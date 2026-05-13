Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-13-2026

Posted on May 13th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 15, 2026, for a Wednesday, May 20, 2026, publication.

Dress Code Reminder

Our usual dress code will continue through the summer. Business casual. No jeans, t-shirts (collared shirts are required), shorts or flip flops. Business casual sandals are allowed but make sure they are business appropriate. There are to be no sneakers worn (unless authorized by a doctor’s note).

West Main Baptist Church Parking Restricted on Friday, May 15

To all West Main Baptist Church parking pass holders:

On Friday, May 15, West Main Baptist Church will host the funeral for a beloved member of our community. Parking will be at a premium since this funeral will be very large. We will, respectfully, refrain from parking in the West Main Baptist Church lot on this date. Please call Lynnette Lawson at 434-791-5852 with any questions.

Commencement 2026

Averett University celebrated its graduates during its 2026 spring commencement exercises held Saturday morning, May 9, in the Grant Center on the university’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. In all, 245 students participated in commencement exercises.

In front of a full audience of proud family members and friends, graduates from the university’s traditional and online programs took part in the ceremony to mark their achievements.

To read the full release, please click HERE. To view a photo gallery from Commencement, please click HERE. To view an archived video of the ceremony, please click HERE.

Averett Honors 2026 BSN Nursing Graduates at Pinning Ceremony

Averett University’s School of Nursing celebrated the Class of 2026 with its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony, held at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center’s Pritchett Auditorium on the morning of Friday, May 8.

To read the full release, please click HERE. To view a photo gallery, please click HERE. To view an archived video of the ceremony, please click HERE.

Averett Honors Four with President’s Medal

Four Southside Virginia leaders whose service has shaped both Averett University and the surrounding community were honored with the university’s highest distinction Saturday, as President’s Medals were awarded during commencement exercises on May 9. To read the full release, please click HERE.

Averett Honors Faculty, Staff and Retirees at Luncheon

Averett University held its annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration Thursday, May 7, in the Cougar Den Dining Hall on its Main Campus.

The event highlights the outstanding work of the university’s faculty and staff, recognizes special awards and accomplishments within the university community and honors those retiring from their service to Averett.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Other recognitions included acknowledgements of those who reached a milestone year of service to Averett. A list of those names can be found HERE.

Athletics Communications Honored in CSC Writing Contest

Averett University’s Department of Athletics Communications had two stories earn first place and one finish as runner-up in the district in their respective College Division categories in the 2025-26 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Tuesday.

Drew Wilson, director of university marketing and communications, won first place for the third year in a row for “Historical Feature” in the District 3 College Division category with his feature “A full-circle moment as coaches recall post-pandemic spring season five years later.” He also took home first place for “Athlete Profile” with his feature story on men’s golf’s Killian O’Reilly titled “O’Reilly’s positive mindset eases pressure entering 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships.”

District winners advance to the national ballot, with national winners in each of the categories to be announced later this summer.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Dr. Mackenzie S. Rose Has Research Published

Dr. Mackenzie S. Rose’s research on the impactful use of second-person perspective in therapeutic narrative exercises is now available in APA Division 56’s Trauma Psychology News spring publication. Additionally, Dr. Rose’s symbolic art is featured on the cover and in the issue’s mini-art series.

To read the work in the publication, please click HERE.

Night of Champions

Averett University hosted its annual Night of Champions on Wednesday, April 29 in Pritchett Auditorium to honor its student-athletes.

To view an extensive photo gallery, please click HERE.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies.

2026 Averett University Cougar Golf Classic

Averett Students & Staff – Save on Car Care

In-N-Out Lube is offering an exclusive discount for the Averett community:

OIL CHANGE – $39.99

Fast, no-appointment service

Includes oil, filter, and top-off fluids

No hidden fees

BRAKE SPECIAL – $99 per axle

Show your Averett ID & get $10 off any service

Quick, reliable service right here in Danville

601 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24540

(434) 770-9826

Hours:

Mon–Fri: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Celebrating Our Local Heroes – Happy National Teacher Appreciation Day

The Danville Otterbots partner with so many dedicated educators and staff members who shape the future of our community every single day. To show their gratitude, they are inviting you to take a break from the classroom and join them for some fun.

Educators Appreciation Night

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Where: American Legion Field, Dan Daniel Memorial Park

The Perks:

FREE General Admission: All teachers and education personnel get in free with a valid school ID.

Give Back & Save: Bring school supplies to donate and receive $2 OFF a combo meal.

Whether you’re in the classroom, the office, or behind the wheel of a bus, we want to celebrate YOU. Grab your colleagues and come enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 5.13.26

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!