Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-20-2024

Resources and Support Available, Chance to Share

As we continue to grieve together over the loss of Dr. David Hanbury, we want to remind you of resources available to you during this difficult time:

Hearts of Gold therapy dogs will be on the Student Center lawn today, March 20, at 10 a.m. for your support (or inside the Student Center in front of the MPR in case it’s too cold outside).

Share your memories and ways Dr. Hanbury touched your life on Averett’s website by submitting a few sentences to Bill Dyer at [email protected] . Submissions will be added to the story on Dr. Hanbury on the website, which we will share with his family.

Feel free to place some items in our Dr. David Hanbury Memorial Space in the Frith Hall fourth floor or second floor of the Student Center.

The University Chaplain or Director of Counseling Services will be available all week for consultations for students (and employees not eligible for the Employee Assistance Program (EAP)).

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Mission Review and Renewal

As we embark on the journey of reviewing and renewing the Averett University mission statement, we invite you to participate actively in this important process. Your insights and perspectives are valuable in shaping Averett’s future direction.

To gather your input effectively, we have created a survey where you can list key words or phrases that you believe should be reflected in our mission statement. Your participation is greatly appreciated. The survey will remain for feedback until Friday, March 22.

To access the survey, click HERE.

Week of Giving is Happening Now

Averett is continuing the celebration of our first ever Week of Giving through Friday, March 22. Eight different areas are raising funds for special projects and needs. You can view the projects at www.averett.edu/weekofgiving.

In order to make this exciting week as successful as possible, we need help spreading the word. Please help us by sharing Averett’s Week of Giving posts on your own social media pages. Content will be featured on the main Averett University, Averett Athletics and Averett Alumni Association pages. Giving is available online, by contacting the Institutional Advancement staff or dropping by Alumni Hall.

Thank you so much for ALL the ways you support Averett.

Fall 2024 Registration Continues

It’s time to register for the Fall 2024 semester. Registration has already begun.

When your registration window opens up, log into your PC-Self-service portal and register for the classes you and your advisor selected.

Registration schedule is as follows:

• Juniors (60-89 Credits): 7 a.m. March 20 and March 21

• Sophomores (30-59 Credits): 7 a.m. March 22 and March 23

• Freshman (00-29 Credits): 7 a.m. March 24 and March 25

Each registration group is based on credits earned prior to the current semester. If students miss their registration window above, they may still register online, beginning Monday, March 26.

*If you do not know how many credits you have completed, log into your PC-Self-Service portal, click the “Grades” tab and review your unofficial transcript. When your registration window opens up, log into your PC-Self-service portal and register for the classes you and your advisor selected.

**If you have any the HOLDS listed below on your accounts causing you to not be able to register contact the departments listed below.

• BOSR: Business Office HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Contact Student Accounts at (434) 791-5610.

• LOIM: Immunization HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Required immunization records needed. Contact Health Services at (434) 791-5824.

• REG: Registration HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Transcripts and/or other required items are needed. Contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 791-7235.

For questions about the registration process, contact Averett Central at (434) 791-5600 or email us at [email protected].

Colleague Lunch and Learn with Faculty

Today, March 20, and Thursday, March 21, the Colleague Registration Team would like to invite all faculty to experience our new student information system (SIS), Colleague, with Interim University Registrar Ashley Bowman and Colleague Project Manager Randy Weisenseel Colleague Project Manager. This will be held in Carrington Conference Room both days.

Schedule:

11:15 a.m.: Introduction and Welcome Presentation

Noon: Discussion/Q&A Session

2 p.m.: Close

We will also host a few dates in April, as well. Stay tuned for more information regarding those dates.

Student Internship Panel Session

This career session will be a panel of students who have participated in an internship or job shadowing experience either in fall 2023 or spring 2024. Come support these students and their career exploration.

Where: MPR

When: Today, March 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Feel free to contact Dr. Jennifer Penland at [email protected] for questions.

Passport and Study Abroad Drive

On Thursday, March 21, Averett’s Study Abroad office is hosting a Passport Drive on campus for all students and staff in Jut’s Café from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To register for this event, please click HERE.

In addition, Averett’s Study Abroad partner CEA CAPA Education Abroad will be available for on-site advising for students (plus some special promos).

An official from the United States Postal Service will be available to process passport applications.

Visit the U.S. State Department for required forms due when you apply in-person.

Passport photo service available on-site (free). Refreshments will be available.

New Arts-in-Action Lecture Series Premieres

Please join us on Thursday, March 21, for the new Arts-in-Action Lecture Series. The inaugural event will feature a conversation with graphic novelists Joel Christian Gill and Andrew Aydin, discussing their works. Moderated by Nate Hester, the lecture will begin at 6 p.m. in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center Lobby. The event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff.

Arts@Averett Presents Joe Jencks

Noted performer Joe Jencks will visit Averett , Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. On Thursday at 11:45 a.m., Jencks will present a workshop and talk on folk music, social justice and civil rights. On Friday at 3 p.m., Jencks will have a music production workshop for music students and anyone interested. Later that evening, Jencks will have a performance at 7 p.m. All three events will take place in Blount Chapel.

Averett Hosts Gospel Extravaganza

Averett will host a Gospel Extravaganza on Saturday, March 23, at 4 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

You’re invited to join us for a celebration of local gospel voices. Come and experience the uplifting power of gospel music as we gather together to rejoice in faith and community. The Gospel Extravaganza will feature the AU Gospel Choir, Vance Street Baptist Church Choir, Anointed Men of Power, Compassion Church Gospel Choir and Terrance Poteat and Friends sharing their gifts and spreading messages of hope, love and inspiration through song.

This event promises to be a soul-stirring experience that you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a longtime lover of gospel music or simply curious to explore its beauty and meaning, all are welcome to come and celebrate with us. Bring your friends, family and neighbors for an evening filled with joyous melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

We look forward to seeing you there as we lift our voices in praise and unity. This event is free and open to the public.

Softball Gold Rush Game

Join us for the Softball Gold Rush Game on Saturday, March 23, at 1 and 3 3 p.m. vs. Shenandoah University

Gear sales and give-a-ways available.

Rescheduled TRUTH Talk

This event has been rescheduled for Monday, March 25 at 5 p.m. in the MPR.

“’The Averett Quiz:’ When Averett Recruitment Was a Broadcast Game Show”

On Monday, March 25, please join us in Blount Library from 3-4 p.m. for a presentation by Dr. Jeremy Groskopf, the Averett University archivist.

Using archival images, text and audio, Dr. Groskopf will explore the historical oddity “The Averett Quiz” – an early 1970s radio and television game show created by the Averett Admissions Office as a recruitment tool. Recorded and broadcast between the fall of 1971 and spring of 1973, the program was produced at a time when a newly integrated and co-ed Averett was undergoing significant rebranding. In its two years, The Averett Quiz invited 120 high school students from the area to publicly compete, offering an opportunity for 15 minutes of local fame and the chance to win an Averett scholarship.

The presentation will take place on the main floor of Blount Library, and is open to all faculty, staff, students and the general public.

Counseling and Health Services Workshop

On Tuesday, March 26, Counseling and Health Services will host a workshop. The topic is “Dealing with Social Anxiety.” The workshop will take place in Bishop 302 at 8 p.m.

Upcoming Employee Appreciation Events

Staff Council would like to invite you to attend two upcoming events we have planned for April as a celebratory Employee Appreciation Events.

On Tuesday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Cougar Field, there will be a Faculty/Staff Appreciation Softball Game. Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. is Averett Trivia Night at Ballad Brewing, sponsored by the Office of Institutional Advancement. Attached are flyers for both events.

Please use the link below to RSVP for the events.

https://forms.office.com/r/9FxfU71aRZ

Staff Council appreciates you all and everything you do for Averett University. We hope you are able to join us.

SOVAH Blood Drive

Health Services will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, April 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a mobile unit in front of the Student Success Center. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcomed. For more information or questions, contact Torri Williams at (434) 791-5718. It’s time to save lives.

“Little Women” (2019) Movie Viewing in Blount Library

The Blount Library Book Club will be hosting a movie viewing of Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of “Little Women” to wrap up the 2023-24 book club meetings. Join us on Wednesday, April 3, at 5 p.m. for popcorn and a movie.

For more information, visit our website.

Graduation Information for May 2024 Commencement

Spring 2024 Commencement will be held outside on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Inclement Weather

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony. Students will be notified by Averett email of any changes.

Tickets

Graduates will receive notification on the number of tickets available once the window for graduation applications have closed.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Important Deadlines for Graduating Seniors:

• April 4 – Last day to APPLY for graduation without a late fee.

• April 7 – Cap and gown orders must be placed.

• April 21 – Last day to APPLY for graduation. Students will still receive a $50 late fee from April 5-21. All students planning to graduate must apply to officially graduate.

For questions, contact Interim University Registrar Ashley Bowman at [email protected] or by phone at 434-791-7235. All of this information and more can be found on the Commencement webpage – https://www.averett.edu/academics/registrars-office/senior-year/.

Inaugural Black Alumni Reunion

The inaugural Black Alumni Reunion at Averett will be held Saturday, April 6, and promises a day filled with inspiration, connection and celebration.

One of the unique features of the reunion is the opportunity for alumni to connect with current students, faculty and staff. Alumni can share their stories, offer advice and establish connections with the next generation of Averett scholars to foster mentorship and create a sense of community across different generations of Averett students.

All Averett students and employees are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Click HERE for the full schedule.

Service-Learning Faculty Fellowship Announcement

This fall, Averett is reimagining the faculty fellows program and offering two faculty fellowships.

The Averett University Community Engaged Faculty Fellowship is designed to enhance service-learning and experiential learning initiatives across campus by supporting, encouraging and empowering additional faculty members to pursue experiential learning opportunities in academic courses. The goal of the fellowship is to expand opportunities for service-learning and foster a culture of community and civic engagement. Faculty Fellows will work closely with the CCECC’s Director of Experiential Learning. This fellowship will be for one academic year (August 2024-May 2025) with a stipend of $2000 for the year. Ideally, two Faculty Fellows will be selected by May 2024.

More information on the Fellows program can be found in the attached pdf. If you are interested in applying or have questions, please contact [email protected]

Additionally, if you have plans to integrate a service-learning project in your fall course, please complete the form. If you are curious about service-learning and want to ask questions, feel free to contact April at [email protected].

https://forms.office.com/r/WXTDNy0vYk

University-Sponsored Student Trips

To comply with the Clery Act, universities are required to disclose statistics for crimes that occur during University sponsored trips to non-campus locations when the trips meet certain criteria.

Faculty and staff who accompanied students on University sponsored trips during the 2023 calendar year must review details of the trip with Amanda Estabrook if either of the following is true:

1. The travel included an overnight stay; or

2. An agreement was in place for students to use a facility, classroom or other space for academic purposes during a day trip.

The Virginia Private Colleges Benefit Consortium

https://www.vpcbc.org/

Over the past two decades, the Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) has experienced remarkable growth and evolution. The Consortium has become a trusted provider of health insurance and benefits for a select group of private colleges in Virginia. Through their dedication and adaptability, VPCBC has established strong partnerships and tailored offerings to meet the unique needs of their member institutions.

Take a few minutes to navigate the website for information about the VPCBC. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Take the Dining Styles Survey

Complete the dining styles survey for a chance to win $150.

Online FERPA and Title IX/Harassment Training

Averett has once again partnered with Get Inclusive to provide online training to employees. All employees received an email during the week of March 11 with instructions for completing Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) training and Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX training. Employees are required to complete FERPA training and encouraged to complete Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX training by April 15.

NEO Quiz and Survey Gift Card Winners

Thank you to everyone who attended the Spring New Employee Orientation. We sincerely hope the program was fun and informative for you as the newest members of the Averett Family. Our gift card winners for completing the NEO quiz are Torri Williams and William Caviness. The winners for completing the NEO survey are Hallie Timmons, Allison Noblin, Gillian Barker and Tom Hendricks. Thank you to everyone who participated, we look forward to seeing you all again soon.