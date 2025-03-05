Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-5-2025

Posted on March 5th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Important Housing Information to Share with Students – UPDATED INFO Housing application : Opens March 10 at 12 p.m. (noon)

Closes March 14 at 5 p.m.

During the application period, you can select a roommate. If you’re pairing with someone specific, they must also complete the housing application. For example, if your preferred roommate deposited by the February 28 deadline, both of you will be in the selection period together. If they did not deposit before the deadline, they won’t be in the early selection period, and you cannot choose them as a roommate. Housing selection period: Opens March 17 at 12pm (noon)

Closes March 21 at 5pm

On Display from the Averett Archives: The President That Time Forgot (Part 1)

Although the history of the college presidency is one of the areas in which Averett’s institutional knowledge is strongest, even this field has some surprises. In the past month, the archivist has identified not one, but two, short-term institutional leaders whose names had never been included in any official list and who had, therefore, been forgotten.

During the month of March, the main floor of Blount Library will feature a small exhibit on one of these two men: George Swann, who was Averett’s second in command for a decade and became acting President from December 1902 to June 1903, following the sudden death of President C.F. James.

Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time to view the display during the month of March. Please read more about Mr. Swann on the library blog by clicking the link HERE.

Accommodation and Modification Determinations for Pregnant Students

Students who are pregnant and/or are impacted by a pregnancy-related condition have a right to academic accommodations, environmental modifications and other support.

No determinations regarding accommodations, withdrawals or participation can be made by faculty, program directors or any other employee without the involvement of the Title IX Coordinator and/or Assistant Director of Academic Support.

Pregnant students should be directed to the Title IX Coordinator, and employees are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns.

Please visit the Title IX page (click HERE) on the AU Intranet for additional resources and information.

Weekly Language Tables

Do you speak Spanish or French? un poco? un peu? Come practice in a fun and casual setting with our international students at weekly Language Tables.

Open to students, faculty and staff. All language levels are welcome. Look for the flags in the back of the cafe every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Annual Passport Drive

Averett Study Abroad is hosting a Passport Booth on-campus for all students and staff on, Tuesday, April 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications.

Visit the U.S. State Department for required forms due when you apply in-person. Learn about study abroad programs! Plus… raffles, games and snacks.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Topics in Economics: Before the Federal Reserve System

The Civil War was not only a conflict of ideologies but also of economies. As the nation split along sectional lines, so too did its monetary systems. Join Dr. Ernest Pegram for a presentation, narration and discussion of A Nation Divided, for a journey through this fascinating aspect often overlooked: the currency used during the Civil War. The currencies of the Union and the Confederacy, exploring the coins, banknotes and financial innovations that defined this era.

Blount Library, Tuesday, March 11 from 3-5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Barrett, Taylor Qualify for Nationals

Averett University men’s wrestling seniors Mason Barrett and Anthony Taylor finished as the region runner-up in their weight classes while punching a ticket to the national tournament Saturday as the NCAA Division III Region 4 Championships wrapped up in the E. Stuart James Grant Center on the campus of Averett.

Barrett and Taylor automatically qualified for the NCAA National Championships scheduled for March 14-15 in Providence, Rhode Island, by finishing in the top three of their respective weight classes. In all, Averett had seven of its 10 wrestlers place in the region, one shy of the program record set last season.

Averett, in the team scoring, finished fifth. The university hosted the two-day region tournament for the first time as 20 teams completed over the 10 weight classes to a packed arena.

