Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-16-2025

Posted on April 16th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 18, 2025, for a Wednesday, April 23, 2025, publication.

Volunteers Needed for Commencement If you are available to volunteer during commencement, please email Debbie Pike at [email protected] to let her know. Commencement will be Saturday, May 10. We will need assistance with taking tickets and handing out programs. Volunteers should plan to arrive at North Campus by 7:30 a.m. (no later than 7:45 a.m.), as the doors will open for guests at 8:00 a.m. You are welcome to stay for the entire ceremony, but if needed, you are free to leave by 10:15 a.m. Thank you in advance for your help in making commencement a success. Art Show 25 – Library The Averett Student Art Show is currently in the Mary B. Blount Library. The Art Show is a selection of works from 2-Dimensional Design and 3-Dimensional Design. Students from each class are represented. Advising Feedback Please remind your students to respond to the email from “advisingfeedback” they received last week. It is important that they take a few minutes to fill out these advisor evaluation forms – it is how we strive to improve advising for our students. Late Night Dinner Volunteers The Student Government Association is gearing up to host the much-loved Late-Night Breakfast on Wednesday, April 30, from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Cougar Den. This event allows students to relax, recharge and enjoy a sense of community as they prepare for final exams. We need your help to make this event a success. Volunteering at Late-Night Breakfast is a wonderful opportunity to connect with our students, show them our support and help create an energizing end-of-semester experience. Whether serving food, greeting attendees or lending a hand behind the scenes, your participation will make a lasting impact on our students. If you’re interested in volunteering, please click HERE and complete this form by Monday, April 28. Upcoming Musical Events Show Choir: Spring Cabaret Thursday, April 24 & Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium A musical evening of some of our favorite songs throughout the years. “Memories Dear We’ll Hold” – Averett Singers Sunday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m.

Blount Chapel The Averett Singers and Friends end the year with a concert of favorite singer’s “classics”. Celebrate the final concert of Dr. Anne Lewis before her Averett retirement. Symphonic Band Spring Concert, “Places” Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium We will travel the world during this concert by presenting music from many places, including Italy, Finland, the West Highlands, Metropolis and more. Free admission, donations accepted.

Nominate for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards

Nomination Form for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards & Averett Values in Action Awards

It is once again time to submit your nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Monday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m.

The link below will take you to the nomination form. It is a Microsoft Forms link. You will need to select your choice for Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff, with your explanation as to why each individual is the best choice for these awards. The second section of the form contains the nomination section for the Annual Averett Values in Action Awards.

https://forms.office.com/r/FMpnizPVTU

If you have any questions, please feel free to direct them to [email protected].

Thank you for all of your hard work, grace and resilience this year.

Trivia Night

This month, the Esports Club and Sustainability Club are teaming up to bring you the last trivia night of the year! Join us for a fun night of trivia and $50 worth of prizes. The theme for this month’s prizes is sustainable products (and food, of course). Team up with friends for an even better chance at winning.

Passport Drive RESCHEDULED

The Averett Passport Drive has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 29. Please refer to the registration link HERE for updated information.

Contact Dr. Clark at [email protected] with any questions.

Chipotle Fundraiser

The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Averett University Chapter is hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle on Tuesday, May 6, from 5-9 p.m. All you need to do is state that you are there for the Averett Women in Aviation Chapter when you go to pay for your order. You can also order online using the code that is attached on the flier.

On Display from the Averett Archives

As we approach the end of the academic year and graduation, the archives is looking back 125 years to the commencement exercises of 1900.

At the end of the college’s 40th session, President C.F. James and the rest of the staff and Trustees of what was then called Roanoke Female College, gathered to bestow diplomas and other awards on the year’s nine graduating students. Yes, there were only nine graduates that year – nonetheless a significant increase over the four graduates in 1898 and five in 1899.

For the remainder of the semester, the main floor of Blount Library will feature a small exhibit on these commencement exercises, including the group graduation photo, a copy of the year’s valedictory address and the original hand-written speech by college President C.F. James (full of fascinating details about changes in the college during the 1890s).

Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time during operating hours to view the display. And, as always, click the link HERE to read more about it on the library blog.

Please Share the Information Below with Your Students

Graduation Applications

If you, or your students, missed the April 4 registration deadline for Commencement, don’t fret! Late applications will be accepted through Monday, April 21, with a $50 late fee added to the commencement fee. Should students have any questions about their status of application for degree conferral or other questions regarding dates and deadlines, please have them check out the Registrar’s Office Commencement webpage. For any additional questions, please email [email protected] and a member of the AU Registrar’s Office team will respond accordingly.

Senior Toast

Members of the Averett University class of 2025, who will be graduating this spring, are cordially invited to the Second Annual Senior Champagne Toast. In honor of achieving your bachelor’s degree and in celebration of the upcoming commencement ceremony, come raise a glass with your fellow graduates to commemorate this significant accomplishment.

Thursday, May 8

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

150 Mountain View Avenue

Light refreshments will be served. A non-alcoholic option will also be available. Dress is business casual.

TIAA Beneficiary Information

Feel free to contact TIAA with your retirement and any beneficiary questions, or contact Tom Siebers at HUB (formerly Millennial Advisory Services, MAS) at [email protected] for additional information on financial planning and your retirement plan options.

To view the TIAA Beneficiary Flyer, please click here: TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Important Links

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Red Cross Blood Drive April 22

Please join your friends and fellow staff members to give the gift of life. The Red Cross Blood Drive will take place Tuesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room on the second floor of the Student Center.

Blood donations are urgently needed. Sign up by clicking HERE and enter Cougars to schedule your appointment. Community members, faculty, staff and students are welcomed. There are also opportunities to volunteer at the check in station if you are look for ways to help. Please contact H. Lynnette Lawson at [email protected] if you would like more information on volunteering.

April Health Advocate Newsletter

Please enjoy the April 2025 Health Advocate Newsletter. Also, do not forget about the nice discount Averett employees get at the Danville Family YMCA. Just mention at the front desk as you sign-up that you are employed at Averett. Bring your AU ID. Also, it is a great time of year to get some steps in on the river walk then freshen up at the YMCA. Get out and enjoy the sun! Have a great rest of your week.

Wiggles & Wags Wednesday

Please encourage students to stop by the Student Center breezeway on Wednesday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for mental health resources and therapy dogs on Wiggles & Wags Wednesday. Faculty and staff are welcome to participate.