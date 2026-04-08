Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-8-2026

Posted on April 8th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 10, 2026, for a Wednesday, April 15, 2026, publication.

Averett University’s Focus on Interns and Internships

Please read and view the first three articles below to learn more about Averett University’s commitment to identifying and providing internships for all members of its student body.

Averett Named A 2026 Top Virginia Employers for Interns

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) announced Averett University as one of 161 employers honored with the 2026 Top Virginia Employers for Interns, recognizing their efforts to establish high-impact, career-launching internships across the Commonwealth.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Presidential Interns Add Much to Averett Community

With a mission to prepare students for purposeful careers, Averett University launched a new Presidential Intern Program in the fall. The three students selected for the inaugural year are already seeing personal growth while gaining hands-on, behind-the-scenes experience.

Chosen during the fall semester, the trio consists of Elisa Battermann, a senior from Zeist, The Netherlands, majoring in criminal justice, Siddhi “Sid” Khandelwal, a junior from Kendriya Vidyalaya, India, majoring in sports medicine, and Cayden Holdsworth, a junior from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, majoring in biomedical sciences

To read the full article, please click HERE. To learn more about Averett’s Presidential Interns, please view the video clip below.

Career & Internship Fair Sees Large Turnout

Nearly 200 Averett University students connected with more than 30 local and regional exhibitors as Averett hosted its Career and Internship Fair on March 31 in the Multipurpose Room of the Student Center.

The event, held in collaboration with the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership Initiative (V-TOP), gave students the opportunity to meet employers, explore internships and jobs, and build professional connections.

Several Averett University students won gift cards in a raffle held at the event. Congratulations to Kelsey Hyler, Lucas Fiandra Viera, Emma Lekander, Calvin Speed, Wolanga Okundji, Siddhi Khandelwal, and Christian Smart.

To view a photo gallery of the event, please click HERE.

On Campus Financial Planning Date

Averett full-time faculty and staff, schedule your complimentary financial planning session with Coleman Fox, CFP, HUB Investment Partners. Coleman will be on-site April 14 in the Main Hall Conference Room (Room 131 near Averett Central). Use the link below to schedule your individual session.

The Cougar Cupboard’s New Location

The Cougar Cupboard provides food for Averett students who are in need. Items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis free of charge. The Cougar Cupboard was established to bridge the gap for any student facing food insecurity. Our goal is to ensure that no member of the Averett family goes hungry.

The Cougar Cupboard is located in the Galesi Family Student Success Center. Students can access the Cougar Cupboard 24/7. To ensure we best meet the needs of students and manage supplies, students must scan and complete the checkout form on the door of the cupboard.

For more questions or concerns about the Cougar Cupboard, contact Eben P. Leigh at [email protected]

On Display from the Averett Archives

Back when Averett was a two-year college, one of the most beloved end-of-year traditions was the small-scale endurance test known as the Daisy Chain ceremony – a formal passing of the torch from the outgoing Senior class to the Juniors. After a morning spent in a field picking the flowers (from 4am until breakfast time), the Juniors would spend the rest of the day tying the countless collected daisies onto several long pieces of rope. That same evening, the tired students would march the daisy chains out onto the lawn and hand them off to the Seniors, who would lay out the fruits of the Juniors’ labors in the form of the letters “A” and “C” (for Averett College, then the name of the school).

Faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by the main floor of Blount Library any time during the month of April to view an exhibit featuring numerous photos and artifacts related to the long-defunct Daisy Chain tradition.

And, as always, please enjoy the historical write-up on the library blog.

Jason Gibson Featured in Virginia Living Article

Jason Gibson, assistant professor of biology at Averett University, was interviewed for and is feature in an article for Virginia Living Magazine’s April issue. The story is about the Eastern Spadefoot Toads.

Gibson is an expert in the field and teaches and does research in here at Averett. Take a minute to read the article by clicking HERE.

Also, you can read this from the Averett Blog from earlier this academic year about a paper written by Gibson and three of his students by clicking HERE.

Averett Theatre Presents “Lucky Stiff”

The Averett University Theatre Department and Arts@Averett present the final play of the 2025-26 academic year, “Lucky Stiff” April 16-19 at the Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. The play will take place at 7 p.m. April 16-18, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, April 19.

Based on the novel, “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth, “Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn…or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex!

Student Success Strategic Plan Feedback

As the Student Success Department begins its development of its 2027-2032 Strategic Plan, please take the time to fill out this survey to help steer our development stages. If you have any questions, contact Eben P. Leigh at [email protected]. Click on the graphic below to fill out the survey.

Graduation Appreciation Sale

The Graduation Appreciation sale is Thursday, April 23, in store and online.

The Averett Bookstore will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

D3 Week & Upcoming Averett Athletics Events

This week, April 6-12, is NCAA Division III Week, recognizing Division III athletics across the country. Averett University competes in Division III. Division III Week is a positive opportunity for all individuals associated with a Division III institution to observe and celebrate the impact athletics and student-athletes have on campus and in the surrounding community.

There is a limited home schedule for Averett Athletics teams this week. On Saturday, April 11, lacrosse holds its Senior Day at 1 p.m. at Daly Field, as the Cougars host ODAC for Shenandoah University.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Averett Names Alumnus Bizzell Men’s Soccer Head Coach

Averett University Athletics has announced the hiring of Bradley Bizzell as head coach for the men’s soccer program, announced on Wednesday, April 8.

A homecoming for the former Cougar men’s soccer player, Bizzell most recently served as an assistant women’s soccer coach at Milligan University, where he assisted with all pre-match and post-match activities, recruiting, and the planning and execution of training sessions. In addition to his collegiate coaching duties, Bizzell serves as head coach of the FC Alliance North 07/08 Girls U18/19 team, leading all training sessions and match preparation while helping players prepare for collegiate opportunities.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about winter weather.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 4.8.26