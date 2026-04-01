Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-1-2026

Posted on April 1st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 3, 2026, for a Wednesday, April 8, 2026, publication.

Career & Internship Fair Sees Large Turnout

Nearly 200 Averett University students connected with more than 30 local and regional exhibitors as Averett hosted its Career and Internship Fair on March 31 in the Multipurpose Room of the Student Center.

The event, held in collaboration with the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership Initiative (V-TOP), gave students the opportunity to meet employers, explore internships and jobs, and build professional connections.

Several Averett University students won gift cards in a raffle held at the event. Congratulations to Kelsey Hyler, Lucas Fiandra Viera, Emma Lekander, Calvin Speed, Wolanga Okundji, Siddhi Khandelwal, and Christian Smart.

To view a photo gallery of the event, please click HERE.

2025-26 Holiday Schedule

A reminder that Averett will be closed this Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday. To see the full list of university holidays, please check the graphic below.

On Display from the Averett Archives

Back when Averett was a two-year college, one of the most beloved end-of-year traditions was the small-scale endurance test known as the Daisy Chain ceremony – a formal passing of the torch from the outgoing Senior class to the Juniors. After a morning spent in a field picking the flowers (from 4am until breakfast time), the Juniors would spend the rest of the day tying the countless collected daisies onto several long pieces of rope. That same evening, the tired students would march the daisy chains out onto the lawn and hand them off to the Seniors, who would lay out the fruits of the Juniors’ labors in the form of the letters “A” and “C” (for Averett College, then the name of the school).

Faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by the main floor of Blount Library any time during the month of April to view an exhibit featuring numerous photos and artifacts related to the long-defunct Daisy Chain tradition.

And, as always, please enjoy the historical write-up on the library blog.

Jason Gibson Featured in Virginia Living Article

Jason Gibson, assistant professor of biology at Averett University, was interviewed for and is feature in an article for Virginia Living Magazine’s April issue. The story is about the Eastern Spadefoot Toads.

Gibson is an expert in the field and teaches and does research in here at Averett. Take a minute to read the article by clicking HERE.

Also, you can read this from the Averett Blog from earlier this academic year about a paper written by Gibson and three of his students by clicking HERE.

On Campus Financial Planning Dates

Averett full-time faculty and staff, schedule your complimentary financial planning session with Coleman Fox, CFP, HUB Investment Partners. Coleman will be on-site April 14 in the Main Hall Conference Room (Room 131 near Averett Central). Use the link below to schedule your individual session.

Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony

Students who have not completed all requirements, but who are scheduled to complete all degree requirements by the end of the same calendar year are eligible to participate in the May 2026 commencement ceremony.

Students who are nine (9) academic credits or less away from degree completion may fall into this category. Only undergraduate students are permitted to utilize this option. Students receiving a graduate degree must have all requirements met to participate in a Commencement ceremony.

If you are an advisor or a student success coach and any of your students mention wanting to walk in this semester’s ceremony and they met the criteria for eligibility, please direct them to email [email protected] for instructions on how to complete the Application for Request to Participate in Commencement Ceremony.

Applications for this option have a deadline of April 4, 2026.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about winter weather.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

April begins on Wednesday, as the baseball team hosts Chowan University at 3 p.m. The men’s volleyball team hosts a doubleheader in the Grant Center, beginning at 6 p.m. against ODAC foe the University of Lynchburg. At 8 p.m., the Cougars host Warren Wilson College in a non-conference match.

Thursday, April 2, the softball team will host Methodist University in a rescheduled doubleheader at Cougar Field, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 3, the baseball team hosts ODAC foe Virginia Wesleyan at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, April 4, baseball will host ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan, beginning at 12:30 p.m.at Owen-Fulton Field. The men’s volleyball team will host an ODAC doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. against Roanoke College and then Shenandoah University at 5 p.m., both in the Grant Center.

Averett baseball will host ODAC foe Roanoke College at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, April 7 at Owen-Fulton Field.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 4.1.26