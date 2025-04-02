Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-2-2025

Posted on April 2nd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 4, 2025, for a Wednesday, April 9, 2025, publication.

9 to 5 the Musical Set for Next Week 9 to 5 The Musical , with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she? Shows will be April 10-13 at Pritchett Auditorium. Show times are at 7 p.m. on the 10-12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 13. Admission is free for students, faculty and staff. An Arts@Averett presentation. For ticket information, please click HERE. The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Celebration is Coming Soon A Punchbowl invitation will be sent this week (Thursday) to your Averett email account. Please RSVP as soon as possible. This event serves between 150-175 employees each year so the correct estimate for seating and food is critical. Thank you. Thursday, May 8, 2025

Noon to 1:15 p.m. in the Cougar Den University Holiday Schedule Announced for July 2025-June 2026

The 2025-2026 University Holiday Schedule has been approved and will be posted on the SharePoint drive as well as the university calendar. Contact your supervisor with any questions or Kathie Tune in HR at [email protected] or by calling (434) 791-7106.

To view the July 2025-June 2026 Holiday Calendar, please click here: University Holiday Calendar 2025-2026.

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram Appointed to the GLOBE Conference Committee

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram has been appointed to the Scientific Committee for the 11th Global Conference on Business and Economics (GLOBE). The Scientific and Paper Review Committee for the Global Conference on Business and Economics, comprised of experts from 63 countries, ensures rigorous peer evaluation and selection of cutting-edge research contributions. Dr. Pegram says, “I am honored to be appointed to the 11th GLOBE Conference Committee…I remember when I was the other side of the table, submitting, and presenting my research at the GLOBE Conference. It truly an honor to participate in the GLOBE Conference, as both a presenter and now a member of the Scientific Review Committee.”

On Display from the Averett Archives

As we approach the end of the academic year and graduation, the archives is looking back 125 years to the commencement exercises of 1900.

At the end of the college’s 40th session, President C.F. James and the rest of the staff and Trustees of what was then called Roanoke Female College, gathered to bestow diplomas and other awards on the year’s nine graduating students. Yes, there were only nine graduates that year – nonetheless a significant increase over the four graduates in 1898 and five in 1899.

For the remainder of the semester, the main floor of Blount Library will feature a small exhibit on these commencement exercises, including the group graduation photo, a copy of the year’s valedictory address and the original hand-written speech by college President C.F. James (full of fascinating details about changes in the college during the 1890s).

Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time during operating hours to view the display. And, as always, click the link HERE to read more about it on the library blog.

Please Share the Information Below with Your Students

If you are planning to graduate at the end of the spring 2025 semester, be sure to fill out an application for graduation through your Self-Service account by Friday, April 4.

Should you have any questions about the status of your application for degree conferral or other questions regarding dates and deadlines, please check out the Registrar’s Office Commencement webpage. If you have any additional questions, please email [email protected] and a member of the AU Registrar’s Office team will respond accordingly.

Ordering Your Cap and Gown

Congratulations Averett University Graduates.

Graduation is May 10, 2025. Last day to order your cap, gown, hood and tassel for graduation is Monday, April 14. Your cap, gown, hood and tassel are required to walk at graduation. To order your cap and gown, please click HERE.

TIAA Beneficiary Information

Feel free to contact TIAA with your retirement and any beneficiary questions, or contact Tom Siebers at HUB (formerly Millennial Advisory Services, MAS) at [email protected] for additional information on financial planning and your retirement plan options.

To view the TIAA Beneficiary Flyer, please click here: TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Important Links

CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025

Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health

TIAA Beneficiary Information – TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).