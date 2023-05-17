Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-17-2023

Posted on May 17th, 2023 by Cassie Jones

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 19, for a Wednesday, May 24, publication.

New Marketing and Communications Hires

Bill Dyer serves as the new director of University Marketing and Communications. Bill has more than 30 years of experience in higher education communications, primarily in athletics. He served more than 20 years in the communications office of the Virginia Tech Athletics department, along with stops at Hampden-Sydney, Florida, Villanova, Syracuse, Appalachian State and the Colonial Athletic Association.

A native of Danville, Bill is a 1984 graduate of James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts. He served two terms on the Board of Directors of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and enjoys cooking, playing golf and cheering on the Atlanta Braves.

Bill can be reached at extension 1-5681 and at [email protected].

Jahna Waters is the new enrollment marketing and communications assistant. A native of Blairs, Va., she graduated from Averett in May with a Bachelor of Science in organizational communications and public relations with a double minor in digital marketing and leadership.

Jahna previously held marketing and communications internships with Averett Online, the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research, and with Apple Ford. In her spare time, she is a volunteer Young Life leader for Pittsylvania County Young Life since 2020, where she serves, leads and supports high school students as they navigate their lives and their faith.

Jahna can be reached at extension 1-7237 and at [email protected].

Caitlin Towler is the enrollment marketing and communications assistant ll for Averett. A native of Danville, she recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in organizational communication and public relations, with a minor in English.

As an undergraduate, Caitlin was a staff writer for Averett’s student-run newspaper, The Chanticleer, and also the design editor for Averett’s art and literary magazine, The Ember, for three years. She worked for three years as the social media and design intern for Averett Online. In her spare time, she likes to read and spend time with friends.

Caitlin can be reached at extension 1-7238 and at [email protected].

Rebecca Briones is a new enrollment marketing and communications intern for Averett Online. She is a rising sophomore at Averett, where she is majoring in communications and minoring in digital marketing. Rebecca is also a founder of the Commuter Students Association and is a Connection Leader.

Rebecca is a native of Danville. When she is not focusing on her studies or work, she enjoys listening to music, writing, reading and spending time with her friends and family.

Rebecca can be reached at extension 1-5899 and at [email protected].

Welcome to the HR Office, Cathryn Estes!

Cathryn Estes started her Graduate Assistantship on Monday, May 8. She had been serving as the HR intern just prior to this new position.

Estes is a recent graduate from Averett with a Bachelor of Science in business management and marketing management. She is now pursuing her MBA through Averett and in her own words, “I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity and I’m so happy to be able to work with such amazing people!”

Outside of school and work, Cathryn enjoys spending her time reading, hanging with close family and friends, working out, and shopping. Cathryn and her family live in the Brosville, Va. community. Welcome to Human Resources, Cathryn.

New Director of Student Involvement Appointed

The Division of Student Life is proud to announce the appointment of Nathaniel (Nate) Lake as the new director of Student Involvement, effective May 15. Nate will provide ongoing leadership and strategic management of operations, programs and services in all areas of Student Involvement, including ROAR, new student transitional programs, Greek life, intramural sports, clubs and organizations, and other campus-wide student activities.

Nate previously served as the assistant director for Student Involvement and as an admissions counselor for Averett Online. “We are very excited about this opportunity for Nate; he brings experience and a proven track record of success in student involvement. I am confident that Nate will be a strong asset to this position as we continue to intentionally meet the department’s goals and objectives and enhance the Averett student experience,” said Dean of Students Dr. JL Porter. Please join us in welcoming Nate to his new role!

The assistant director of Student Involvement position is now posted. We are looking to fill this vital role soon.

Celebrating our Colleagues and their New Adventures

We invite you to come by the President’s Office (419 W. Main Street) on Thursday, June 1, for a drop-in between 3 and 4:30 p.m. for a celebration in honor of Cyndie Basinger on her retirement and to welcome Mary Sullivan back to Averett University in her new role as executive assistant to the President.

Student Spotlight: Bridge-Out Success

As part of the CCECC’s new Bridge-Out Program in Career Development, one of Averett’s new community partners, the Center for Pediatric Therapies (CPT), hosted three Averett students in an intentionally designed workplace experience during the spring 2023 semester. English major Aniesh Rolle, and psychology majors Laquelle Charlton and Cassidy Lewis worked closely with the CPT staff to gain insight into providing services to children. The Center for Pediatric Therapies (CPT) is a full-service rehabilitation clinic serving children from birth through age 21 in Southside Virginia. CPT offers a multidisciplinary approach to treat a variety of neurological, orthopedic, and developmental disorders.

The students stated, “The Center for Pediatric Therapies provided me with invaluable practical experience and exposure to my chosen field;” and, “I have enjoyed my time working at the Center for Pediatric Therapies. From the staff to the students, everyone was so welcoming and nice to me. Observing and hands-on experience were the best. This experience was one like no other.”

Social Security and Medicare 101

We missed you at the Zoom presentation on last week. But, fear not, the slide presentation is available at this link: Social Security & Medicare 101 Slide Deck 05._Kathie Tune

Call or email any member of the Marketplace Agency’s team for additional information.

Staff Council Seeking Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council. To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments, the council members are categorized into four (4) groups, with three (3) members serving in each group: (Please note, this year individuals from each group have vacant spaces)

Group A: Athletics – 2 Vacant Spaces;

Group B: Student Life, Residents’ life, Student Engagement, Spiritual Life, Student Success, CCECC, Health Services, Academics (Library, Aviation(FBO), Equestrian, Nursing), Registrar’s Office – 3 Vacant Spaces;

Group C: Averett Online, Admissions, Front desk – Averett Central, President Office, Communication/Marketing – 1 Vacant Space

Group D: Student Financial Aid, Business Office, IT , HR, Institutional Research, Institutional Advancement, Events, Mailroom, Compliance – 1 Vacant Space

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A, B, C, and D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council. Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Staff Council nominations for 2023-24 are due by Wednesday May 31, To submit a nomination please email [email protected].

Is playing golf not your thing? Come out after ROAR Day and join us for Cougar Golf Classic Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. at the golf course during the tournament! Lunch, beverages and yard games are included with the $25 entry fee. Please email [email protected] to RSVP.

Be Part of Averett’s Future

Come join colleagues for fellowship and brainstorming as we plan for Year Four of the Averett 2025 Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Strategic Plan!

The Averett 2025 Imperative Teams will meet on Wednesday, June 7, for a summer planning session to discuss progress and successes this year, challenges faced, and to begin planning for the next round of projects to continue advancing Averett 2025. We would love to have as many staff and faculty join us as possible on June 7 beginning at 10 a.m. in the President’s Suite at North Campus.

The morning session will be devoted to hearing from Year Three Project Chairs, celebrating their work and discussing their ideas on how to shape the work of Year Four. At the conclusion, everyone is invited to join us for celebration and lunch at 12:15 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., we will host a couple of roundtable breakout sessions to allow for brainstorming around each our strategic areas of focus/imperatives: Enrollment Growth and Visibility, Sustainable Foundations, Strategic and Innovative Partnerships, and Transformational Learning Experiences. President’s Council members will facilitate the small group discussions and all help generate conversation and prompt project ideas.

The goal of the roundtables will be to get as much input from as many people as possible – so please sign up, bring your ideas and plan to brainstorm with colleagues!

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Morgan Farmer by Wednesday, May 31, so that we can plan appropriately for lunch. In the meantime, please submit your Year Four Project Ideas using this link or QR code.

For questions, contact Morgan Famer at [email protected].

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.