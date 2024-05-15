Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-15-2024

Posted on May 15th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CPR & AED Training

As most of you know, Averett received a grant that has allowed more AED’s to be placed around campus and to allow our Averett family to receive training and certification. To have our staff prepared, there will be Heart Saver classes provided at the Danville Area Training Center. The classes will include Adult CPR, AED and Adult Choking. These classes are just for Averett employees, and the cost are covered by the grant. Once completed, you will receive a certificate of completion and knowledge that could potentially save someone’s life. All you need to do is show up and be prepared to learn valuable knowledge/skills.

Please complete the registration by clicking on the link below:

Class 1 Tuesday, May 14, 11 a.m. (arrive 10-15 min early), lasts approximately 2 hours

Class 2 Monday, May 20, 9 a.m. (arrive 10-15 min early), lasts approximately 2 hours

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

Account Sign-up for Enterprise SurveyMonkey

We are taking account requests for Averett’s new enterprise survey tool, SurveyMonkey. Please use this LINK to sign up. SurveyMonkey replaces LimeSurvey, which is no longer supported.

Information Technology manages SurveyMonkey’s administration and account support. The enterprise version of SurveyMonkey includes user support in the form of a SurveyMonkey Help Center to browse help topics, 24/7 email support, chat and phone support Mon-Fri from 3 a.m.-8 p.m. EST.

Request an account now to enjoy this platform’s ability to create customizable surveys or ones from templates. Use advanced analytical tools to drive actionable insights and create custom dashboards with the data to download into a variety of presentation formats. Contact Tahsha Harmon with questions at [email protected].

Questions Concerning Your Health Benefits Plans and Program Options?

Good news is here for you…https://www.vpcbc.org/about-us

The Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium launched their new website a few months ago and it has a ton of information for those enrolled in Averett’s plans or eligible to be enrolled. Averett has Plans 4 and 7 from which to choose for health care benefits.

Take a look and send them your review of the website…more needed? Just enough? Or too much? They welcome your feedback.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University Commencement 2024

Cougar Connection Summer Editions

Due to requests from groups within the student body, we will publish three Cougar Connections this summer. Publication dates are tentatively planned for May 20, June 24 and July 29. If anyone has any submissions for these dates, please send in no later than the Thursday afternoon prior to the publication dates. We are looking for anything of interest to our current students, including photos and videos.

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



May is Employee Health and Fitness Month

The month of May is Employee Health and Fitness Month. What a great month to start tracking some health and fitness goals through the trackers in our Averett Wellness Portal. See the attached PDF for instructions on how to access said trackers.