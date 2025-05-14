Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-14-2025

Posted on May 14th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Summer Hours and Holidays

Summer hours begin this Friday, May 16. Most Fridays, the workday is from 8 a.m. until noon. Regular office hours are still 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the summer. Vice Presidents/Directors will work with their teams to adjust the schedule and ensure coverage on Friday afternoons for all critical offices. We will return to regular hours on Friday, Aug. 1. On the three ROAR Days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m.

The university will celebrate three upcoming holidays: Monday, May 26, the university will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. On Thursday, June 19, the university will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth national holiday. Also, Friday, July 4, the university will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.

The university will maintain a business casual dress code for the summer months.

ROAR Days are Here!

Averett will host Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days — May 16, June 27 and July 18. On these three days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m. Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear Averett Blue & Gold apparel on these days and to wear their name tags. Please refer to the schedule below for sites and times of ROAR Days events.

More Than 200 Averett University Graduates Walk in 2025 Commencement Ceremony

Averett University celebrated more than 200 graduates at the university’s 2025 spring commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

Before a full audience of proud family and friends ready to celebrate their achievements, 211 graduates from the university’s traditional and online programs participated in the ceremony.

Averett University Celebrates 2025 Nurse Pinning Ceremony

Averett University’s School of Nursing held its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony on the morning of Friday, May 9, in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center to recognize and honor the class of 2025.

This time-honored ceremony commemorated Averett students who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degrees this spring, marking a culmination of centuries of tradition. The Nurse Pinning Ceremony includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins to lamps and anointed oil.

Averett Men’s Tennis Defeats Asbury in NCAA Regional Before Falling to Host Emory

No. 33 Averett University men’s tennis opened the 2025 NCAA Division III Tournament with a 4-0 sweep over Asbury University on Friday morning, May 9, at the Woodruff PE Center Tennis Courts, hosted by Emory University.

No. 33 Averett University men’s tennis had its season come to a close on Saturday morning, May 10, dropping a 4-0 decider to No. 6 Emory University in the NCAA Second Round at the Woodruff PE Center Tennis Courts.

Men’s Golf Killian O’Reilly Selected to Compete in NCAA Division III Championship

Averett University men’s golf senior Killian O’Reilly was one of 10 individuals selected to participate in the 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, which will be held May 20-23 at Midvale Country Club in Penfield, New York.

O’Reilly was one of 10 individuals from teams not on a school within the 43-team field who made the tournament. O’Reilly is the first Cougar to make the field as an individual since Craig Hosie placed 10th overall in the 2004 NCAA Division III National Championships.

Averett Athletics Summer Camps

Averett University Athletics offers multiple summer camps. By using the link below, you will be able to browse the various camps and clinics offered at Averett University, learn details of each and register your son or daughter for their favorite Averett Cougars Camps.

The Anthem EAP

All Averett employees and members of their households (full time, part time, adjunct instructors and graduate assistants) have access to the Anthem Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by logging into www.anthemEAP.com with company code is VPCBC, or by calling (800) 346-5484. Counselors are available 24/7. Please see the flyer in this article for additional information or contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected].

April Health Advocate Newsletter

Happy Wednesday. With a busy summer ahead of us all, here is a nice article on how to declutter your mind. Check it out.

Indulge in the abundance of useful information and tips in the Anthem Wellness Newsletter_May 2025. Some things it covers are good habits for peaceful living, a nice smoothie recipe and most importantly, Women’s Health Month.

