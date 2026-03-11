Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-11-2026

Posted on March 11th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

On Display from the Averett Archives

As Averett’s tennis team enters conference, the archivist has taken the opportunity to look back on the surprisingly long history of women’s tennis at Averett.

As one of the first three sports offered on campus, along with basketball and fencing, tennis has been played at Averett since the fall of 1903. (The photo included with this announcement is of the 1903-04 players.) Although intercollegiate competition did not begin until the 1970s, tennis for physical education credit and intramural competition dates back more than 120 years.

A display of images and artifacts related to the history of women’s tennis will be available to view during the month of March on the main floor of Blount Library. As always, a companion digital exhibit is available on the library website.

To view this article on the library blog, please click HERE.

Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony

Students who have not completed all requirements, but who are scheduled to complete all degree requirements by the end of the same calendar year are eligible to participate in the May 2026 commencement ceremony.

Students who are nine (9) academic credits or less away from degree completion may fall into this category. Only undergraduate students are permitted to utilize this option. Students receiving a graduate degree must have all requirements met to participate in a Commencement ceremony.

If you are an advisor or a student success coach and any of your students mention wanting to walk in this semester’s ceremony and they met the criteria for eligibility, please direct them to email [email protected] for instructions on how to complete the Application for Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony.

Applications for this option have a deadline of April 4, 2026.

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

On Wednesday, March 11, the lacrosse team will host Marietta College at 5 p.m. at Daly Field.

Thursday, March 12, the baseball team will host Muskingum University at 1 p.m. at Owen-Fulton Field. Also, at 1 p.m., the softball team will host Methodist University in a doubleheader at Cougar Field. At 4 p.m., the women’s tennis team will host ODAC rival Washington & Lee at the Averett Tennis Courts.

Friday, March 13 will see softball hosting NC Wesleyan in a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. at Cougar Field. On Saturday, March 14, the men’s volleyball team will host ODAC rival Bridgewater at 1 p.m. at the Grant Center, followed at 3 p.m. with a non-conference tilt with Warren Wilson College.

On Sunday, March 15, the men’s and women’s tennis teams will host ODAC foe University of Lynchburg, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts. And on Monday, March 16, the lacrosse team will host Franciscan University.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Wrestlers Samano, Mitchell Qualify for Nationals

Averett University men’s wrestling junior Adrian Samano finished as region runner-up, while senior Khalil Mitchell secured a third-place finish in his division to punch tickets to nationals on Saturday as the NCAA Division III Region 4 Championships wrapped up at Ohio Northern University.

To read the full release, click HERE.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 3.11.26