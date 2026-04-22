Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-22-2026

Posted on April 22nd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 24, 2026, for a Wednesday, April 29, 2026, publication.

Nominate for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards

Nomination Form for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards & Averett Values in Action Awards

It is once again time to submit your nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Thursday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

The link below will take you to the nomination form. It is a Microsoft Forms link. You will need to select your choice for Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff, with your explanation as to why each individual is the best choice for these awards.

Nomination form: Outstanding Faculty & Staff Award

If you have any questions, please feel free to direct them to Donna Hankins

Save the Date – Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon

The annual Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon will be held Thursday May 7 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the back of the Cougar Den in the Student Center.

Volunteers Needed for Commencement

If any faculty or staff are available to volunteer during commencement, please email Debbie Pike at [email protected]. Commencement will be Saturday, May 9. Assistance is needed with taking tickets and distributing programs.

Volunteers should plan to arrive at North Campus by 7:30 a.m. (no later than 7:45 a.m.), as the doors will open for guests at 8 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to stay for the entire ceremony, but if needed, are free to leave by 10:15 a.m. Thank you in advance for your help in making commencement a success.

Late Night Breakfast Volunteers Needed

The Student Government Association & Student Life are gearing up to host the much-loved Late Night Breakfast on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 10 p.m. until midnight in the Cougar Den. This event allows students to relax, recharge, and enjoy a sense of community as they prepare for final exams. We need your help to make this event a success.

Volunteering at Late-Night Breakfast is a wonderful opportunity to connect with our students, show them our support, and help create an energizing end-of-semester experience. Whether serving food, greeting attendees, or lending a hand behind the scenes, your participation will make a lasting impact on our students.

If you are interested in volunteering, please send an email to Graduate Assistant, Nakoa Goins ([email protected]) by Monday, April 27. If you would like to make pancakes, you should arrive to the Cougar Den at 9:15 p.m. on the 29th. All other volunteers may arrive at 9:30 p.m.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies.

For more information, please click HERE.

Graduation Appreciation Sale

The Graduation Appreciation sale is Thursday, April 23, in store and online. The Averett Bookstore will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Blue & Gold Spirit Day

The next Blue & Gold Spirit Day is Thursday, April 23. In honor of the Symphonic Band Concert tonight, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Let’s fill the campus with Blue & Gold!

Symphonic Band Spring Concert – “Dances and Escapades”

Enjoy band music at its best with familiar tunes and works from some of the foremost composers for wind band. This concert will explore emotion through music and touch on expressions of Joy, Grace, Kinetic Energy, Adventure, and more.

Friday, April 24, 2026 @ 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium

Free Admission

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

Wednesday, April 22, the lacrosse team hosts ODAC for Hampden-Sydney at 6 p.m. at Daly Field.

On Saturday, April 25, the softball team hosts ODAC foe Sweet Briar College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Cougar Field.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about winter weather.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 4.22.26