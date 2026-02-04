Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-4-2026

Posted on February 4th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, for a Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, publication.

Keep Up with Emergency Broadcasts – Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below. Please encourage your students to download the app as well.

On Display from the Averett Archives

How is a student body built? For some, Averett is the local school – the college they have planned to attend for years. For others, their parents or grandparents are alumni, and enrollment is family tradition. Some are encouraged to apply by high school guidance counselors. Others meet admissions staff or athletic coaches at a recruitment event. Still others see advertising either on billboards or printed matter and solicit further information themselves.

All of these things, and more, are tied to the school’s advertising and branding strategies, and many of these lines have been actively pursued by Averett and other colleges for longer than you might imagine.

For this month’s physical and digital exhibit, the archivist studied the early advertising efforts of Averett, all in the context of the development of ‘school advertising service’ in the advertising industry at the turn of the 20th century. A detailed digital essay and exhibit, discussing Averett’s advertising from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s, is also available now on the library blog.

A physical display will be available on the main floor of Blount Library. To visit the library’s blog, please click HERE.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about winter weather.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Blue & Gold Spirit Day

The first Blue & Gold Spirit Day of the semester is Friday, Feb. 6. In honor of the lacrosse home opener on Saturday, along with a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader, plus wrestling vs. Roanoke also on Saturday and with equestrian at home this weekend, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Be on the lookout for all the upcoming Blue & Gold Spirit Days, happening every Friday in February. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Support Averett Athletics

On Friday, Feb. 6, the Averett men’s basketball team will complete its home game against Virginia Wesleyan. The game was suspended on Jan. 10 due to adverse court conditions. Averett is leading the game, 47-43 with 9:39 remaining in the game.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Averett Athletics will host four contests at North Campus. The lacrosse team will hold its season opener at 11 a.m. on Daly Field against Savannah College of Art and Design in its Lacrosse Out Cancer game.

The Averett men’s and women’s basketball teams will host another ODAC doubleheader at the Grant Center. The men will tip-off at 2 p.m. against Bridgewater in their Alumni Day game and the women will face Randolph-Macon at 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will be a “White Out” event. Fans are asked to wear white to support the teams. To wrap up the day, wrestling will host Roanoke College at 7 p.m. in the Grant Center.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Snow Blankets Averett Campus Again

Averett University saw its second winter storm in a week when the City of Danville received as much as 8 inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 2.4.26