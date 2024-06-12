Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-12-2024

Posted on June 12th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Wilson Earns Two First-Place Honors in Writing Contest

Averett University Director of Athletics Communications Drew Wilson had two stories earn first place in the district and had three other stories finish as the runner-up in their respective College Division categories in the 2023-24 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Wilson placed first or second within District 3’s College Division in all five categories in which he submitted entries for in this year’s contest. District winners advance to the national ballot, with national winners in each of the categories to be announced later in June.

For the complete release, please click HERE.

Danville, Virginia – All-American City, Once Again

Averett University is proud to be the hometown University of Danville, Virginia. On Saturday, June 4, Danville earned All-American City status once again by the National Civic League.

For 2024, communities were invited to showcase their work specifically on strengthening local democracy by building the capacity of residents to actively participate in civic life and have a meaningful say in decisions.

This year’s competition is the first entry submitted by the City of Danville since it was selected as an All-America City in 2020. Danville was also named an All-America City in 1977.

For more on this honor, visit River City TV’s Facebook page HERE.

CPR & AED Training

CPR, AED, and Adult Choking classes continue to be offered for all Averett employees and student leaders; a grant covers the cost. The classes are approximately two hours long, with no tests, and the learning experience is personable and fun.

Registering for the classes is quick and easy. Simply complete the registration form by clicking on the link below. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in your ability to respond to emergencies.

Register for the Wednesday, June 24, class at 9 a.m.

What is Shelton Herbert Doing This Summer?

Shelton Herbert sent this message into the office and we thought it was something fun and interesting to share with the group.

“Basically, I’m rather into backpacking and/or hiking (as are some of my fellow professors). I do this mainly for fun in that it is absolutely beautiful/inspirational to be hiking along at 5,000 to 6,000 feet elevation or so, looking out over the mountain ranges (I hike/backpack mostly in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for the moment), seeing the tremendous array of different kinds of wildflowers, trees, bears, wild boars, deer, creeks, waterfalls and other incomparable beauties! It is also convenient for me that it ties in so nicely with my being a biologist. Happy coincidence ; -)”

Shelton S. Herbert’s YouTube Channel & Flickr Account

https://www.youtube.com/@sylvanreflections/videos

https://www.flickr.com/gp/72763613@N07/BY4088DdwB

HealthEquity Mobile App Upgrade

Our HealthEquity representative sent over the following information for benefits eligible employees:

HealthEquity is officially replacing our existing mobile app (both iOS and Android) with a new version. The upgraded mobile app will be available for all members with HSA, HRA and/or FSA accounts. The new version of the app will go live on Monday, July 15. Members must download the new mobile app in order to access the new functionality.

While the features and functionality are largely unchanged from the old app, they are adding the capability for members with new accounts to activate them entirely via the mobile app. They are also expanding the investment management functionality, as well as giving the app an overall user experience and design facelift.

Click HERE to view the member email communication. As noted, the upgraded mobile app will be live in the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android) on Monday, July 15. Client communication emails were sent on Friday, June 5. The member communication emails will be sent on Wednesday, July 17 and again in mid-August (a definite date has not yet been set).

The linked email above is all the documentation currently available. Our marketing team has advised that there will be an updated flyer created for Open Enrollment later this year.

For any questions, members should contact HealthEquity Member Services by phone at 1-866-346-8500 or via chat through their HealthEquity Member Portals. Member Services Representatives are available 24/7/365 to answer any questions that members may have about any aspect of their accounts.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

Half Day Summer Fridays

A reminder that our Half Day Summer Friday schedule continues and is scheduled to end Friday, August 2 (that’s the last one for the summer). Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, August 9…just in time for the Fall New Employee Orientation event.

During the summer schedule, Friday workday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Monday through Thursday.

As has been the tradition and calendar protocol, there are Fridays that will not be half days as they are Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days for the University—Friday, May 17, June 28, and July 19, 2024. On these three days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m.

Please note that during the summer schedule some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions.

And remember the other good news is that we are off July 4 and July 5 this year for the Independence Day holiday. Enjoy a safe and sunny summer. Questions? Feel free to contact Kathie Tune, CHRO at 434.791.7106 or [email protected]

Reminder to Use Brightly

A reminder that all meeting and event requests should still be input into Brightly.

Brightly: Averett University – List (dudesolutions.com)

For more information on requests, please contact Lisa Cole, coordinator of meetings and events.

[email protected]

434-791-5852

Save the Date

The New Employee Orientation (NEO) Fall 2024 program will be held Friday, August 9, from 9 – 11:15 a.m. at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium. All new employees since March 1, 2024 will be invited via an e-vite from Punchbowl. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO at [email protected] or (434) 791-7106.

For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.

REMINDER: Averett at the Ball Game

A reminder of Averett Night at the Danville Dairy Daddies game on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. The cookout is at the pavilion outside the front gate beginning at 5:30 p.m., prior to the game. This event is part of a pre-existing contract with the Otterbots/Dairy Daddies and is open to all Averett University faculty, staff, current students and alumni. To register, click HERE. The Averett community is asked to wear Blue & Gold to the game.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun!

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the one here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Fred Koshinen – Golf dreams at Averett University – International Student life (youtube.com)

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

