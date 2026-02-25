Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-25-2026

Posted on February 25th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Important Health Information

Dear Averett faculty, staff and students:

We want to inform you that there have been several cases of influenza B (“flu”) recently. While this is not unusual during flu season, we are taking steps to help reduce the spread of illness and keep our students healthy.

You will find two flyers below from the Virginia Department of Health site that offer information on prevention and what to do if you are sick.

Thank you for your cooperation in helping us maintain a healthy learning environment.

Cougar Cupboard Feedback Survey

In order to best serve the students, we need their input on food insecurity on campus. When you come in contact with students, please ask them to fill out this brief survey about the Cougar Cupboard.

Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony

Students who have not completed all requirements, but who are scheduled to complete all degree requirements by the end of the same calendar year are eligible to participate in the May 2026 commencement ceremony.

Students who are nine (9) academic credits or less away from degree completion may fall into this category. Only undergraduate students are permitted to utilize this option. Students receiving a graduate degree must have all requirements met to participate in a Commencement ceremony.

If you are an advisor or a student success coach and any of your students mention wanting to walk in this semester’s ceremony and they met the criteria for eligibility, please direct them to email [email protected] for instructions on how to complete the Application for Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony.

Applications for this option have a deadline of April 4, 2026.

Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs Website Now Available

We are excited to announce that the Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs website landing page is now live. As we continue building our summer offerings, we are targeting Sunday, March 1 as the date to finalize all events with a complete schedule, including dates, times, and costs. The website features direct links to summer school courses, athletics camps, and new Learning Academies. You will also find a suggestion form, open to all faculty, staff, students, and community members, to propose summer programs they would like to see—ranging from workshops and day camps to weeklong or overnight camps and professional development opportunities. If you have an idea, we encourage you to submit it, and please feel free to share the link with others who may be interested. If you have any questions, please contact Patrick Henry, Director of Lifelong Learning and Summer Programs, at [email protected].

https://www.averett.edu/academics/summer/

Averett University Bookstore 30% off Champion Sale

Shop the 30% off Champion

Sale Wednesday, Feb. 25 – Thursday, March 5

Blue & Gold Spirit Day

The next Blue & Gold Spirit Day is Friday, Feb. 27. In honor of the of the men’s and women’s tennis home opener on Sunday, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

Saturday, Feb. 28 the softball team will host Meredith College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Cougar Field. The games will be Military Appreciation games.

On Sunday, March 1, the men’s and women’s tennis teams will open their home seasons with matches against Ferrum College, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Keep Up with Emergency Broadcasts – Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below. Please encourage your students to download the app as well.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 2.25.26