Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-30-2025

Welcome Dr. Thomas Powell – New Averett University President Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas H. Powell as the university’s 16th president. Dr. Powell will be installed on May 1, replacing Rev. Dr. David Joyce, who resigned on April 11 earlier this month due to a significant family health matter. Dr. Venita Mitchell will remain acting president until May, when she will return to her role as vice president of student engagement. For the full release, please click HERE. Volunteers Needed for Commencement If you are available to volunteer during commencement, please email Debbie Pike at [email protected] as soon as possible to let her know. Commencement will be Saturday, May 10. We will need assistance with taking tickets and handing out programs. Volunteers should plan to arrive at North Campus by 7:30 a.m. (no later than 7:45 a.m.), as the doors will open for guests at 8 a.m. You are welcome to stay for the entire ceremony, but if needed, you are free to leave by 10:15 a.m. Thank you in advance for your help in making commencement a success. Symphonic Band Spring Concert, “Places” Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium We will travel the world during this concert by presenting music from many places, including Italy, Finland, the West Highlands, Metropolis and more. Free admission, donations accepted.

The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Celebration is Coming Soon

A Punchbowl invitation reminder will be sent this week (Thursday) to your Averett email account. Please RSVP by Friday, May 2, 2025. This event serves between approximately 150 employees each year so the correct estimate for seating and food is critical. Thank you.

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Hosted by Averett University

The Cougar Den

Chipotle Fundraiser

The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Averett University Chapter is hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle on Tuesday, May 6, from 5-9 p.m. All you need to do is state that you are there for the Averett Women in Aviation Chapter when you go to pay for your order. You can also order online using the code that is attached on the flier.

Averett Athletics 2024-25 Highlight Video

To watch the Averett University Athletics Highlight video, please click HERE.

Interested in a Master’s Degree with Averett? Become a GA with Student Life

Are you pursuing—or thinking about pursuing—a master’s degree at Averett University? Student Life is currently hiring Graduate Assistants, a Housing and Residence Life Graduate Assistant, and a Student Involvement Graduate Assistant! Our GAs are an essential part of the Student Life team, helping to plan events, support student programs, and engage with the campus community in meaningful ways.

These positions offer hands-on experience in higher education and professional development opportunities. It’s the perfect way to grow your skills while earning your degree.

To learn more about the Student Involvement graduate assistantship, please click HERE.

To learn more about the Housing & Residence Life graduate assistantship, please click HERE.

Please Share the Information Below with Your Students

Senior Toast

Members of the Averett University class of 2025, who will be graduating this spring, are cordially invited to the Second Annual Senior Champagne Toast. In honor of achieving your bachelor’s degree and in celebration of the upcoming commencement ceremony, come raise a glass with your fellow graduates to commemorate this significant accomplishment.

Thursday, May 8

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

150 Mountain View Avenue

Light refreshments will be served. A non-alcoholic option will also be available. Dress is business casual.

Rental books due at the end of exams

A friendly reminder to check in your rental books at the end of exams to avoid non-returned rental charges. Don’t forget to purchase your AU gear.

The Anthem EAP

All Averett employees and members of their households (full time, part time, adjunct instructors and graduate assistants) have access to the Anthem Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by logging into www.anthemEAP.com Company Code is VPCBC or by calling (800) 346-5484. Counselors are available 24/7.

Please see the flyer in this article for additional information or contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected].

April Health Advocate Newsletter

Please enjoy the April 2025 Health Advocate Newsletter. Also, do not forget about the nice discount Averett employees get at the Danville Family YMCA. Just mention at the front desk as you sign-up that you are employed at Averett. Bring your AU ID. Also, it is a great time of year to get some steps in on the river walk then freshen up at the YMCA. Get out and enjoy the sun! Have a great rest of your week.

Also, please enjoy this blog from our wellness portal powered by Health Advocate. This blog highlights the health benefits of working outside compared to in the gym. Pretty neat information.

To access the blog, please click HERE.

