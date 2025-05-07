Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-7-2025

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 9, 2025, for a Wednesday, May 14, 2025, publication.
Correction to ROAR Days
This summer, Averett University will host three Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days. This year’s dates will be Friday, May 16, Friday June 27 and Friday, July 18. There will be no Saturday ROAR days.
The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Celebration is Tomorrow
Thank you for the RSVP to the Faculty/Staff/Retirees Appreciation Celebration. This year’s event will be held Thursday, May 8, from noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Cougar Den in the Student Center.
The program for tomorrow is at the printer but below is a sneak peek in the meantime.
See you at lunch on Thursday.
Averett Defeats W&L to Win ODAC Title and Clinch NCAA Berth
No. 37 Averett University men’s tennis won the 2025 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s tennis title versus No. 23 Washington and Lee University on Sunday afternoon on the Generals’ home courts. With the victory, Averett (16-4) snapped Washington and Lee’s 14-season win streak in conference championships, and seals Averett’s bid into the 2025 Division III men’s tennis championships for its first appearance since 2000.
To read the full release and learn more information about the team’s upcoming NCAA appearance, please click HERE and HERE.
Averett Equestrian’s IDA Team Wins National Title
Congratulations to the Averett Equestrian Studies IDA team on being named the 2025 IDA Reserve National Champion Team.
Also, congratulations to IDA coach Shannon Albano for leading and coaching the IDA team to their third Reserve National Championship title, and their first as head coach.
To read the full release, please click HERE.
Averett Athletics 2024-25 Highlight Video
To watch the Averett University Athletics Highlight video, please click HERE.
Rental Books Due Now
A friendly reminder to check in your rental books at the end of exams to avoid non-returned rental charges. Also, don’t forget to purchase your AU gear.
The Anthem EAP
All Averett employees and members of their households (full time, part time, adjunct instructors and graduate assistants) have access to the Anthem Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by logging into www.anthemEAP.com Company Code is VPCBC or by calling (800) 346-5484. Counselors are available 24/7. Please see the flyer in this article for additional information or contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected].
April Health Advocate Newsletter
Happy Wednesday. Wow, it is May already. Indulge in the abundance of useful information and tips in the Anthem Wellness Newsletter_May 2025. Some things it covers are good habits for peaceful living, a nice smoothie recipe and most importantly, Women’s Health Month.
Also, please enjoy this blog from our wellness portal powered by Health Advocate. This blog highlights the health benefits of working outside compared to in the gym. Pretty neat information.
To access the blog, please click HERE.
Important Links
CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.
Averett Summer Athletics Camps – https://averettcougarscamps.com/
Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)
Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)
Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE
Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu
Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)
To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly
Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity
Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)
Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025
Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide
Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org
Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium
Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health
TIAA Beneficiary Information – TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)
Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).
-
- To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions.
- For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor.
- Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.