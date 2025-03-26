Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-26-2025

Posted on March 26th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

University Holiday Schedule Announced for July 2025-June 2026

The 2025-2026 University Holiday Schedule has been approved and will be posted on the SharePoint drive as well as the university calendar. Contact your supervisor with any questions or Kathie Tune in HR at [email protected] or by calling (434) 791-7106.

To view the July 2025-June 2026 Holiday Calendar, please click here: University Holiday Calendar 2025-2026.

Honors Recognition Program Set for Tuesday, April 1

Averett University will celebrate outstanding accomplishments of students from the 2024-2025 academic year at its annual Honors Recognition Program on Tuesday, April 1. The ceremony will take place in the university’s Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Campus Directory

Need an updated copy of the Campus Directory? We’ve got you covered.

If you’d like the latest version, just shoot an email to Averett Central at [email protected], and they’ll send it your way. It’s a great way to stay connected with your awesome colleagues and make sure you have the info need, when you need it. Stay connected and keep rocking it, team.

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram Appointed to the GLOBE Conference Committee

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram has been appointed to the Scientific Committee for the 11th Global Conference on Business and Economics (GLOBE). The Scientific and Paper Review Committee for the Global Conference on Business and Economics, comprised of experts from 63 countries, ensures rigorous peer evaluation and selection of cutting-edge research contributions. Dr. Pegram says, “I am honored to be appointed to the 11th GLOBE Conference Committee…I remember when I was the other side of the table, submitting, and presenting my research at the GLOBE Conference. It truly an honor to participate in the GLOBE Conference, as both a presenter and now a member of the Scientific Review Committee.”

On Display from the Averett Archives: The President That Time Forgot (Part 1)

Although the history of the college presidency is one of the areas in which Averett’s institutional knowledge is strongest, even this field has some surprises. In the past month, the archivist has identified not one, but two, short-term institutional leaders whose names had never been included in any official list and who had, therefore, been forgotten.

During the month of March, the main floor of Blount Library will feature a small exhibit on one of these two men: George Swann, who was Averett’s second in command for a decade and became acting President from December 1902 to June 1903, following the sudden death of President C.F. James.

Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time to view the display during the month of March. Please read more about Mr. Swann on the library blog by clicking the link HERE.

Annual Passport Drive

Averett Study Abroad is hosting a Passport Booth on-campus for all students and staff on Tuesday, April 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications.

Visit the U.S. State Department for required forms due when you apply in-person. Learn about study abroad programs! Plus… raffles, games and snacks.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Please Share with Your Students

If you are planning to graduate at the end of the spring 2025 semester, be sure to fill out an application for graduation through your Self-Service account.

Should you have any questions about the status of your application for degree conferral or other questions regarding dates and deadlines, please check out the Registrar’s Office Commencement webpage. If you have any additional questions, please email [email protected] and a member of the AU Registrar’s Office team will respond accordingly.

The Importance of Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Being Prepared

157-year-old Lincoln College, a small school of less than 1,000 students, became the first American college to announce permanent closure due to a ransomware attack on the school in 2022.

Cyber Attack Type: Ransomware

Ransomware Affected Institution: Lincoln College, Illinois

Lincoln College, Illinois Outcomes: Hindered access to all institutional data, which created an unclear picture of the college’s enrollment projections All systems required for recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts were inoperable for three months Reports say a ransom demand of less than $100,000 was paid by the college



Already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what drove the nail in the coffin for Lincoln College was the unanticipated ransomware attack that “thwarted admissions activities and hindered access to all institutional data,” said the school in an announcement posted to their website.

While Lincoln College confirmed that no personal identifying information was exposed, some reports say that they still paid less than $100,000 of ransom demand.

Lincoln College has survived many difficult and challenging times, such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 global financial crisis. However, the severity of an unforeseen cyberattack coupled with the struggles of going through a global pandemic proved to be unbearable for the historical school and led to its closure after 157 years in operation.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to Ransomware Attacks:

Comply with UC cybersecurity standards, starting with completing the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Training https://training.knowbe4.com

Create a robust ransomware response strategy with a plan to regain operational status as rapidly as possible

Invest in a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution

TIAA Beneficiary Information

Feel free to contact TIAA with your retirement and any beneficiary questions, or contact Tom Siebers at HUB (formerly Millennial Advisory Services, MAS) at [email protected] for additional information on financial planning and your retirement plan options.

To view the TIAA Beneficiary Flyer, please click here: TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



