Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-29-2024

Posted on May 29th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 31, for a Wednesday, June 5, publication.

For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.

Averett faculty and staff are invited to the Danville Dairy Daddies game on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. To register, click HERE.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun!

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the ones here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

Important Links

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One) – one.telushealth.com

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).