Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-18-2026

Posted on March 18th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 20, 2026, for a Wednesday, March 25, 2026, publication.

Blue & Gold Spirit Day

The next Blue & Gold Spirit Day is Thursday, March 19. In recognition of the Student Center Takeover and the Therapy Dog Thursday on that day, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Bonner Week – March 23-27

Join the Bonner Leaders as we celebrate the many seasons of service.

Esports Fundraiser Raffle

Want to win some amazing prizes from local businesses? The Esports Club is holding a raffle on Friday, March 27 in the breezeway on second floor of the Student Center, where you can get a chance to win one of four handmade baskets filled with merchandise. Our four baskets are themed around Coffee, Date Night, Local Businesses, and a special one made by our Danville Taco Bell. Currently, the baskets can be viewed from the window of Room 120 in Averett Central.

See the QR codes above to check out what is in each basket on our Instagram page. If you want to enter, you can use the CashApp QR code to send $5 to the Esports Club President.

Please note that you will need to include your first name, last name, and a phone number in the CashApp payment so that our president can properly write your name down and contact you, should you win. Each entry costs $5, and all proceeds will go towards helping the Esports Club.

Names will be drawn on Friday, March 27. Each winner will get to pick the basket of their choosing. The more entries you have, the better chances you have of getting the basket you want the most. Thank you for your support, and good luck!

Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony

Students who have not completed all requirements, but who are scheduled to complete all degree requirements by the end of the same calendar year are eligible to participate in the May 2026 commencement ceremony.

Students who are nine (9) academic credits or less away from degree completion may fall into this category. Only undergraduate students are permitted to utilize this option. Students receiving a graduate degree must have all requirements met to participate in a Commencement ceremony.

If you are an advisor or a student success coach and any of your students mention wanting to walk in this semester’s ceremony and they met the criteria for eligibility, please direct them to email [email protected] for instructions on how to complete the Application for Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony.

Applications for this option have a deadline of April 4, 2026.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about winter weather.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

On Wednesday, March 18, the baseball team will host ODAC foe Guilford College at 3 p.m. at Owen-Fulton Field. At 7 p.m., the lacrosse team will host ODAC foe the University of Lynchburg at Daly Field

Thursday, March 19, the women’s tennis team will host ODAC rival Bridgewater College at 3 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts.

On Saturday, March 21, the men’s volleyball team will host ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan at noon at the Grant Center. The lacrosse team will host ODAC for Randolph College at 1 p.m. at Daly Field. The women’s tennis team will host the College of Wooster at 4 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Wrestlers Samano, Mitchell Compete at Nationals

Averett University men’s wrestling junior Adrian Samano and senior Khalil Mitchell each won their first match at the NCAA Division III Men’s Wrestling National Championship last week.

To read the full release, click HERE.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 3.18.26