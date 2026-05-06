Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-6-2026

Posted on May 6th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 8, 2026, for a Wednesday, May 13, 2026, publication.

Commencement 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

10 a.m.

E. Stuart James Grant Center

Averett University North Campus

707 Mt. Cross Road, Danville, VA

Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon Set for Tomorrow

The annual Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon will be held Thursday, May 7 from noon until 1:15 p.m. in the back of the Cougar Den in the Student Center.

West Main Baptist Church Parking Restricted on Friday, May 15

To all West Main Baptist Church parking pass holders:

On Friday, May 15, West Main Baptist Church will host the funeral for a beloved member of our community. Parking will be at a premium since this funeral will be very large. We will, respectfully, refrain from parking in the West Main Baptist Church lot on this date. Please call Lynnette Lawson at 434-791-5852 with any questions.

Dr. Mackenzie S. Rose Has Research Published

Dr. Mackenzie S. Rose’s research on the impactful use of second-person perspective in therapeutic narrative exercises is now available in APA Division 56’s Trauma Psychology News spring publication. Additionally, Dr. Rose’s symbolic art is featured on the cover and in the issue’s mini-art series.

To read the work in the publication, please click HERE.

Psychology Department Senior Pinning

On Friday, May 1, 2026, the Averett University psychology program honored its graduating seniors during a special ceremony held in Blount Chapel. Each attending student received a unique Averett Psychology pin featuring the emblem of the field—a symbol of their academic achievements and dedication to the study of psychology. Students were encouraged to wear their new pins alongside other Averett honors as a meaningful mark of pride in their major.

Late Night Breakfast Serves Up a Heaping Helping of Fun

On Wednesday night, April 29, Averett University hosted its biennial Late Night Breakfast in the Cougar Den. Averett students were treated to a delicious study break on Reading Day. Always a highly anticipated event, Late Night Breakfast featured games and activities, run by the Student Government Association. Students arrived early (there is always a line when the gates open) and many wore their favorite pajamas and other sleep wear or comfortable sweats. Since this was held on the same night as the Night of Champions, there were also some students still dressed to the nines to round out this busy and exciting day/night.

To view a photo gallery from Late-Night Breakfast, please click HERE.

Night of Champions

Averett University hosted its annual Night of Champions on Wednesday, April 29 in Pritchett Auditorium to honor its student-athletes.

To view an extensive photo gallery, please click HERE.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies.

For more information, please click HERE.

2026 Averett University Cougar Golf Classic

To register for the event, please click HERE.

Symphonic Band Spring Concert – “Dances and Escapades”

Averett Students & Staff – Save on Car Care

In-N-Out Lube is offering an exclusive discount for the Averett community:

OIL CHANGE – $39.99

Fast, no-appointment service

Includes oil, filter, and top-off fluids

No hidden fees

BRAKE SPECIAL – $99 per axle

Show your Averett ID & get $10 off any service

Quick, reliable service right here in Danville

601 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24540

(434) 770-9826

Hours:

Mon–Fri: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Celebrating Our Local Heroes – Happy National Teacher Appreciation Day

The Danville Otterbots partner with so many dedicated educators and staff members who shape the future of our community every single day. To show their gratitude, they are inviting you to take a break from the classroom and join them for some fun.

Educators Appreciation Night

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Where: American Legion Field, Dan Daniel Memorial Park

The Perks:

FREE General Admission: All teachers and education personnel get in free with a valid school ID.

Give Back & Save: Bring school supplies to donate and receive $2 OFF a combo meal.

Whether you’re in the classroom, the office, or behind the wheel of a bus, we want to celebrate YOU. Grab your colleagues and come enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection. Although CoffeeBreak is published year-round, the final Cougar Connection of the academic year will publish on Monday, May 11.