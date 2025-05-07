Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-7-2025

Posted on May 7th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 9, 2025, for a Wednesday, May 14, 2025, publication.

Correction to ROAR Days

This summer, Averett University will host three Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days. This year’s dates will be Friday, May 16, Friday June 27 and Friday, July 18. There will be no Saturday ROAR days.

The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Celebration is Tomorrow

Thank you for the RSVP to the Faculty/Staff/Retirees Appreciation Celebration. This year’s event will be held Thursday, May 8, from noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Cougar Den in the Student Center.

The program for tomorrow is at the printer but below is a sneak peek in the meantime.

See you at lunch on Thursday.

FacStaff Appreciation 25

Averett Defeats W&L to Win ODAC Title and Clinch NCAA Berth

No. 37 Averett University men’s tennis won the 2025 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s tennis title versus No. 23 Washington and Lee University on Sunday afternoon on the Generals’ home courts. With the victory, Averett (16-4) snapped Washington and Lee’s 14-season win streak in conference championships, and seals Averett’s bid into the 2025 Division III men’s tennis championships for its first appearance since 2000.

To read the full release and learn more information about the team’s upcoming NCAA appearance, please click HERE and HERE .

Averett Equestrian’s IDA Team Wins National Title

Congratulations to the Averett Equestrian Studies IDA team on being named the 2025 IDA Reserve National Champion Team.

Also, congratulations to IDA coach Shannon Albano for leading and coaching the IDA team to their third Reserve National Championship title, and their first as head coach.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Averett Athletics 2024-25 Highlight Video

To watch the Averett University Athletics Highlight video, please click HERE.

Rental Books Due Now

A friendly reminder to check in your rental books at the end of exams to avoid non-returned rental charges. Also, don’t forget to purchase your AU gear.

The Anthem EAP

All Averett employees and members of their households (full time, part time, adjunct instructors and graduate assistants) have access to the Anthem Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by logging into www.anthemEAP.com Company Code is VPCBC or by calling (800) 346-5484. Counselors are available 24/7. Please see the flyer in this article for additional information or contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected].

April Health Advocate Newsletter

Happy Wednesday. Wow, it is May already. Indulge in the abundance of useful information and tips in the Anthem Wellness Newsletter_May 2025. Some things it covers are good habits for peaceful living, a nice smoothie recipe and most importantly, Women’s Health Month.

Also, please enjoy this blog from our wellness portal powered by Health Advocate. This blog highlights the health benefits of working outside compared to in the gym. Pretty neat information.

To access the blog, please click HERE.

