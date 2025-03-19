Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-19-2025

Posted on March 19th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Important Housing Information to Share with Students – UPDATED INFO Housing selection period: Opened March 17 at 12 p.m. (noon)

Closes March 21 at 5 p.m.

Celebrating the Life of Dr. David Hanbury

Come join us in remembering Dr. David Hanbury by sharing memories and holding space for his legacy of teaching at Averett University.

The remembrance will be held Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. in Blount Chapel.

Aviation Day, Friday, March 21

Join us on Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at the George J. Falk Flight Operations Center (427 Airport Drive, Danville, VA 24540) for Averett University’s annual Aviation Day. Hear from distinguished aeronautics alumni and industry professionals as they share their expertise and industry insights with current and prospective students all while exploring the exceptional opportunities available through Averett’s Aerospace Management program.

Learn more and register at https://admissions.averett.edu/aviation-day/ .

Campus Directory

Need an updated copy of the Campus Directory? We’ve got you covered.

If you’d like the latest version, just shoot an email to Averett Central at [email protected], and they’ll send it your way. It’s a great way to stay connected with your awesome colleagues and make sure you have the info need, when you need it. Stay connected and keep rocking it, team.

Advising Day Transportation

The Danville Transit Minibus will operate during regular hours on Advising Day, Thursday, March 20. Scheduled times can be found on the Averett website under the transportation link. Published drop-off and pick-up times are available for appointments at North Campus, and Door-to-Door service is available for appointments at Riverview Campus. Be sure to use the Danville Transit Minibus schedule only. AU Vans will not be running for advising appointments that day.

Second Annual Averett University International Women’s Day Rainbow Tea

We invite you to support our second annual International Women’s Day Rainbow Tea. This year’s theme, #AccelerateAction, highlights the importance of empowering women in all aspects of life.

Anyone interested in supporting the event can sponsor a table at this inspiring opportunity for just $25. (Ask a friend and sponsor the table together for just $12.50). Your support will help us create an impactful experience for our students, alumni and guests as we celebrate women and their achievements. The event occurs on Sunday, March 23 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carrington Recreation Center. While table sponsors are welcome to attend if they would like, it is not expected. Any type of support is appreciated.

We are also in need of teacups and/or saucers. If you have teacups that you would like to donate, please contact Tammy Jackson or Venita Mitchell. You may also drop these cups off to International Student Services on the 4th floor of the Student Center, Suite 417.

To sponsor a table, please reach out to Venita Mitchell. Thank you for your generosity and for helping make this event a success.

On Display from the Averett Archives: The President That Time Forgot (Part 1)

Although the history of the college presidency is one of the areas in which Averett’s institutional knowledge is strongest, even this field has some surprises. In the past month, the archivist has identified not one, but two, short-term institutional leaders whose names had never been included in any official list and who had, therefore, been forgotten.

During the month of March, the main floor of Blount Library will feature a small exhibit on one of these two men: George Swann, who was Averett’s second in command for a decade and became acting President from December 1902 to June 1903, following the sudden death of President C.F. James.

Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time to view the display during the month of March. Please read more about Mr. Swann on the library blog by clicking the link HERE.

Vendor Invoices

As we continue to improve processes, please bear with us.

Reminder to send all invoices with proper coding and approval for input by the AP Department (Kristi Phillips) or have invoices sent directly to [email protected]. It is important for the invoices to be received, coded and approved in a timely manner so we have a complete picture of our financial commitments. Hopefully, we can use the electronic approval system more effectively in the near future.

Annual Passport Drive

Averett Study Abroad is hosting a Passport Booth on-campus for all students and staff on Tuesday, April 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications.

Visit the U.S. State Department for required forms due when you apply in-person. Learn about study abroad programs! Plus… raffles, games and snacks.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Please Share With Your Students

If you are planning to graduate at the end of the spring 2025 semester, be sure to fill out an application for graduation through your Self-Service account.

Should you have any questions about the status of your application for degree conferral or other questions regarding dates and deadlines, please check out the Registrar’s Office Commencement webpage. If you have any additional questions, please email [email protected] and a member of the AU Registrar’s Office team will respond accordingly.

The Importance of Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Being Prepared

157-year-old Lincoln College, a small school of less than 1,000 students, became the first American college to announce permanent closure due to a ransomware attack on the school in 2022.

Cyber Attack Type: Ransomware

Ransomware Affected Institution: Lincoln College, Illinois

Lincoln College, Illinois Outcomes: Hindered access to all institutional data, which created an unclear picture of the college’s enrollment projections All systems required for recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts were inoperable for three months Reports say a ransom demand of less than $100,000 was paid by the college



Already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what drove the nail in the coffin for Lincoln College was the unanticipated ransomware attack that “thwarted admissions activities and hindered access to all institutional data,” said the school in an announcement posted to their website.

While Lincoln College confirmed that no personal identifying information was exposed, some reports say that they still paid less than $100,000 of ransom demand.

Lincoln College has survived many difficult and challenging times, such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 global financial crisis. However, the severity of an unforeseen cyberattack coupled with the struggles of going through a global pandemic proved to be unbearable for the historical school and led to its closure after 157 years in operation.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to Ransomware Attacks:

Comply with UC cybersecurity standards, starting with completing the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training https://training.knowbe4.com

Create a robust ransomware response strategy with a plan to regain operational status as rapidly as possible

Invest in a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution

Averett’s Barrett Finishes Third, Earns All-America Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Senior Mason Barrett made his case for arguably becoming the best wrestler to come out of Averett University’s young program so far by battling back to place third at 125 pounds at the 2025 NCAA Division III National Championships, which finished up Saturday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Barrett walked off the mat for the final time a winner, avenging two losses earlier in the season to Ferrum College’s Zach Beckner to claim third place in a double-overtime thriller.

To read the full release, including results and a photo gallery, please click HERE.

