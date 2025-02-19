Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-19-2025

Posted on February 19th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

QEP Survey – Your Feedback is Important – DEADLINE EXTENDED As part of Averett’s SACSCOC decennial reaffirmation we will be embarking on a quality enhancement plan to enhance student learning outcomes/student success. A link to the survey (CLICK HERE), which will help us focus in on a topic, should have arrived in your inbox on Friday, Jan. 31 from [email protected]. Your feedback is imperative to the success of this project so please take two minutes to complete the survey. The survey will now close on Friday, Feb. 21. Attention – Schedule Change Boost Your Self-Esteem/Wiggles & Wags Wednesday, which was postponed today due to inclement weather, has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 26. It will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the breezeway outside of the MPR in the Student Center.

New CCECC Office Hours

Important Dates to Share with Students

Emergency Overdose Cabinets

Thanks to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Averett University now hosts four Overdose Emergency Cabinets across campus equipped with Naloxone. These cabinets are conveniently located near AED stations outside the MPR, Pritchett Auditorium, Student Success Center/Health & Counseling Services and on North Campus. In collaboration with Dominick Grembi from the Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (RASAP), we have conducted educational workshops for RAs, security officers, athletic personnel and nursing personnel/students. These workshops provide essential knowledge on opioids and overdose response. Upon workshop completion, participants receive Naloxone, mouth shields, gloves and a training completion card. We are planning additional workshops, so stay tuned for more details. For interest in participating in a workshop or questions, please contact [email protected].

Summer and Fall 2025 Course Offerings Submissions Due 2/21

The request for summer and fall course offerings was sent to department chairs and program directors on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Please be sure to read the email from Ashley Bowman (Registrar’s Office) in its entirety and review your department’s course offerings for the previous two summer and fall terms when developing what you will offer for the upcoming terms.

Directions on how to submit course offerings are listed in the email and will are to be posted on the corresponding shared excel file.

Courses are due to your Division Chairs no later than Friday, Feb. 21 and the DCs will forward along to the Registrar’s Office for posting by Friday, Feb. 28.

Any questions or issues can be directed to your division representative or Ashley Bowman.

Thank you,

Office of the Registrar

Dr. Groskopf to Present in Blount Library

On Thursday, Feb. 27, from 9:40-11 a.m., Dr. Jeremy Groskopf, university archivist, will present “‘I Get Along Fine So Long as I Work My Work’: Rediscovering African American Labor in the Averett Archives.”

Presented as a companion piece to the Black History Month exhibit currently on display in Blount Library, Dr. Groskopf will walk listeners through the process and results of a research project into African American low-wage labor at Averett from 1859 to 1968. Sharing images and information from yearbooks, payroll ledgers, newspapers and other materials, Dr. Groskopf will introduce attendees to Black life on Averett’s campus a century or more ago.

The presentation will take place on the main floor of Blount Library, and is open to all staff, students and the general public.

To visit the library’s blog, please click HERE.

Pregnant Students and Employees Accommodations/Modifications

Pregnant students are protected under Title IX and, in some cases, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Students qualify for modifications and/or accommodations related to pregnancy, childbirth, miscarriage or abortion and pregnancy-related medical conditions. Modifications and accommodations can include, but are not limited to, leaves of absence, excused absences, deadline extensions and modifications to the physical environment. Faculty and staff should refer pregnant students to the Title IX Coordinator to participate in the interactive process. Approved pregnancy-related accommodations and modifications will be communicated to faculty in a manner similar to disability-related accommodations. Visit the Title IX webpage for additional information about student and employee pregnancy protections and resources.

Employees who would like to discuss accommodations, modifications and/or leave related to pregnancy, childbirth, miscarriage or abortion, pregnancy-related medical conditions or recovery should review Averett’s Workplace Accommodation Policy and Procedures and contact the Chief Human Resources Officer at [email protected]. The Chief Human Resources Officer can also assist employees who need a private lactation space and breaks to express breastmilk.

Health Services Update Regarding Influenza and COVID-19

As the semester progresses, there has been a notable uptick in cases of influenza and COVID-19 both locally and across the state. At Health Services, we are committed to supporting your health and the wellbeing of our Averett family.

If students are experiencing symptoms associated with these illnesses, please encourage them to visit Health Services during clinic hours for assessment and testing. Our protocols adhere strictly to CDC guidelines for fever/flu/COVID. For detailed information, please refer to the Averett guidelines [Fever/COVID/Flu Information].

Please note that medical notes will not be provided for illness-related clinic visits. We recommend that students inform their instructors/coaches about their health status and copy [email protected] for any necessary communication.

Respiratory Viruses

What is it?

A contagious illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs.

How does it spread?

Mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.

Can be contagious one day before symptoms start and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.

What are the symptoms?

Fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, tiredness and GI issues (nausea/vomiting/diarrhea). Click on link for a comparison of symptoms of respiratory viruses (Comparison symptoms chart 2023)

How can you prevent getting a respiratory virus?

Vaccine; if you have not received this season, it is not too late. These can be gotten at your local pharmacy and with insurance, they are normally no charge to you. See Health Services if you need help finding a location to provide this service to you.

Be mindful of your symptoms. If you are sick stay home, cover your cough, frequently wash your hands with soap/water and disinfect surfaces.

What can you do to help prevent the spread if you have been sick?

Wear a well-fitting mask around others, especially those at high risk for severe illness; this means cover your nose and mouth.

Keep distance from others.

Clean and disinfect all frequently touched or high touch surfaces daily. Wipes and spray are available in Health Services for students needing any.

Cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.

Check Your Email: United Educators

Averett University has partnered with United Educators to provide online training to employees. Because all employees share responsibility in the university’s compliance with the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), Title IX and workplace harassment laws, every employee is highly encouraged to complete the “Mosaic: Prevent Discrimination and Harassment Together” training. The supervisor’s module was chosen for all employees because it incorporates information every employee needs to know and, specifically, content designed for supervisors.

Employees should have received an email from United Educators on Tuesday, Feb. 18 with instructions for accessing the course. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training – Stay Informed

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility! Our KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training is available for all employees who want to stay informed about the latest threats and best practices for protecting both personal and university data.

We initially rolled this out to pilot groups, with the majority actively engaging in the training. Now, we’re expanding access to more employees. Once you are added, you will receive an email with the link, or you can access the KnowBe4 app directly through your Okta dashboard.

While this training is not mandatory, it’s a valuable resource to help you recognize phishing attempts, avoid online scams and enhance our overall security. Many employees have already completed it—thank you! If you haven’t yet, we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.

Thank you for helping keep Averett cyber-safe.

Authorized Vendors for the Averett University 403b Plan or Multiple Employer Plan (MEP)

A note from our CICV MEP (403b) Administrator:

During the most recent Governing Committee meeting for the Section 403(b) Defined Contribution Plan for Tax-Exempt Colleges and Universities of Virginia (Virginia Private Colleges 403(b) Multiple Employer Plan), the Governing Committee was made aware that some of your employees were solicited by a third-party indicating their authority to advise employees about their retirement plans. The Virginia Private Colleges 403(b) Multiple Employer Plan has contracted vendors who have been selected based on a thorough due diligence process.

Consequently, the Governing Committee requested that we provide the summary information, linked below, regarding vendors who are authorized to work with your employees. Please distribute this information to your employees so that they are aware of firms that have been authorized to discuss information regarding your institution’s retirement plan. As always, please feel free to reach out to HR ([email protected]) if you have any questions regarding this information.

To access the information, please click CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.

Topics in Economics: Before the Federal Reserve System

The Civil War was not only a conflict of ideologies but also of economies. As the nation split along sectional lines, so too did its monetary systems. Join Dr. Ernest Pegram for a presentation, narration and discussion of A Nation Divided, for a journey through this fascinating aspect often overlooked: the currency used during the Civil War. The currencies of the Union and the Confederacy, exploring the coins, banknotes, and financial innovations that defined this era.

Blount Library, Tuesday, March 11 from 3-5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Ordering Your Cap and Gown

The time has come to order your cap and gown for May Commencement. The last day to order your regalia for the Saturday, May 10 graduation is Monday, April 14. To order your cap and gown, please click HERE.

Office Supply Information

We would like to communicate to everyone concerning excess office supplies, small equipment and furniture. It might be perceived as insignificant, but it adds up and is difficult to control spending.

Office Plus will no longer accept individual orders. All orders will be placed through the business office until someone can be assigned.

In an effort to help everyone get what they need quickly, we would like to have everyone update the university office supply files on Teams. Anyone who “stores” office supplies for any area needs to update the file so everyone can find what they need quickly. The files should be editable and autosaves. If they don’t see the tile on their Teams screen, please contact Debbie Pike to get added.

If anyone wants to unburden their offices and has excess supplies, please bring them to Main 107 as a central repository.

Thanks for everyone’s cooperation. For more information, please contact Debbie Pike at [email protected]

Important Links

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025

Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Stepping Up to Wellness

Congratulations on being first place in the Appalachian Trail Step challenge, steppers. What a treat it was to see us leading the pack. Continue to be active in the wellness portal to stay up to date on upcoming challenges. There are also fun personal challenges in the portal you can do at any time. Oh, and don’t forget, participants get gift cards.