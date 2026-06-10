Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-10-2026

Posted on June 10th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 12, 2026, for a Wednesday, June 17, 2026, publication.

Powell Named WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month

WBTM has announced that Dr. Thomas Powell, President of Averett University, is the latest WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month.

This letter of nomination was submitted by Jack Garrett. Below is the release from WBTM:

Dr. Powell has worked quietly and meticulously to restore Averett University to a position of strength. As the university’s 16th president, Powell inherited a multi-million-dollar debt and has implemented a plan that includes repaying the school’s vendors and endowment, selling additional properties owned by Averett, and reducing college majors that have limited student enrollment. The sale of the North Campus will allow the school to move forward and return to a position of financial stability. Dr. Powell is not a person who seeks recognition, but he is certainly deserving of this honor. He is a quiet giant who genuinely cares about Averett’s students and the Danville community.

It sounds as though Averett has found the right man for this Herculean task. We wish him God’s speed in his efforts. Thus, we are very pleased to recognize Dr. Thomas Powell, Averett’s 16th President, as our WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month. And many thanks to Jack Garrett for the letter of nomination.

As our WBTM/Danville Dental Associates Superstar of the Month, Dr. Powell will receive:

Dinner at Outback Steakhouse

Beautiful Custom Cake from Cakes by Julie

Official Citizen of the Month Plaque from Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing

Recognition on Danville Dental Associates’ digital billboards and social media pages

Averett Feature Story Wins First Place Nationally

A feature story on Averett University men’s golfer Killian O’Reilly ’25 won first place nationally and was named National Story of the Year runner-up (tie) in the College Division of the 2025-26 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced.

Drew Wilson, director of university marketing and communications, won first place nationally for the third year in a row with his “Athlete Profile” titled “O’Reilly’s positive mindset eases pressure entering 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships.” The story won its category and was selected as the College Division’s National Story of the Year runner-up (tie). It’s the second time in three years Wilson has had a story earn that distinction.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office Community Focus Group

What it is: The Virginia DMV Highway Safety office is looking to partner with community members to conduct a focus group to increase seat belt use in Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties. These counties have some of the lowest belt use rates in Virginia. Rather than creating the campaign ourselves, we’re asking community members to help shape it so that the messaging reflects local culture, values, and experiences.

When it is: June 24 and 25 for a 90-minute session

Compensation: $50 for participating

Qualifications:

Participation is open to drivers, passengers, and back-seat occupants

No special expertise is required. We’re interested in hearing everyone’s perspectives

The conversations focus on questions such as:

Why do some people choose not to wear seat belts?

What messages resonate with people in this area?

How can we reach young adults most effectively?

What makes Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties unique?

If you are interested, please contact Ashley Horn at [email protected] no later than Friday, June 19.

Dr. Venita Mitchell Active in Leadership Programs

Joined by Dr. Martha Walker (an Averett alumna), Ashley Mulero, and Wendi Goods-Everson (also an Averett alumna), Dr. Venita Mitchell, Averett University’s Vice President of Student Engagement, served on a panel to give insights of how to be effective leaders, no matter what obstacles you face. Dr. Mitchell gave specific insights on leadership lessons learned, how to communicate and hear others’ voices, and how to regulate emotions in the workplace.

This event was orchestrated by the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce’s WE (Women Empowered) Lead Program. It took place on Wednesday, May 27 at George Washington High School.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

ROAR Day #1 a Big Success

Thank you to everyone that made the first ROAR Day of the summer a big success. Take a look at the video from the day.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies. Some courses begin this week. Click image to learn more.

2026 Averett University Cougar Golf Classic

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 6.10.26

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!