Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-21-2025

Averett Recognizes Faculty, Staff and Retirees at Annual Luncheon

Averett University held its annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration Thursday, May 8, on its Main Campus.

The event highlights the outstanding work of the university’s faculty and staff, recognizes special awards and accomplishments within the university community and honors those retiring from their service to Averett.

Drew Wilson Earns Writing Honors

Drew Wilson, Averett University’s assistant director of athletics for communications and administration, had two stories earn first place and one finish as runner-up in the district in their respective College Division categories in the 2024-25 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced.

Wilson placed first or runner-up within District 3’s College Division in three of the four categories in which he submitted entries for in this year’s contest. District winners advance to the national ballot, with national winners in each of the categories to be announced later in May. Also, Wilson was a presenter on a May 20 CSC webinar titled “Writing is NOT a Lost Art”.

Poole Named ODAC Coach of the Year

Averett University men’s tennis head coach Bert Poole has been named ODAC Coach of the Year.

Poole, in his 10th season as head coach of the program, earned his first ODAC Coach of the Year nod after guiding the Cougars to the 2025 ODAC Tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, a national ranking as high as No. 33 and record of 17-5 (8-1 ODAC). His Cougars snapped Washington and Lee University’s 14-year run as champions by beating the Generals in the ODAC finals, then picked up the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2000 to advance to the second round.

Averett Men’s Golf Killian O’Reilly Competing in NCAA DIII Championship

Averett University men’s golf senior Killian O’Reilly is one of 10 individuals selected to participate in the 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, which is currently underway at Midvale Country Club in Penfield, New York.

O’Reilly was one of 10 individuals from teams not on a school within the 43-team field who made the tournament. O’Reilly is the first Cougar to make the field as an individual since Craig Hosie placed 10th overall in the 2004 NCAA Division III National Championships.

O’Reilly, a native of Culpeper, Virginia, will make his second NCAA Division III National Championships after playing in 2022-23 when Averett qualified as a team.

Summer Brings Guests to Campus

There will be numerous guests and students utilizing the residence hall rooms on campus this summer. Most will be housed in either Main Hall or Fugate and will have varying move-in dates, but the first building of the Commons Apartments will be utilized all summer.

Please welcome our guests to campus. If you have any questions, contact Lynnette Lawson at [email protected].

Thank You for Participating in Cybersecurity Awareness Training

We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the faculty and staff of Averett University who have taken the time to complete the KnowBe4 cybersecurity awareness training.

Your engagement is essential in helping us build a safer, more secure campus community, and we appreciate your commitment to staying informed and vigilant.

If you have not yet received access to the training, please know that we are continually adding users. If the KnowBe4 app is not appearing on your Okta dashboard, please submit a ticket to the Help Desk and we’ll make sure it’s added for you.

Thank you again for supporting cybersecurity at Averett.

Memorial Day Reminder

The university will celebrate three upcoming holidays: this upcoming Monday, May 26, the university will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. On Thursday, June 19, the university will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth national holiday. Also, Friday, July 4, the university will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.

Averett Athletics Summer Camps

Averett University Athletics offers multiple summer camps. By using the link below, you will be able to browse the various camps and clinics offered at Averett University, learn details of each and register your son or daughter for their favorite Averett Cougars Camps.

The Anthem EAP

All Averett employees and members of their households (full time, part time, adjunct instructors and graduate assistants) have access to the Anthem Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by logging into www.anthemEAP.com with company code is VPCBC, or by calling (800) 346-5484. Counselors are available 24/7. Please see the flyer in this article for additional information or contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected].

Anthem Helps You Access Behavioral Health Services

If you or a loved one needs help with a mental health or substance use concern, you’re not alone. Through your Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield benefits, you can quickly find expert, compassionate, and confidential care — often at low or no extra cost. You have access to a wide range of programs and services online, on the phone, in person, or through video — whatever is most convenient for you.

Please refer to the Anthem Behavioral Health flyer(1).

Health Advocate Newsletter

With a busy summer ahead of us all, here is a nice article on how to declutter your mind. Check it out.

Indulge in the abundance of useful information and tips in the Anthem Wellness Newsletter_May 2025. Some things it covers are good habits for peaceful living, a nice smoothie recipe and most importantly, Women’s Health Month.

