Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-31-2023

Posted on May 31st, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 2, for a Wednesday, June 7, publication.

Two Averett Employees Recognized at Chamber Awards Dinner

Dr. Tonitta McNeal and Cassie Williams Jones were honored for recent achievements at the 2023 Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Award Dinner on May 24 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Dr. McNeal, program director of business programs for Averett Online, was recognized for completing the Chamber’s 2022-23 Leadership Southside program. Leadership Southside develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional and community member. Sessions focus on topics such as transformational leadership, team building, communications skills, crisis leadership, strategic planning and more.

Jones, associate vice president of university marketing and communications, was the recipient of the PACE (Professional and Community Engagement) Award. The PACE Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional young professionals in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The annual awards highlight up to five emerging leaders who have made significant contributions to the region through professional achievement and community involvement. Jones completed the Leadership Southside program in 2022.

Congratulations to you both!

Celebrating our Colleagues and their New Adventures

We invite you to come by the President’s Office (419 W. Main Street) on Thursday, June 1, for a drop-in between 3 and 4:30 p.m. for a celebration in honor of Cyndie Basinger on her retirement and to welcome Mary Sullivan back to Averett University in her new role as executive assistant to the President.

PC Summer Cookout

Please plan to join us on Thursday, June 15, for the annual PC Summer Cookout. We will gather on the Student Center lawn for a time of fellowship and food. Lunch will be served by President’s Council from 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mark your calendar and join us for some good food and great company!

If you plan to join, please RSVP to Mary Sullivan at [email protected] by Friday, June 9.

Is playing golf not your thing? Come out after ROAR Day and join us for Cougar Golf Classic Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. at the golf course during the tournament! Lunch, beverages and yard games are included with the $25 entry fee. Please email [email protected] to RSVP.