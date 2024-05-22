Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-22-2024

Posted on May 22nd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett Equestrian Takes on Nationals

Four students on Averett University’s Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team qualified to compete at the IDA National Championships at the renowned Tryon International Equestrian Center from April 24 to 27.

Megan McClelland placed third for Upper Training Individual and fifth in the Upper Training USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge. Kamille Humberstad placed fifth in Introductory Level Individual and fourth in the Introductory USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge. Allison White placed third in the Introductory USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge. Alexandria Davis placed sixth in the Lower Training Dressage Seat Equitation class and brought home first place in the Lower Training USDF/IDA Quiz Challenge.

IDA board member and Averett’s IHSA coach, Kristen McLaughlin, was also presented with the 2024 Hall of Fame Award for her outstanding service in an administrative capacity to the functioning of the association. Even some of Averett’s four-legged friends got some time in the spotlight. Amico and Junior became champions with their blue ribbon finishes in the First Level – Individual and Lower Training – Team categories.

The overall results of the IDA National Championships can be viewed at https://teamdressage.com/nationals/results/.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

Account Sign-up for Enterprise SurveyMonkey

We are taking account requests for Averett’s new enterprise survey tool, SurveyMonkey. Please use this LINK to sign up. SurveyMonkey replaces LimeSurvey, which is no longer supported.

Information Technology manages SurveyMonkey’s administration and account support. The enterprise version of SurveyMonkey includes user support in the form of a SurveyMonkey Help Center to browse help topics, 24/7 email support, chat and phone support Mon-Fri from 3 a.m.-8 p.m. EST.

Request an account now to enjoy this platform’s ability to create customizable surveys or ones from templates. Use advanced analytical tools to drive actionable insights and create custom dashboards with the data to download into a variety of presentation formats. Contact Tahsha Harmon with questions at [email protected].

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Important Links

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One) – one.telushealth.com

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



May is Employee Health and Fitness Month

The month of May is Employee Health and Fitness Month. What a great month to start tracking some health and fitness goals through the trackers in our Averett Wellness Portal. See the attached PDF for instructions on how to access said trackers.