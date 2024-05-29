Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-29-2024

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 31, for a Wednesday, June 5, publication.
For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.
Averett faculty and staff are invited to the Danville Dairy Daddies game on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. To register, click HERE.
Let Us See Your Summer Fun!
We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the ones here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.
Averett Marketing Videos
The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.
Exploring Finnish Student Life at Averett University (youtube.com)
To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.
Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).
-
- To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions.
- For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor.
- Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.