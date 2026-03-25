Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-25-2026

Posted on March 25th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 27, 2026, for a Wednesday, April 1, 2026, publication.

Please Nominate for Student Awards

It is once again time to celebrate our graduating students’ successes with nominations for the top 3 awards:

The C.L. Davenport Award for Excellence

The Bishop Campbell Award

The American Legion Citizenship Award

Please check for an email from Venita Mitchell for a link to nominate your top students for these awards. The nominations will be processed and tallied by the committee. There is also an attached preliminary list of potential students who will graduate in May. Please contact the Registrar’s Office asap if you discover a missing student, or someone on the list who is not quite ready to graduate. Additionally, if a student is missing, they may not have applied for graduation yet. Please encourage them to do so ASAP.

The qualifications are listed for each award on the nomination forms. You may nominate multiple students but please do not nominate the same student for more than one award; choose which type best suits that particular student.

Please submit your nominations as soon as possible but no later than 11 p.m. on Monday, March 30. This will allow the committee time to create the most appropriate slate for a full faculty/staff vote in early April.

Send your questions and any issues with the form to Jesse Henderson

Thank you for being a part of this process and for all that each of you do for our students every single day!

2025-26 Holiday Schedule

A reminder that Averett will be closed Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday. To see the full list of university holidays, please check the graphic below.

Bonner Week – March 23-27

Join the Bonner Leaders this week as we celebrate the many seasons of service.

Esports Fundraiser Raffle

Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony

Students who have not completed all requirements, but who are scheduled to complete all degree requirements by the end of the same calendar year are eligible to participate in the May 2026 commencement ceremony.

Students who are nine (9) academic credits or less away from degree completion may fall into this category. Only undergraduate students are permitted to utilize this option. Students receiving a graduate degree must have all requirements met to participate in a Commencement ceremony.

If you are an advisor or a student success coach and any of your students mention wanting to walk in this semester’s ceremony and they met the criteria for eligibility, please direct them to email [email protected] for instructions on how to complete the Application for Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony.

Applications for this option have a deadline of April 4, 2026.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about winter weather.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

On Wednesday, March 25, the men’s tennis team will host ODAC foe Guilford College at 3 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts. At 6 p.m., the men’s volleyball team will host ODAC foe Randolph College at the Grant Center

Thursday, March 26, the men’s and women’s tennis teams will host ODAC rival Roanoke College at 2:30 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts. Also, at 2:30 p.m., the softball team will host Christopher Newport in a doubleheader at Cougar Field.

On Saturday, March 28, baseball will host ODAC rival Bridgewater in a doubleheader, beginning at noon at Owen-Fulton Field. The softball team will host ODAC foe Shenandoah in a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. at Cougar Field. The lacrosse team will host ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan at 1 p.m. at Daly Field in Military Appreciation Day. To round out this busy day, the men’s tennis team will host ODAC rival Washington & Lee at 1 p.m. at the Averett Tennis Courts.

Sunday, the softball team will host ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite in a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. at Cougar Field.

Monday, the baseball team will host Regent University at 2 p.m. at Owen-Fulton Field.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Aviation Day Draws Big Crowd

Averett University’s annual Aviation Day took flight on Friday, March 20, as more than 150 people filled the George J. Falk Flight Center hangar at Danville Regional Airport. It was a packed house of alumni, current students, families and future pilots — all joining Averett faculty and partners to celebrate the Department of Aeronautics.

To read the full release and view a photo gallery, please click HERE.

Averett IHSA Regional Reserve Champions

ABINGDON, Va. – Averett University’s IHSA team traveled to Emory & Henry University for the last “two-show” regular season competition on Saturday and regionals on Sunday. For the first time in 11 years and the second time ever in school history, Averett finished Reserve Champion team for Region 5. Sophomore Carly Williams was Regional Champion in Intermediate Flat, and sophomore Ashlee Study was Regional Champion for Novice Flay. Both will move onto Zones, which will be held at Goucher College on April 4.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Averett Hosts International Women’s Day Tea

Averett University hosted the third annual International Women’s Day Tea on Sunday, March 22, in the Carrington Gymnasium. As part of its observance of Women’s History Month in March, the event featured an engaging workshop, a keynote speech from Shelby Irving, along with the delicious food and tea. Irving is a division chief with the Danville Fire Department and longtime firefighter who was the first female firefighter in Danville.

Attendees were encouraged to wear floral attire, as well as choosing their favorite flower for their table. The theme for the 2026 event was Give to Gain. The tea strived to highlight rights, justice and action for all women.

To view a photo gallery of the event, please click HERE.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 3.25.26