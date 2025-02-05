Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-5-2025

Posted on February 5th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Join Professor of Music Anne Lewis and friends for A Concert of Belonging on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:30 p.m. in Blount Chapel. This special matinee performance will highlight music beyond the “classic” canon, celebrating diverse voices and styles. If you can’t attend in-person, you can watch the concert live at averett.edu/live.

On Display from the Averett Archives

In honor of this year’s Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor,” Blount Library has put on display an array of images and artifacts related to African American employees in the first century-plus of Averett’s existence (1859 to 1968). A companion digital exhibit is also available on the library website; see the link below.

The result of a significant research project, the physical and digital exhibits provide a glimpse into what little information survives about early Black labor at Averett.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9:40 a.m. (timed to coincide with Dr. Canady’s “History of Averett” course this spring), Dr. Groskopf will elaborate further with an hour-long presentation on the main floor of Blount Library.

Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time to view the display during the month of February, and all are likewise invited to attend the presentation on the 27th.

Also, for those who’ve been enjoying the revival of the tradition of hiding the Crook, we’ll be playing all semester long. The Crook was found twice during the month of January. Next time you’re in the library, see if you can be the third to find the Crook.

To visit the library’s blog, please click HERE.

Student Records and Employee Responsibilities

Employees are responsible for maintaining the privacy of student education records in compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA) and university policies. Employees are reminded of the following:

• Students have a right to inspect their own education records.

• Student education records cannot be provided to a student’s parent, even if the student is under 18, unless a FERPA release is on file.

• Employees may share education records with other university employees only when the other employees have a legitimate educational interest (i.e., the record is necessary for the employee to complete a function of their job).

• Even when student records legally can be shared, employees must maintain compliance with university policies.

Questions about FERPA exceptions and specific record requests should be directed to the University Registrar, Ashley Bowman, or the Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, Dana Mehalko.

Health Services Update Regarding Influenza and COVID-19

As the semester progresses, there has been a notable uptick in cases of influenza and COVID-19 both locally and across the state. At Health Services, we are committed to supporting your health and well-being of our AU family.

If students are experiencing symptoms associated with these illnesses, please encourage them to visit Health Services during clinic hours for assessment and testing. Our protocols adhere strictly to CDC guidelines for Fever/Flu/COVID. For detailed information, please refer to the AU guidelines [Fever/COVID/Flu Information].

Please note that medical notes will not be provided for illness-related clinic visits. We recommend that students inform their instructors/coaches about their health status and copy [email protected] for any necessary communication.

Respiratory Viruses

What is it?

A contagious illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs.

How does it spread?

Mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.

Can be contagious 1 day before symptoms start and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

What are the symptoms?

Fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, tiredness and GI issues (nausea/vomiting/diarrhea). Click on link for a comparison of symptoms of respiratory viruses (Comparison symptoms chart 2023)

How can you prevent getting a respiratory virus?

Vaccine; if you have not received this season, it is not too late. These can be gotten at your local pharmacy and with insurance, they are normally no charge to you. See Health Services if you need help finding a location to provide this service to you.

Be mindful of your symptoms. If you are sick stay home, cover your cough, frequently wash your hands with soap/water and disinfect surfaces.

What can you do to help prevent the spread if you have been sick?

Wear a well-fitting mask around others, especially those at high risk for severe illness; this means cover your nose and mouth.

Keep distance from others.

Clean and disinfect all frequently touched or high touch surfaces daily. Wipes and spray are available in Health Services for students needing any.

Cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.

Academic Advising Faculty Survey

The Academic Advising Committee is collecting survey responses to ensure all faculty questions/concerns are addressed during the February Faculty Forum meeting surrounding advising.

Please be sure to submit your survey responses no later than Thursday, Feb. 13 by EOD (4:30 p.m.) to ensure the Committee receives your feedback for Faculty Forum on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Should you have any questions, please reach out to your division representative on the Academic Advising Committee or Ashley Bowman, university registrar.

To access the survey form, please click HERE.

Thank you,

Academic Advising Committee

KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training – Stay Informed

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility! Our KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training is available for all employees who want to stay informed about the latest threats and best practices for protecting both personal and university data.

We initially rolled this out to pilot groups, with the majority actively engaging in the training. Now, we’re expanding access to more employees. Once you are added, you will receive an email with the link, or you can access the KnowBe4 app directly through your Okta dashboard.

While this training is not mandatory, it’s a valuable resource to help you recognize phishing attempts, avoid online scams and enhance our overall security. Many employees have already completed it—thank you! If you haven’t yet, we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.

Thank you for helping keep Averett cyber-safe.

Authorized Vendors for the Averett University 403b Plan or Multiple Employer Plan (MEP)

A note from our CICV MEP (403b) Administrator:

During the most recent Governing Committee meeting for the Section 403(b) Defined Contribution Plan for Tax-Exempt Colleges and Universities of Virginia (Virginia Private Colleges 403(b) Multiple Employer Plan), the Governing Committee was made aware that some of your employees were solicited by a third-party indicating their authority to advise employees about their retirement plans. The Virginia Private Colleges 403(b) Multiple Employer Plan has contracted vendors who have been selected based on a thorough due diligence process.

Consequently, the Governing Committee requested that we provide the attached summary information regarding vendors who are authorized to work with your employees. Please distribute this information to your employees so that they are aware of firms that have been authorized to discuss information regarding your institution’s retirement plan. As always, please feel free to reach out to HR ([email protected]) if you have any questions regarding this information.

To access the information, please click CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.

Employees are Mandatory Reporters of Sexual Misconduct

All Averett employees* are mandatory reporters of sexual misconduct and are required to submit information they receive about sexual harassment, sex-based discrimination and other forms of sexual misconduct to the Title IX Team. Reports should be submitted via the Mandatory Reporter form on the Title IX webpage.

*Employees in Counseling and Health Services and the University Chaplain are not required to report when those employees are serving in their confidential roles.

QEP Survey – Your Feedback is Important

As part of Averett’s SACSCOC decennial reaffirmation we will be embarking on a quality enhancement plan to enhance student learning outcomes/student success. A link to the survey, which will help us focus in on a topic, should have arrived in your inbox on Friday, Jan. 31 from [email protected]. Your feedback is imperative to the success of this project so please take two minutes to complete the survey. The survey will close on Friday Feb. 14.

How to Locate and Download Your W2s

W2s will be posted to Paylocity as soon as they make them available to the system. To download, simply open the Paylocity app, go to the Pay tab and click on Tax Forms (top right). The 2024 radio button will be on that page…click the year you wish to email to yourself. The mail icon is on the bottom right of screen. You have to assign a password in order for the pdf to be emailed. The system will confirm that the email was sent.

Updated Onboarding Checklist Available on the AU Intranet (SharePoint Drive)

Make sure to use the updated Onboarding Checklist located on the AU intranet. All hiring managers should review the checklist to make sure you have a good reference to create a complete onboarding schedule for your new faculty and staff. And make sure to send Travis Dix the directory information for AU People. If you need access to the SharePoint drive, please contact Katy Anderson at [email protected] for access.

Fringe Facts Sheet updated

A few updates have been made on the Fringe Benefits fact sheet since Open Enrollment in November 2024.

This form is also located on the AU Intranet via the SharePoint drive. If you need access and guidance on the SharePoint drive, please contact Katy Anderson at [email protected].

Please click Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025 for the Fringe Benefit Fact Sheet.

The 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Also known as the “Flip Book”, the guide is available at the link below.

https://cloud.3dissue.net/8688/8697/8701/119586/index.html?10564

It will serve as a reference guide for health benefits participants for 2025. The digital booklet includes a link to the Empyrean portal and videos provided by the Sydney Health Mobile App, Anthem, Delta Dental, BlueView and Health Advocate (click on the top right-hand corner of pages in the booklet). Also, by using this link will allow utilization data to be collected to help identify needs for future communication.

Office Supply Information

We would like to communicate to everyone concerning excess office supplies, small equipment and furniture. It might be perceived as insignificant, but it adds up and is difficult to control spending.

Office Plus will no longer accept individual orders. All orders will be placed through the business office until someone can be assigned.

In an effort to help everyone get what they need quickly, we would like to have everyone update the university office supply files on Teams. Anyone who “stores” office supplies for any area needs to update the file so everyone can find what they need quickly. The files should be editable and autosaves. If they don’t see the tile on their Teams screen, please contact Debbie Pike to get added.

If anyone wants to unburden their offices and has excess supplies, please bring them to Main 107 as a central repository.

Thanks for everyone’s cooperation.

Immediate needs

14 – 1” 3 ring binders

Divider tabs for 3 ring binders

Healthy Solutions

The month of February is Love Your Heart Month. What better way to show love to your heart than investing time in how to take better care of it. You can do so with this sub-five-minute read about heart health, from our wellness portal powered by Health Advocate. Enjoy.

To access the blog, please click HERE.