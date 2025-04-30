Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-30-2025

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 2, 2025, for a Wednesday, May 7, 2025, publication.
The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Celebration is Coming Soon
A Punchbowl invitation reminder will be sent this week (Thursday) to your Averett email account. Please RSVP by Friday, May 2, 2025. This event serves between approximately 150 employees each year so the correct estimate for seating and food is critical. Thank you.
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Hosted by Averett University
The Cougar Den
Chipotle Fundraiser
The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Averett University Chapter is hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle on Tuesday, May 6, from 5-9 p.m. All you need to do is state that you are there for the Averett Women in Aviation Chapter when you go to pay for your order. You can also order online using the code that is attached on the flier.
Averett Athletics 2024-25 Highlight Video
To watch the Averett University Athletics Highlight video, please click HERE.
Interested in a Master’s Degree with Averett? Become a GA with Student Life
Are you pursuing—or thinking about pursuing—a master’s degree at Averett University? Student Life is currently hiring Graduate Assistants, a Housing and Residence Life Graduate Assistant, and a Student Involvement Graduate Assistant! Our GAs are an essential part of the Student Life team, helping to plan events, support student programs, and engage with the campus community in meaningful ways.
These positions offer hands-on experience in higher education and professional development opportunities. It’s the perfect way to grow your skills while earning your degree.
To learn more about the Student Involvement graduate assistantship, please click HERE.
To learn more about the Housing & Residence Life graduate assistantship, please click HERE.
Please Share the Information Below with Your Students
Senior Toast
Members of the Averett University class of 2025, who will be graduating this spring, are cordially invited to the Second Annual Senior Champagne Toast. In honor of achieving your bachelor’s degree and in celebration of the upcoming commencement ceremony, come raise a glass with your fellow graduates to commemorate this significant accomplishment.
Thursday, May 8
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center
150 Mountain View Avenue
Light refreshments will be served. A non-alcoholic option will also be available. Dress is business casual.
Rental books due at the end of exams
A friendly reminder to check in your rental books at the end of exams to avoid non-returned rental charges. Don’t forget to purchase your AU gear.
The Anthem EAP
All Averett employees and members of their households (full time, part time, adjunct instructors and graduate assistants) have access to the Anthem Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by logging into www.anthemEAP.com Company Code is VPCBC or by calling (800) 346-5484. Counselors are available 24/7.
Please see the flyer in this article for additional information or contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected].
April Health Advocate Newsletter
Please enjoy the April 2025 Health Advocate Newsletter. Also, do not forget about the nice discount Averett employees get at the Danville Family YMCA. Just mention at the front desk as you sign-up that you are employed at Averett. Bring your AU ID. Also, it is a great time of year to get some steps in on the river walk then freshen up at the YMCA. Get out and enjoy the sun! Have a great rest of your week.
Also, please enjoy this blog from our wellness portal powered by Health Advocate. This blog highlights the health benefits of working outside compared to in the gym. Pretty neat information.
To access the blog, please click HERE.
Important Links
CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.
Averett Summer Athletics Camps – https://averettcougarscamps.com/
Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)
Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)
Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE
Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu
Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)
To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly
Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity
Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)
Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025
Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide
Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org
Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium
Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health
TIAA Beneficiary Information – TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)
Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).
-
- To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions.
- For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor.
- Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.