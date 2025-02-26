Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-26-2025

Posted on February 26th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Dr. Groskopf to Present in Blount Library On Thursday, Feb. 27, from 9:40-11 a.m., Dr. Jeremy Groskopf, university archivist, will present “‘I Get Along Fine So Long as I Work My Work’: Rediscovering African American Labor in the Averett Archives.” Presented as a companion piece to the Black History Month exhibit currently on display in Blount Library, Dr. Groskopf will walk listeners through the process and results of a research project into African American low-wage labor at Averett from 1859 to 1968. Sharing images and information from yearbooks, payroll ledgers, newspapers and other materials, Dr. Groskopf will introduce attendees to Black life on Averett’s campus a century or more ago. The presentation will take place on the main floor of Blount Library, and is open to all staff, students and the general public. To visit the library’s blog, please click HERE. Averett to Host NCAA Wrestling Regionals Averett University is the host of the NCAA Region wrestling championships, which will be held Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1, in the Grant Center. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m. each day. The top three placers in each weight class advance to the national championships. Tickets are $15 per day for adults and $10 for students/senior citizens.

Health Services Update Regarding Influenza and COVID-19

There has been a notable uptick in cases of influenza and COVID-19 both locally and across the state. At Health Services, we are committed to supporting your health and the wellbeing of our Averett family.

If students are experiencing symptoms associated with these illnesses, please encourage them to visit Health Services during clinic hours for assessment and testing. Our protocols adhere strictly to CDC guidelines for fever/flu/COVID. For detailed information, please refer to the Averett guidelines [Fever/COVID/Flu Information].

Please note that medical notes will not be provided for illness-related clinic visits. We recommend that students inform their instructors/coaches about their health status and copy [email protected] for any necessary communication.

Respiratory Viruses

What is it?

A contagious illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs.

How does it spread?

Mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.

Can be contagious one day before symptoms start and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.

What are the symptoms?

Fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, tiredness and GI issues (nausea/vomiting/diarrhea). Click on link for a comparison of symptoms of respiratory viruses (Comparison symptoms chart 2023)

How can you prevent getting a respiratory virus?

Vaccine; if you have not received this season, it is not too late. These can be gotten at your local pharmacy and with insurance, they are normally no charge to you. See Health Services if you need help finding a location to provide this service to you.

Be mindful of your symptoms. If you are sick stay home, cover your cough, frequently wash your hands with soap/water and disinfect surfaces.

What can you do to help prevent the spread if you have been sick?

Wear a well-fitting mask around others, especially those at high risk for severe illness; this means cover your nose and mouth.

Keep distance from others.

Clean and disinfect all frequently touched or high touch surfaces daily. Wipes and spray are available in Health Services for students needing any.

Cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.

Check Your Email: United Educators

Averett University has partnered with United Educators to provide online training to employees. Because all employees share responsibility in the university’s compliance with the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), Title IX and workplace harassment laws, every employee is highly encouraged to complete the “Mosaic: Prevent Discrimination and Harassment Together” training. The supervisor’s module was chosen for all employees because it incorporates information every employee needs to know and, specifically, content designed for supervisors.

Employees should have received an email from United Educators on Tuesday, Feb. 18 with instructions for accessing the course. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training – Stay Informed

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Our KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training is available for all employees who want to stay informed about the latest threats and best practices for protecting both personal and university data.

We initially rolled this out to pilot groups, with the majority actively engaging in the training. Now, we’re expanding access to more employees. Once you are added, you will receive an email with the link, or you can access the KnowBe4 app directly through your Okta dashboard.

While this training is not mandatory, it’s a valuable resource to help you recognize phishing attempts, avoid online scams and enhance our overall security. Many employees have already completed it—thank you! If you haven’t yet, we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.

Thank you for helping keep Averett cyber-safe.

Topics in Economics: Before the Federal Reserve System

The Civil War was not only a conflict of ideologies but also of economies. As the nation split along sectional lines, so too did its monetary systems. Join Dr. Ernest Pegram for a presentation, narration and discussion of A Nation Divided, for a journey through this fascinating aspect often overlooked: the currency used during the Civil War. The currencies of the Union and the Confederacy, exploring the coins, banknotes and financial innovations that defined this era.

Blount Library, Tuesday, March 11 from 3-5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Ordering Your Cap and Gown

The time has come for your students to order their cap and gown for May Commencement. Please remind your senior students of this deadline.

The last day to order your regalia for the Saturday, May 10 graduation is Monday, April 14. To order your cap and gown, please click HERE.

Office Supply Information

We would like to communicate to everyone concerning excess office supplies, small equipment and furniture. It might be perceived as insignificant, but it adds up and is difficult to control spending.

Office Plus will no longer accept individual orders. All orders will be placed through the business office until someone can be assigned.

In an effort to help everyone get what they need quickly, we would like to have everyone update the university office supply files on Teams. Anyone who “stores” office supplies for any area needs to update the file so everyone can find what they need quickly. The files should be editable and autosaves. If they don’t see the tile on their Teams screen, please contact Debbie Pike to get added.

If anyone wants to unburden their offices and has excess supplies, please bring them to Main 107 as a central repository.

Thanks for everyone’s cooperation. For more information, please contact Debbie Pike at [email protected]

