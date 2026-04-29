Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-29-2026

Posted on April 29th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 1, 2026, for a Wednesday, May 6, 2026, publication.

Nominate for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards

Nomination Form for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards & Averett Values in Action Awards

It is once again time to submit your nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Thursday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

The link below will take you to the nomination form. It is a Microsoft Forms link. You will need to select your choice for Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff, with your explanation as to why each individual is the best choice for these awards.

Nomination form: Outstanding Faculty & Staff Award

If you have any questions, please feel free to direct them to Donna Hankins

Invitation to Participate in Graduation Processional

As we prepare for this year’s commencement ceremony, we would like to invite staff members interested in walking during the academic processional to participate. Your presence helps honor our graduates and adds to the formality and tradition of the event.

Staff who hold a graduate degree are eligible to participate in the processional. If you would like to join us, please reply by Monday, May 4 to [email protected]. Academic regalia is required. Graduation will be on May 9 at North Campus. Those participating in the processional will need to be there by 9:00am.

Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon

The annual Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon will be held Thursday May 7 from noon until 1:15 p.m. in the back of the Cougar Den in the Student Center. RSVP by end of day Friday, May 1. Please RSVP to Pam Paynter ([email protected]).

Averett Equestrian Places Fourth at IDA Nationals, Two Win Individual Titles

The Averett University Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team finished fourth at the 2026 IDA National Championship at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Two individuals, Audrey Beckhardt and Carly Williams each won national titles in their respective competitions on Friday afternoon, April 24.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Sustainability Club Hosts Earth Day Event

The Averett University Sustainability Club hosted a Main Campus Clean-Up Day on Wednesday, April 22. The event is a focus of Earth Day for the club. Earth Day is observed on April 22 of each year. Now in its 56th year, Earth Day demonstrates support of environmental protection globally.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies.

For more information, please click HERE.

Symphonic Band Spring Concert – “Dances and Escapades”

Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

Tonight. Wednesday, April 29, the annual Averett University Night of Champions will take place in Pritchett Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 4.29.26