Tax Forms

Follow the prompts to download, password protect, etc.

On the Paylocity App:

Login

Go to full menu

Choose Pay

Click on Tax Forms (far right)

Click 2023.

Questions? Contact Kristi Phillips at [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning, and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well.

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489.

Fall 2023 Career Development Info

Fall 2023 was a busy semester for creating career development opportunities, as well as connecting with faculty, students and external partners. Thank you, Niara, and Matias, for your quality assistance and creativity!

Feel free to reach out to Dr. Jennifer Penland ([email protected]), if you have any questions or ideas for our Spring 2024 Infographic.

January Newsletter

Linked HERE is the January edition of the Averett University Newsletter. This newsletter highlights a wide array of events and stories that make Averett such a great place.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

New Wellness Portal

Happy Wednesday!

How does everyone like the new wellness portal? Can you get in?

Below is the link for our new wellness portal powered by Health Advocate. If you have any issues, please reach out so we can get you in.

www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Also, for all the participants from last year, be on the lookout for your thank-you cards. They should all be delivered by the end of this week.