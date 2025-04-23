Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-23-2025

Own A Piece of Averett History!

Averett University’s online Benefit Auction gives you the chance to bid on personal property items from the President’s home and Conway House. The auction is accepting bids now, so register and review the terms and conditions before the auction begins closing on Tuesday, April 29.

In-Person Viewing

Saturday, April 26

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

500 Hawthorne Drive

Danville, VA 24541

To Bid: River City Auction Co.

Volunteers Needed for Commencement

If you are available to volunteer during commencement, please email Debbie Pike at [email protected] as soon as possible to let her know. Commencement will be Saturday, May 10. We will need assistance with taking tickets and handing out programs.

Volunteers should plan to arrive at North Campus by 7:30 a.m. (no later than 7:45 a.m.), as the doors will open for guests at 8 a.m. You are welcome to stay for the entire ceremony, but if needed, you are free to leave by 10:15 a.m.

Thank you in advance for your help in making commencement a success.

Art Show 25 – Library

The Averett Student Art Show is currently in the Mary B. Blount Library.

The Art Show is a selection of works from 2-Dimensional Design and 3-Dimensional Design. Students from each class are represented.

Late-Night Breakfast Volunteers

The Student Government Association is gearing up to host the much-loved Late-Night Breakfast on Wednesday, April 30, from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Cougar Den. This event allows students to relax, recharge and enjoy a sense of community as they prepare for final exams.

We need your help to make this event a success.

Volunteering at Late-Night Breakfast is a wonderful opportunity to connect with our students, show them our support and help create an energizing end-of-semester experience. Whether serving food, greeting attendees or lending a hand behind the scenes, your participation will make a lasting impact on our students.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please click HERE and complete this form by Monday, April 28.