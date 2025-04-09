Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-9-2025

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 11, 2025, for a Wednesday, April 16, 2025, publication.
On Display from the Averett Archives
As we approach the end of the academic year and graduation, the archives is looking back 125 years to the commencement exercises of 1900.
At the end of the college’s 40th session, President C.F. James and the rest of the staff and Trustees of what was then called Roanoke Female College, gathered to bestow diplomas and other awards on the year’s nine graduating students. Yes, there were only nine graduates that year – nonetheless a significant increase over the four graduates in 1898 and five in 1899.
For the remainder of the semester, the main floor of Blount Library will feature a small exhibit on these commencement exercises, including the group graduation photo, a copy of the year’s valedictory address and the original hand-written speech by college President C.F. James (full of fascinating details about changes in the college during the 1890s).
Staff and students are welcome to visit the library at any time during operating hours to view the display. And, as always, click the link HERE to read more about it on the library blog.
Please Share the Information Below with Your Students
Should you have any questions about the status of your application for degree conferral or other questions regarding dates and deadlines, please check out the Registrar’s Office Commencement webpage. If you have any additional questions, please email [email protected] and a member of the AU Registrar’s Office team will respond accordingly.
Ordering Your Cap and Gown
Congratulations Averett University Graduates.
Graduation is May 10, 2025. Last day to order your cap, gown, hood and tassel for graduation is Monday, April 14. Your cap, gown, hood and tassel are required to walk at graduation. To order your cap and gown, please click HERE.
Several Averett Student-Athletes and Staff Attend ODAC Symposium
Averett University was proudly represented at the 2025 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women in Athletics Symposium, held this past Sunday at Sweet Briar College. The annual event brought together student-athletes, coaches, administrators and graduate assistants from across the region for a day centered around empowering women who are pursuing careers in the sports industry.
To read the full release, written by Averett University senior women’s soccer/women’s lacrosse student-athlete and Athletics Communications intern Lisanne Guiaux, please click HERE.
TIAA Beneficiary Information
Feel free to contact TIAA with your retirement and any beneficiary questions, or contact Tom Siebers at HUB (formerly Millennial Advisory Services, MAS) at [email protected] for additional information on financial planning and your retirement plan options.
To view the TIAA Beneficiary Flyer, please click here: TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)
Stress Awareness Month
Happy Stress Awareness Month. Check out these flyers for fun stress relieving events happening on campus this month. There is a nice (shorter) step challenge called “The Crooked Road Challenge,” currently going on in the wellness portal. Let me know what you think about it if you join.
Wiggles & Wags Wednesday
Please encourage students to stop by the Student Center breezeway on Wednesday, April 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for mental health resources and therapy dogs on Wiggles & Wags Wednesday. Faculty and staff are welcome to participate.