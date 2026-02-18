Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-18-2026

Posted on February 18th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Important Health Information

Dear Averett faculty, staff and students:

We want to inform you that there have been several cases of influenza B (“flu”) recently. While this is not unusual during flu season, we are taking steps to help reduce the spread of illness and keep our students healthy.

You will find two flyers below from the Virginia Department of Health site that offer information on prevention and what to do if you are sick.

Thank you for your cooperation in helping us maintain a healthy learning environment.

City of Danville Under Boiled Water Notice

All City of Danville water customers, including Averett University, are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice. This notice is precautionary but necessary due to a loss of pressure in the water system. It is expected this situation will last until at least Friday, Feb. 20.

Averett Presents “Almost, Maine”

The Arts@Averett series continues Feb. 19-21, in Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center with a presentation of “Almost Maine”. The show will begin each night at 7 p.m.

Welcome to Almost, Maine. A place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States and almost is in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised and hearts are broken but the bruises heal and the hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Averett University MBA Program Earns Honor

Averett University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been recognized as one of the top programs in Virginia for 2026 by MBAschools.org. The program was named one of the top 5 MBA programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony

Students who have not completed all requirements, but who are scheduled to complete all degree requirements by the end of the same calendar year are eligible to participate in the May 2026 commencement ceremony.

Students who are nine (9) academic credits or less away from degree completion may fall into this category. Only undergraduate students are permitted to utilize this option. Students receiving a graduate degree must have all requirements met to participate in a Commencement ceremony.

If you are an advisor or a student success coach and any of your students mention wanting to walk in this semester’s ceremony and they met the criteria for eligibility, please direct them to email [email protected] for instructions on how to complete the Application for Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony.

Applications for this option have a deadline of April 4, 2026.

Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs Website Now Available

We are excited to announce that the Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs website landing page is now live. As we continue building our summer offerings, we are targeting Sunday, March 1 as the date to finalize all events with a complete schedule, including dates, times, and costs. The website features direct links to summer school courses, athletics camps, and new Learning Academies. You will also find a suggestion form, open to all faculty, staff, students, and community members, to propose summer programs they would like to see—ranging from workshops and day camps to weeklong or overnight camps and professional development opportunities. If you have an idea, we encourage you to submit it, and please feel free to share the link with others who may be interested. If you have any questions, please contact Patrick Henry, Director of Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs, at [email protected].

https://www.averett.edu/academics/summer/

Averett Students Serve

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Averett Bonner Leaders and Alpha Chi Honor Society members volunteered at the Danville Science Center’s Annual Corks and Forks. Pictured left to right: Emma Divinski, Bonner Leader; John Sherman, Alpha Chi member; and Unique Savage, Bonner Leader. Not pictured: Elisa Batterman, Alpha Chi member; and Erica Lindstroem, Alpha Chi member.

Bookstore Appreciation Sale

Blue & Gold Spirit Day

The next Blue & Gold Spirit Day is Friday, Feb. 20. In honor of the of the new theatre production of Almost Maine and the men’s volleyball home opener on Saturday at 3 & 5 p.m. in the Grant Center, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

Tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 18, the men’s basketball team will host Guilford College at 7 p.m. in the Grant Center.

Saturday, Feb. 21 will see a tripleheader in the Grant Center, beginning with the men’s basketball team hosting Eastern Mennonite at noon. The men’s volleyball team have their home openers against Eastern Mennonite, at 3 and 5 p.m.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Averett Equestrian Wins IDA Regional Championship

Averett University hosted the final doubleheader IDA show of the season, winning High Point Team and Team Regional Champion on Sunday, with many individuals also winning regional championships.

Averett Equestrian’s IHSA team will host a home event this Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Equestrian Center.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Fun Day in the Student Center

From fresh haircuts to candy and making Valentine’s Day cards to cuddling with dogs, Averett University had it all on Feb. 12. Events for Black History Month, Valentine’s Day and Heart Month made the heart of Averett’s campus a busy hub for students to enjoy free activities.

Keep Up with Emergency Broadcasts – Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below. Please encourage your students to download the app as well.

