Averett CoffeeBreak 3-29-2023

March 29th, 2023

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 31, for a Wednesday, April 5, publication.

Angie McAdams Farewell

Please join the CCECC staff in wishing Angie McAdams bon voyage as she leaves Averett for the next chapter of her journey. On Monday, April 3, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., we will host a drop-by farewell for Angie at the CCECC with some desserts and drinks.

Angie will be working with Duke University’s School of Medicine – Clinical Research Unit, where she will serve as a clinical grants and contracts administrator and will be part of the Pulmonology team. Angie says, “Leaving Averett is bittersweet. I have thoroughly enjoyed these past eight years with Averett, and I have grown greatly as a result of my Averett experience. I will miss all of my colleagues and our wonderful students who have also taught me many life lessons as well as provided me great joy and pride. I will still be living in Danville and will continue to join you all at Averett events.”

Dr. Katy Clark to Present on Montgomery and Colette

Today, March 29, from 4:45 – 5:45 p.m., in Mary B. Blount Library, associate rofessor of French and English and director of Study Abroad Dr. Katy Clark will present, “It Began with a Book about the Girl: Montgomery’s Anne and Colette’s Claudine.” This presentation will examine L.M. Montgomery’s first and most popular novel, Anne of Green Gables, alongside the parallel reception of the French writer, Sidonie Colette, whose first book featured a schoolgirl named Claudine. Montgomery’s and Colette’s inaugural novels emerged as national cultural icons in Canada and France in the early 20th century, primed for popular consumption through new media innovations and brand marketing. The remarkable celebrity of Anne and Claudine shaped the lives and careers of their creators.

This presentation is part of an ongoing research project bringing L.M. Montgomery textually and biographically into dialogue with contemporary European writers, Colette and Virginia Woolf. Light snacks will be available.

Averett Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

March 30-April 1, 7 p.m. & April 2, 2 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium | $12 adults, $10 students/seniors (60+)

While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box! Averett faculty, staff and students get free admission.

World Film Series: “Diarios de motocicleta”

The “Motorcycle Diaries” is a spectacular film adaption of the journals of the great Argentine doctor and Marxist revolutionary, Ernesto “Che” Guevara. The film traces how Che found his life calling as a revolutionary while journeying across South America in the 1950s on a motorcycle trip with his friend Alberto Granado. Che was a central figure in Cuba’s 1959 revolution and remains a symbol of rebellion and freedom across the globe.

Join us on Thursday, March 30, in Blount Chapel at 6:30 p.m. Pizza and refreshments provided. For more info, contact [email protected]

Professional Development: Mitigating Microaggressions

Interested in helping ensure each and every student feels a sense of belonging — in class and campus-wide?

Averett faculty and staff are eligible to attend this webinar on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m., designed to provide practical approaches to help faculty, staff and students identify and mitigate microaggressions among students and each other. Advance registration is required, click the flier for details.

Lunch & Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 13, in the Cougar Den for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Lunch is on us! The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual Board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Cougar Den for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees. When you arrive to the Cougar Den, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit. We look forward to seeing you then!

Graduation Regalia Deadline

Wednesday, April 12, is the last date to order graduation regalia for the Saturday, May 6, commencement ceremony. Please encouraging your graduating seniors to visit www.averett.shopoakhalli.com to place their orders. Graduates should order their caps, gowns, hoods and tassels in order to walk the day of the ceremony.

Averett Student Spring Art Exhibition

The Art Department would like to announce the Averett Spring Art Exhibition at the Blount Library and would like to invite the Averett community and the public to attend the exhibition running through Wednesday, April 12.

The “Deep Enders,” painting and advanced painting students, have worked hard this semester on: landscapes; abstract compositions; using five art elements as inspiration; watercolor portrait studies; Art Journal Color Theory experiences and acrylic figure studies. If you look closely, you will find small key elements of everyday objects embedded in the acrylic paintings that identify the work as postmodern. Sculpture 3D students worked on wire and plaster constructions and basic color and design work created element and principle of art design cards that will be featured in hand-built portfolio covers and/or displayed as books using Japanese stitching, ring binders and Coptic bookbinding stitching.

Participating painting students for Art 323 and ART223 include: Jamar Latrell’s Christian; Kalie Andra Fleming; Amoré Mercedes Kirkland; Ryker Stone Permann; Sam Kushner; Larry Wilburn; Christopher Warren Maxey; and Emma Lynn Nash. Participating students in basic color and design for ART120 are: Davis Jennings Fowlkes and Hai Siu. Participating students in 3-Design (Sculpture) for ART130 are: Kalie Andra Fleming; Emma Lynn Nash; Luke Moschler; and Nathan Talley. Also included for sculpture is the work of Art History student Alesia Duncombe, who made a small-scale constructed model of the Pisa Duomo.

We are also celebrating Women’s History Month in March 2023, and will have the following art history books out for you to peruse:

“Artemisia” by Letizia Treves – National Gallery Company Limited (London) 2020 (ISBN 1857096568)

“Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up” by Claire Wilcox / Circe Henestrosa – V & A Publishing (London) 2018 (ISBN 1851779604)

These titles were the accompanying catalogues to exhibitions on the artists held at the National Gallery and Victoria and Albert Museums in London, U.K. “Artemisia” provides insight into her artworks and painting technique whilst “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up” focuses on many of the artist’s personal possessions including her native Mexican apparel which she wore to emphasize pride in her culture.

Bustard Award Applications are Open

For students who plan on attending graduate school in the fall, applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study scholarship are open. Those interested in applying for this scholarship should email Debbie Pike at [email protected] for an application.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 17, at noon.

Save the Date for the Faculty, Staff & Retiree Celebration!

The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation program will take place on Thursday, May 4, from Noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Cougar Den. A Punchbowl invite will be sent soon. A buffet lunch is included in the event. We will be recognizing our milestone employees and retirees, announcing special awards and recognitions, and thanking all of you for your commitment to Averett and higher education. Hope to see you at the event! Email Kathie Tune with any questions or for more information at [email protected] or by calling 434.791.7106.

Volunteers Needed for Commencement

We need volunteers to hand out programs, take up tickets and help guests with questions for commencement on Saturday, May 6.

If you can help, please reach out to Debbie Pike at [email protected] and let her know you’re available.

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

Custodial Satisfaction Survey

Please click this link to participate in the HES voluntary survey regarding satisfaction of custodial services campus wide.

Thank you for your feedback.

And, We’re Off!

The warm-up round of the invitational step challenge starts today. Make sure to go get some steps in! (Don’t forget to track them after however, if you signed up for manual tracking.)

