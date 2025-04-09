Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-9-2025

9 to 5 the Musical Begins Thursday Night 9 to 5 The Musical , with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she? Shows will be April 10-13 at Pritchett Auditorium. Show times are at 7 p.m. on the 10-12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 13. Admission is free for students, faculty and staff. An Arts@Averett presentation. For ticket information, please click HERE.

Please RSVP for the Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Celebration

A Punchbowl invitation was sent last week (Thursday morning) to your Averett email account. Please RSVP as soon as possible; if your invite is lost in your email, just send me an email and I will enter a Y/N. This event serves between 150-175 employees each year so the correct estimate for seating and food is critical. Thank you.

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Noon to 1:15 p.m. in the Cougar Den

The Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation program is a time to appreciate our faculty, staff and retirees and to celebrate the milestones they have reached. We recognize faculty who earn tenure, a promotion in rank and the IDS Instructors who serve our students so well. We also include on the Recognitions page anyone who has earned a degree or certification since the last spring luncheon while employed at Averett. So, send us your information if you would like to have your name and degree listed on the program. Send to Kathie Tune, [email protected].

Staff Council News

Nomination Form for Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards & Averett Values in Action Awards

It is once again time to submit your nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards. Nominations are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Monday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m.

The link below will take you to the nomination form. It is a Microsoft Forms link. You will need to select your choice for Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff, with your explanation as to why each individual is the best choice for these awards. The second section of the form contains the nomination section for the Annual Averett Values in Action Awards.

https://forms.office.com/r/FMpnizPVTU

If you have any questions, please feel free to direct them to [email protected]

Thank you for all of your hard work, grace and resilience this year.

Golden Bagel Nominations

Once again, in preparation for our next Faculty/Staff Meeting, we are reaching out to you all for nominations for the Golden Bagel Award.

The Golden Bagel Award has been a staple of Staff Meetings since 2017 and we are proud to continue that tradition this year and into the future. It is an award given to staff members by Staff Council, and nominated by their fellow coworkers, in recognition of their impeccable work performance and creation of a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment.

If you have someone in mind at the university who you think deserves this award please nominate them by completing the form in the link below:

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=nPg-U7hac0aaGW1q90W3dSHBDdN8wXNBqDMaNHj6TGlUQ0pIWU9VV1o4VTZPNU85WVc5NVZWVlZTTi4u

This will be the last Staff Meeting until the fall so make sure to nominate someone you feel deserves some extra recognition this spring. We know Averett is FILLED with excellent staff members and we would love to see them be recognized at a future staff meeting. Thank you for your participation.