Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-10-2023

Saying Goodbye to Casey and Sarah

Please join us at 3 p.m. today, May 10, on the fourth floor of the Student Center to celebrate Director of Student Involvement Casey Scarce, and Administrative Assistant for Health Services and Counseling Sarah Dove (Smith), as they leave the Averett community in May.

Casey will embark on the next chapter of her professional career in Raleigh, North Carolina, as the director of quality assurance for the Triangle YMCA. Her last day at Averett will be Friday, May 12. We are grateful for her dedication and service to Averett since 2021 and wish her much success in her future endeavors.

Sarah has been the welcoming smile to students for Health Services and Counseling since March 2022. Although we are sad to see Sarah leave, we are excited for her as she starts the next chapter in her life in King George, Virginia with her new husband and daughter. Her last day at Averett will be Wednesday, May 31.

Medicare 101

Carolyn B. Smith, president & CEO of Marketplace Insurance Agency and members of her team, will host a Zoom meeting for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare eligibility and the programs available to eligible individuals. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to allow plenty of time for questions and answers. The Zoom invitation for the program is listed below. The agency’s contact information is listed here for your reference.

Topic: Medicare 101 with Carolyn Smith and Team

Time: May 11, at 2:30 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting https://averett.zoom.us/j/91008804193?pwd=TVNqUXdUdXFTUHErY2s0UHhMMWw5UT09

Meeting ID: 910 0880 4193 Passcode: 073702

Carolyn B. Smith

President & CEO The Marketplace Insurance Agency & ElderCare Associates, Inc.

(877) 433-1149

[email protected]

MarketplaceAgency.com

Summer Fridays Reminder

Our Half-Day Summer Fridays schedule begins this Friday, May 12, through Friday, July 28. Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 4. During the summer schedule, Friday workday hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

As has been the protocol, there are Fridays that will not be half days as they are Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days for the University – June 9, June 23 and July 14. On these three days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions. Also, remember the other good news is that we are off July 3 and July 4 this year for the Independence Day holiday! Enjoy your summer.

Questions? Feel free to contact HR Director Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or [email protected]

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to the late Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

Be Part of Averett’s Future

Come join colleagues for fellowship and brainstorming as we plan for Year Four of the Averett 2025 Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Strategic Plan!

The Averett 2025 Imperative Teams will meet on Wednesday, June 7, for a summer planning session to discuss progress and successes this year, challenges faced, and to begin planning for the next round of projects to continue advancing Averett 2025. We would love to have as many staff and faculty join us as possible on June 7 beginning at 10 a.m. in the President’s Suite at North Campus.

The morning session will be devoted to hearing from Year Three Project Chairs, celebrating their work and discussing their ideas on how to shape the work of Year Four. At the conclusion, everyone is invited to join us for celebration and lunch at 12:15 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., we will host a couple of roundtable breakout sessions to allow for brainstorming around each our strategic areas of focus/imperatives: Enrollment Growth and Visibility, Sustainable Foundations, Strategic and Innovative Partnerships, and Transformational Learning Experiences. President’s Council members will facilitate the small group discussions and all help generate conversation and prompt project ideas.

The goal of the roundtables will be to get as much input from as many people as possible – so please sign up, bring your ideas and plan to brainstorm with colleagues!

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Morgan Farmer by Wednesday, May 31, so that we can plan appropriately for lunch. In the meantime, please submit your Year Four Project Ideas using this link or QR code.

For questions, contact Morgan Famer at [email protected].

Staff Council Seeking Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council. To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments, the council members are categorized into four (4) groups, with three (3) members serving in each group: (Please note, this year individuals from each group have vacant spaces)

Group A: Athletics – 2 Vacant Spaces;

Group B: Student Life, Residents’ life, Student Engagement, Spiritual Life, Student Success, CCECC, Health Services, Academics (Library, Aviation(FBO), Equestrian, Nursing), Registrar’s Office – 3 Vacant Spaces;

Group C: Averett Online, Admissions, Front desk – Averett Central, President Office, Communication/Marketing – 1 Vacant Space

Group D: Student Financial Aid, Business Office, IT , HR, Institutional Research, Institutional Advancement, Events, Mailroom, Compliance – 1 Vacant Space

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A, B, C, and D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council. Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Staff Council nominations for 2023-24 are due by Wednesday May 31, To submit a nomination please email [email protected].

Is playing golf not your thing? Come out after ROAR Day and join us for Cougar Golf Classic Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. at the golf course during the tournament! Lunch, beverages and yard games are included with the $25 entry fee. Please email [email protected] to RSVP.

Suicide Prevention Training

Here are two options for Suicide Prevention Training offered by Danville Pittsylvania Community Services (DPCS): Mental Health First Aid Training in May or ASIST.

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (limited spots available) OR Thursday, May 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPCS, 245 Hairston St.

DPCS Mental Health First Aid is a public education program which introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and most importantly – teaches individuals how to help someone in crisis or experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. The course teaches participants the risk factors and warning signs of a variety of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, psychosis, eating disorders, ADD/HD, disruptive behavior disorders, and substance use disorder. To register, contact Bonnie Trammell at [email protected] or 434-799-0456 x3810.

ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training)

Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DPCS, Lackey Training Room (North Wing) – 245 Hairston St.



DPCS, RASAP ASIST is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first aid. The workshop helps people apply suicide first aid in many settings – with family, friends, co-workers, and more formal helping roles. Through this workshop, you will learn to: recognize people at risk of suicide; talk to them, hear their stories, and understand their situations, then; help them stay safe with a life-affirming intervention. To register, email Amanda Furr for the registration form at [email protected].

Last Week of Step Challenge

This week is the last round of the step challenge! Make sure to stay current on your steps to win out the last round.

Stay tuned for our Q3 challenge, the Water Challenge! Details will come soon. Get prepared in advance by finding your favorite water bottle!

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

Questions: [email protected]